Kolhapur Tuskers defeated Ratnagiri Jets in the earlier face-off this season.

Ratnagiri Jets lost their first three matches of the season but have won their previous two games.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Chance of Winning

Defending champions Ratnagiri Jets are on a roll at the moment with wins in their last two matches. They started their campaign on a poor note, losing their first three matches but will now be keen to continue their winning run. However, they lost to Kolhapur Tuskers earlier in the season and would want to avenge their defeat.

As for Kolhapur Tuskers, their campaign has gone awry after winning their first match of the season against Ratnagiri Jets earlier in the season. Since then, they have lost two matches and one of their games was abandoned due to rain. They are currently in fourth place in the points table with only three points.

Ratnagiri Jets ’ chances of winning - 65%

Kolhapur Tuskers’ chances of winning - 35%

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Satyajeet Bacchav is finally back to picking up wickets regularly. After a poor start to the season, Bacchav has accounted for five wickets in as many matches and has been economical as well. He has conceded only 118 runs in 16 overs at an economy of 7.38. He can be backed to pick at least one wicket in this match.

Rahul Tripathi has scored only 57 runs this season so far and his form is certainly a concern for the Tuskers. He opens the innings for Kolhapur and might look to smack his way out in this game. Tripathi has to score runs for his team to return to the winning ways and with such a huge responsibility on his shoulders, he can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this match.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Toss Prediction

With weather set to play a major role, this match is likely to be truncated. The teams winning the toss are clearly likely to bowl first as the DLS method will come into play. The pitch is expected to have something in it for the bowlers as it will be under the covers for a long time.

Weather Report

Rain is likely to play a major role on Friday as the weather forecast is not great in Pune. Heavy rain is predicted for the whole day and around 5 PM local time, rain with thunderstorms is also expected. However, during the match time the chances of rain come down directly to 5-10%.

Ratnagiri Jets News & Player List

Ratnagiri Jets Player List

Abhimanyu Jadhav, Ajinkya Naik, Akhilesh Gawale, Ashkan Kazi, Atharva Dharmadhikari, Dhiraj Phatangare, Jay Pande, Krish Shahapurkar, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Sangram Bhalekar, Yashwanth Kale, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Harshil Sawant, Jaideepsingh Pardeshi, Kiran Chormale, Manoj Yadav, Prathamesh Gawade, Sahil Churi, Samarth Kadam, Siddhant Giri, Abhishek Pawar, Nikhil Naik, Atish Rathod, Krishna Martand, Kunal Thorat, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bacchav, Vijay Pawle, Yogesh Chavan

Predicted Playing XI

Dhiraj Phatangare Batter Atharva Dharmadhikari Batter Azim Kazi (C) All-Rounder Divyang Hinganekar All-Rounder Kiran Chormale Batter Abhishek Pawar Wicketkeeper Ruebenson Pardesi Bowler Satyajeet Bacchav Bowler Vijay Pawle Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Yogesh Chavan Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets Team Form

Ratnagiri Jets started their campaign in MPL with three consecutive losses but have won their last two matches.

Kolhapur Tuskers News & Player List

Kolhapur Tuskers Player List

Ankit Bawne, Atharv Wanve, Ayush Ubhe, Bhargav Pathak, Dhanraj Shinde, Hardik Kurangale, Rahul Tripathi, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Atharv Dakway, Deepak Dangi, Nilay Newaskar, Rajveer Jagtap, Shrikant Mundhe, Shubham Mane, Sumit Dhengle, Sumit Markali, Vedant Patil, Digvijay Jadhav, Rhuturaj Veerkar, Vishant More, Anand Thenge, Arya Shah, Atman Pore, Dilip Malviya, Nihal Tusamad, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shreyash Chavan, Sunil Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rahul Tripathi (C) Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Shrikant Mundhe All-Rounder Deepak Dangi Wicketkeeper Dhanraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Atharv Dakway Bowler Shreyash Chavan Bowler Vishant More Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler

Kolhapur Tuskers Team Form

Kolhapur Tuskers have played four matches so far and their only win came against Ratnagiri Jets in their first game. They have lost two matches and one of their games was abandoned due to rain.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Head to Head

Ratnagiri Jets and Kolhapur Tuskers have faced each other four times so far in MPL history. The Jets and Tuskers both have won and lost two matches each.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Betting Odds

Kolhapur Tuskers to have a better opening partnership than Ratnagiri Jets

The opening duo of Dhiraj Phatangere and Atharva Dharmadhikari has turned things around for Ratnagiri Jets. The duo added 60 runs in less than seven overs in the previous game and are expected to score in the same pace yet again in this match. On the other hand, Kolhapur Tuskers have lost their way with their experienced openers Ankeet Bawne and Rahul Tripathi not stepping up as expected. Hence, Ratnagiri Jets are expected to have a better opening partnership than Ratnagiri Jets.

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Top Batters

Dhiraj Phatangare to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top batter

Dhiraj Phatangere is the second highest run-scorer of the season so far. He has scored 172 runs so far at a strike rate of 143.33 and an average of 43 with the best score of 81. He opens the innings and is in great form as well. His form has also helped the Jets start well on multiple occasions and is expected to be the top batter for Ratnagiri Jets in this match.

Ankeet Bawne to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top batter

Ankeet Bawne has scored a half-century so far this season and has mustered 73 runs overall in three innings. He has scored runs at a strike rate of 102.82 and is capable of holding one end while opening the innings. Bawne is experienced and knows how to respond when under pressure. For the same reason, he can be picked as the top batter of the Tuskers in this match.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Top Bowlers

Pradeep Dadhe to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top bowler

Pradeep Dadhe has emerged as the leading run-scorer for Ratnagiri Jets in this season. He has so far picked up five wickets in as many matches. He has sent down 17 overs so far and has conceded only 112 runs at an economy of only 6.59. Pradeep is capable of picking wickets regularly and can become the top bowler for the Jets in this match.

Rajneesh Gurbani to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top bowler

Rajneesh Gurbani is the leading wicket-taker for the Kolhapur Tuskers this season. He has picked up six wickets so far in four matches. He has sent down 15 overs so far and conceded 113 runs at an economy of only 7.53. Gurbani opens the bowling and also bowls at the death which allows him to pick a good number of wickets. He can be expected to become the top bowler of the Tuskers in this match.