Facts: Ratnagiri Jets have won all three matches against Puneri Bappa in MPL history.

Puneri Bappa finished last in the points table last year with only three wins from 10 matches.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Chance of Winning

Defending champions Ratnagiri Jets lost their opening game of the season, as they went down to Eagle Nashik Titans. They batted well to post a massive total of 194 runs on the board, however, their bowlers couldn’t defend it. The Titans chased down the total with 10 balls in hand. The pressure will be on the Jets to churn out two points from this fixture.

As for Puneri Bappa, they endured a forgettable season last year. They won only three out of 10 matches and finished in last place in the points table. They will face the defending champions in their opening game itself, and it won’t be easy for them to get two points from this fixture. However, a winning start to their campaign will give the team a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.

Ratnagiri Jets chances of winning - 55%

Puneri Bappa chances of winning - 45%

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dhiraj Phatangare started his MPL 2025 stint with a brilliant knock. In the opening game of the season against Eagle Nashik Titans, Dhiraj slammed an unbeaten 81 off just 47 balls with seven fours and four sixes to his name while opening the innings for the Jets. He is one of the consistent players in the team and can be trusted to score 25 or more runs in this match yet again.

Suraj Shinde was the second highest run-scorer for Puneri Bappa last season, only behind Ruturaj Gaikwad. He scored 182 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 165.45 and an average of over 30. He can be trusted to score at least 20 runs in this game as he can take the attack to the opposition from the word go.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Match Toss Prediction

The opening game of the season at the MCA Stadium in Pune witnessed 195 being easily chased down. The pitch is extremely good to bat on and once again, chasing seems to be a good option. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first for the same reason.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Pune on Thursday is not great. There are 75% chances of rain interrupting the match in the afternoon. The match is commencing at 2 PM IST, while the rain is expected around 3 PM and is unlikely to relent. It will certainly be a truncated encounte,r and one shouldn’t be surprised if the match is washed out.

Ratnagiri Jets News & Player List

Ratnagiri Jets Player List

Abhimanyu Jadhav, Ajinkya Naik, Akhilesh Gawale, Ashkan Kazi, Atharva Dharmadhikari, Dhiraj Phatangare, Jay Pande, Krish Shahapurkar, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Sangram Bhalekar, Yashwanth Kale, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Harshil Sawant, Jaideepsingh Pardeshi, Kiran Chormale, Manoj Yadav, Prathamesh Gawade, Sahil Churi, Samarth Kadam, Siddhant Giri, Abhishek Pawar, Nikhil Naik, Atish Rathod, Krishna Martand, Kunal Thorat, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bacchav, Vijay Pawle, Yogesh Chavan

Predicted Playing XI

Dhiraj Phatangare Batter Preetam Patil Batter Azim Kazi (C) All-Rounder Nikhil Naik Wicketkeeper Divyang Hinganekar Batter Kiran Chormale Batter Sahil Churi Bowler Satyajeet Bacchav Bowler Vijay Pawle Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Kunal Thorat Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets Team Form

Ratnagiri Jets are the defending champions of MPL. However, they lost their opening game of the season to the Eagle Nashik Titans.

Puneri Bappa News & Player List

Puneri Bappa Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Aayush Raktade, Neel Gandhi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Roshan Waghsare, Sachin Bhosale, Sahil Autade, Sohan Jamale, Suraj Shinde, Yash Kshirsagar, Rushikesh Sonawane, Yash Nahar, Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Salvi, Yash Jadhav, Aaryan Desai, Om Pawar, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Lunawat, Abdus Salam, Abhinav Tiwari, Mayank Kasyab, Sagar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Aayush Raktade All-Rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh All-Rounder Yash Kshirsagar Batter Naushad Shaikh All-Rounder Rusikesh Sonawane Batter Suraj Shinde Wicketkeeper Sahil Autade Batter Sachin Bhosale Bowler Sohan Jamale Bowler Roshan Waghsare Bowler Rohan Kharat Bowler

Puneri Bappa Team Form

Puneri Bappa are playing their first match of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League season.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Head to Head

Ratnagiri Jets and Puneri Bappa have locked horns against each other three times so far in MPL history. The Jets have completely dominated Puneri Bappa, winning all three matches so far.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Betting Odds

Ratnagiri Jets to have a better opening partnership than Puneri Bappa

Ratnagiri Jets’ opening pair of Dhiraj and Preetam Patil added 14 runs together in their opening game of the season. The former batted through the innings, but his partner got out early. However, the duo is likely to make amends and put on a better opening stand in their second game. On the other hand, this is the first game of the season for Puneri Bappa. It will be a new opening pair for Puneri Bappa as Pawan Shah is not with the team now. A new player will open alongside Ramakrishna Ghosh, and they might take time to get together. For the same reason, Ratnagiri Jets are expected to have a better opening partnership.

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Top Batters

Azim Kazi to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top batter

Azim Kazi is the best player for Ratnagiri Jets. He wasn’t the top scorer in the previous game, but he looked good during his 42-run knock while batting at number three. He would be eager to lead from the front and play a big knock in this encounter against Puneri Bappa. Hence, he can certainly be backed to be the top batter of the Ratnagiri Jets.

Yash Kshirsagar to be Puneri Bappa top batter

Yash Kshirsagar bats in the top four more often than not and has a good chance of facing a decent number of deliveries. He scored 171 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 106.21 and an average of 19. Yash anchors the innings nicely, sticking at one end and hence, can be trusted to become the top batter of Puneri Bappa.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa Top Bowlers

Satyajeet Bacchav to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top bowler

Satyajeet Bacchav didn’t have a great day with the ball in the last outing. He conceded 27 runs in just 2.2 overs and didn’t pick up a wicket. However, he was the leading wicket-taker of the last edition with 25 wickets in 12 outings and is expected to make amends in this game. Bacchav rarely goes wicketless in consecutive innings and should make a comeback in this encounter, becoming the top bowler for his team.

Sachin Bhosale to be Puneri Bappa top bowler

Sachin Bhosale was the leading wicket-taker for Puneri Bappa last season. He played all 10 matches for the team and picked up 13 wickets at an average of 21.15 while conceding runs at an economy of 7.82. He can be backed to be amongst the wickets in Puneri Bappa’s opening game of the season.