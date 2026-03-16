Facts: Puneri Bappa have lost just one of their last five games and can cement their place in the playoff with a win on Tuesday.

Ratnagiri Jets have won three of their four encounters against Puneri Bappa but lost the latest meeting this season.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Chance of Winning

Ratnagiri Jets’ last match on Monday against Raigad Royals was abandoned due to rain. They lost against Satara Warriors by 14 runs on the DLS method in the previous game to concede their fourth defeat of the season. Ratnagiri Jets have won just two of their eight matches this season and are placed fifth in the points table.

Meanwhile, Puneri Bappa are placed second in the points table due to their earlier dominance in the tournament. They won their first two games and have picked three points from abandoned matches due to rain so far. They also defeated Ratnagiri on the DLS method in the first leg of this fixture. However, they witnessed their last two games getting washed out and might feel a bit of fatigue against the Jets on Tuesday.

Ratnagiri Jets’ chances of winning - 30%

Puneri Bappa’s chances of winning - 70%

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ratnagiri Jets are eyeing a playoff spot with two games in hand and once again they will rely on their captain Azim Kazi for two crucial points. Kazi has been in sensational form with a bat this season as he leads the Orange Cap race with 224 runs in six innings. Kazi scored just one run against Satara in the last game but scored three consecutive 40-plus knocks in his previous three innings.

You can rely on Nikit Dhumal to deliver a match-winning performance for Puneri Bappa. The experienced right-arm medium pacer has been brilliant this season with 11 wickets in seven innings at an amazing bowling average of 12.80. He is leading the bowling chart for Pune and is in contention for the Purple Cap award this season.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Match Toss Prediction

Toss has become the crucial factor due to rain interruption in the recent MPL 2025 matches. Both captains are likely to bowl first after winning the toss on Tuesday. Ratnagiri have already lost two games due to the DLS method this season and will be hoping for a coin toss in their favour.

Weather Report

After watching all three games on Monday getting washed out without a ball bowled, fans can expect some action on Tuesday. There is 38% of precipitation at the beginning of the game and rain showers are likely to increase as the game progresses. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius. The pitch has proved to help spin bowlers in recent games and fans can expect the same in this fixture.

Ratnagiri Jets News and Player List

Ratnagiri Jets Player List

Atharva Dharmadhikari, Dhiraj Phatangare, Azim Kazi (c), Divyang Hinganekar, Kiran Chormale, Abhishek Pawar (wk), Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Prathamesh Pundlik Gawade, Joe Ruebenson Pardesi, Vijay Pawale, Nikhil Naik, Jay Pande, Yogesh Chavan, Kunal Thorat, Sahil Churi, Akhilesh Gawali, Rohit Patil, Sangram Bhalekar, Preetam Patil, Sidhant Giri, Manoj Yadav, Ajinkya Prabhakar Naik, Krishna Martand, Abhimanyu Jadhav, Atish Rathod, Krish Shahpurkar, Yashwant Kale, Ashkan Kazi, Abhishek Joshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Dharmadhikari Batter Dhiraj Phatangare Batter Kiran Chormale All-rounder Azim Kazi (c) All-rounder Abhimanyu Jadhav Batter Divyang Hinganekar All-rounder Nikhil Naik Batter Abhishek Pawar Wicketkeeper Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Prathamesh Gawade Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets Team Form

Ratnagiri Jets suffered three successive defeats in their first three matches and are also without a win in their last three games this season.

Puneri Bappa News & Player List

Puneri Bappa Player List

Yash Nahar, Murtaza Trunkwala, Rushikesh Sonawane, Yash Kshirsagar (c), Advay Shidhaye, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Suraj Shinde (wk), Sachin Bhosale, Nikhil Lunawat, Rohan Kharat, Sohan Jamale, Nikit Dhumal, Naushad Shaikh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yash Jadhav, Aarya Desai, Roshan Waghsare, Sahil Autade, Aayush Raktade, Neel Gandhi, Abdus Salam, Abhinav Tiwari, Sagar Pawar, Sachin Pawar, Mayank Kashyap, Piyush Salvi.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Kshirsagar (c) Batter Suraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Yash Jadhav Batter Murtaza Trunkwala Batter Rushikesh Sonawane Batter Ramakrishna Ghosh All-rounder Sachin Bhosale All-rounder Nikit Dhumal Bowler Advay Shindhaye Bowler Sohan Jamale Bowler Rohan Kharat Bowler

Puneri Bappa Team Form

Puneri Bappa started their MPL 2025 campaign with two big wins but have managed to grab just one victory in their last six fixtures.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Head to Head

Ratnagiri Jets lead a head-to-head record against Puneri Bappa with three wins in four matches in the MPL history. However, Puneri Bappa won their last meeting against Ratnagiri by eight wickets on the DLS method earlier this season.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Betting Odds

Puneri Bappa to have a better finishing in death overs than Ratnagiri Jets

Both teams’ top order has struggled to contribute this season. However, Puneri Bappa have been excellent in death overs with two memorable wins. They chased down an 187-run target against Kolhapur in their last completed game with Advay Shidhaye and Ramakrishna Ghosh scoring fifties each. Both players dominated the death overs to give Pune a brilliant finish. On the other hand, Ratnagiri Jets’ batters have struggled in the opening and closing stages of the innings this season.

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Top Batters

Dhiraj Phatangare to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top batter

The 27-year-old Ratnagiri opener is leading their batting attack with regularly impactful scores this season. He scored 57 runs off 43 balls against Raigad Royals and is now leading the scoring chart for his team with 184 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 140.46. He can make a difference with a bat against Puneri Bappa on Tuesday.

Murtaza Trunkwala to be Puneri Bappa’s top batter

Murtaza Trunkwala, the 29-year-old opener, scored the highest 32 runs off just 20 balls against Ratnagiri Jets in the first leg of this fixture. He has been a consistent run-getter for Pune with 180 runs in six innings at an average of 36.00 so far. He will be backed to score an impactful knock against Ratnagiri in the upcoming game.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Top Bowlers

Satyajeet Bacchav to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top bowler

The veteran slow left-arm orthodox bowler struggled in the early stages but has been brilliant in the last two games. Bacchav picked three wickets each against Satara Warriors and Raigad Royals in his last two innings to enter the Purple Cap race. He has taken eight wickets in six innings at an impressive economy rate of 6.66 so far this season.

Nikit Dhumal to be Puneri Bappa’s top bowler

The 33-year-old right-arm medium pace bowler is leading the charts for Puneri Bappa with the second-highest 11 wickets this season. Notably, he has bowled only 17.3 overs in seven innings but has made a big impact with regular wickets and a brilliant economy rate of 8.11. Dhumal also made the biggest impact with three wickets for 14 against Ratnagiri Jets earlier this season.