Facts: Defending champions Ratnagiri Jets are yet to win a single game in two appearances this season.

Kolhapur Tuskers are playing their first match of the ongoing season.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Chance of Winning

Defending champions Ratnagiri Jets have got off to a forgettable start in this season of Maharashtra Premier League (MPL). They have lost both their matches so far - against Eagle Nashik Titans and Puneri Bappa. The Jets have struggled in all departments and are searching for one perfect day to get going in the season.

As for Kolhapur Tuskers, they are playing their first match of MPL 2025. They won and lost five matches each last year and made it to the playoffs in third place in the points table. The Tuskers will be eager to start their tournament on a high and beating the defending champions would certainly boost their confidence a lot.

Ratnagiri Jets ’ chances of winning - 45%

Kolhapur Tuskers’ chances of winning - 50%

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Vijay Pawle did well to pick up two wickets for Ratnagiri Jets in the previous game. He returned with figures of 2/11 in just 1.5 overs and looked the best bowler for the side. Pawle can be backed to pick at least one wicket in this game as he is looking in good rhythm this season.

Ankit Bawne was the leading run-scorer of the season last year. He scored 415 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 144.1 with four half-centuries to his name. Bawne is a veteran in domestic circuit and tends to take away the game from the opposition while opening the innings. Bawne will be keen on doing well yet again and can be trusted to score at least 25 runs.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Toss Prediction

The first two matches of the season witnessed 190 or more runs being scored batting first. However, in the day matches, batting is not easy at the venue. The last match witnessed a lot of rain and it turned out to be an eight-over encounter. With rain again in the forecast, the team that will win the toss, is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

It is set to be a stormy afternoon in Pune on Saturday (June 7). There are 40% chances of rain with thunderstorms around 2 PM and the skies are only expected to clear after 6 PM. The rain is likely to have the final say in this clash and the temperature is expected to be around 25-27 Degrees Celsius during the match time.

Ratnagiri Jets News & Player List

Ratnagiri Jets Player List

Abhimanyu Jadhav, Ajinkya Naik, Akhilesh Gawale, Ashkan Kazi, Atharva Dharmadhikari, Dhiraj Phatangare, Jay Pande, Krish Shahapurkar, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Sangram Bhalekar, Yashwanth Kale, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Harshil Sawant, Jaideepsingh Pardeshi, Kiran Chormale, Manoj Yadav, Prathamesh Gawade, Sahil Churi, Samarth Kadam, Siddhant Giri, Abhishek Pawar, Nikhil Naik, Atish Rathod, Krishna Martand, Kunal Thorat, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bacchav, Vijay Pawle, Yogesh Chavan

Predicted Playing XI

Dhiraj Phatangare Batter Preetam Patil Batter Azim Kazi (C) All-Rounder Nikhil Naik Wicketkeeper Divyang Hinganekar Batter Kiran Chormale Batter Sahil Churi Bowler Satyajeet Bacchav Bowler Vijay Pawle Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Kunal Thorat Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets Team Form

Ratnagiri Jets have played two matches this season so far and have not won a single game yet.

Kolhapur Tuskers News & Player List

Kolhapur Tuskers Player List

Ankit Bawne, Atharv Wanve, Ayush Ubhe, Bhargav Pathak, Dhanraj Shinde, Hardik Kurangale, Rahul Tripathi, Sachin Dhas, Siddharth Mhatre, Atharv Dakway, Deepak Dangi, Nilay Newaskar, Rajveer Jagtap, Shrikant Mundhe, Shubham Mane, Sumit Dhengle, Sumit Markali, Vedant Patil, Digvijay Jadhav, Rhuturaj Veerkar, Vishant More, Anand Thenge, Arya Shah, Atman Pore, Dilip Malviya, Nihal Tusamad, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shreyash Chavan, Sunil Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Sachin Dhas All-Rounder Ankit Bawne All-Rounder Rahul Tripathi (C) Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Shrikant Mundhe All-Rounder Digvijay Jadhav Wicketkeeper Nihal Tusamad Bowler Atharv Dakway Bowler Shreyash Chavan Bowler Sumit Markali Bowler Atman Pore Bowler

Kolhapur Tuskers Team Form

Kolhapur Tuskers are playing their first match of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League season.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Head to Head

Ratnagiri Jets and Kolhapur Tuskers have faced each other four times so far in MPL history. The Jets and Tuskers both have won and lost two matches each.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Betting Odds

Kolhapur Tuskers to have a better opening partnership than Ratnagiri Jets

Dhiraj Phatangare and Preetam Patil have added 29 runs together so far for Ratnagiri Jets this season in two matches. On the other hand, Sachin Dhas and Ankit Bawne will be opening for the first time this season. The duo of Dhas and Bawne has no baggage of previous matches and are fresh with this being their first match of MPL 2025. Dhas and Bawne are two of the most popular batters in the Kolhapur Tuskers team and expect them to do better compared to their Ratnagiri counterparts in this match.

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Top Batters

Dhiraj Phatangare to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top batter

Dhiraj Phatangare has been the best batter for Ratnagiri Jets so far this season. He has scored 96 runs in two matches with a half-century to his name. He opens the innings and has the best chance to score big always. Dhiraj started the season with an 81-run knock and looks good touch but he will have to play his best cricket if the Jets are to win this time around. You can back Dhiraj to be the the Ratnagiri Jets’ top batter.

Rahul Tripathi to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top batter

Going purely by name and experience in this case, Rahul Tripathi can be the game-changing batter for Kolhapur Tuskers in their opening game. He featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Even though he isn’t in great form at the moment, Tripathi scored 383 runs in the last MPL edition in just 10 matches. So you can back him to be the team’s top batter in this encounter.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers Top Bowlers

Satyajeet Bacchav to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top bowler

Satyajeet Bacchav is no doubt the best bowler of the squad for Ratnagiri Jets. Surprisingly, he has not picked up a single wicket in two matches so far this season. He was the leading wicket-taker in MPL 2024 with 25 scalps to his name. Bacchav is very experienced and it is only a matter of time before he starts picking up wickets. The bowler can be backed to be the top bowler for Ratnagiri Jets in this match.

Shreyash Chavan to be Kolhapur Tuskers’ top bowler

Shreyas Chavan was Kolhapur Tuskers’ leading wicket-taker in MPL 2024. He accounted for 20 scalps in 12 matches and his economy rate of 7.09 was among the best in the tournament. Chavan is yet again expected to start the season on a high for the Tuskers. He is their prime wicket-taker and one shouldn’t be surprised if he becomes their top bowler in this match too.