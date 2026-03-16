Facts: Despite their inconsistent form this year, Ratnagiri Jets boast 100% winning record against Raigad Royals.

Ratnagiri Jets lost their opening three matches of the season and their last game due to the DLS method.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Chance of Winning

Ratnagiri Jets will enter this game after a heartbreaking 14-run defeat on the DLS method against Satara Warriors. Ratnagiri Jets are two-time defending champions in the Maharashtra Premier League and are struggling for consistency going into their next match. They started their campaign with three straight defeats but registered two back-to-back wins to avoid early threats to their playoff bid.

Their opponents, Raigad Royals, are in good momentum this season with three wins in six games. They suffered a heartbreaking two-wicket against Kolhapur Tuskers in their last game on Sunday evening. With both Ratnagiri and Raigad showing good form lately, fans can expect a mouth-watering clash for the two points at MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday morning.

Ratnagiri Jets’ chances of winning - 45%

Raigad Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Azim Kazi has been in exceptional form this season and is currently leading the scoring charts in the MPL 2025. The experienced left-handed batter scored just one run against Satara Warriors in the last game but smashed an unbeaten 72 runs against Raigad Royals in the first leg of this fixture. Kazi can be backed to register another score against the Royals in the next game on Monday.

Siddhesh Veer is single-handedly carrying Raigad Royals’ batting unit this season. The 24-year-old batting all-rounder scored 47 runs off 40 balls against Puneri Bappa to give his team a thrilling two-wicket win. Veer is not far behind Kazi in the Orange Cap race with 208 runs in six innings.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Match Toss Prediction

The toss will be crucial for both Ratnagiri Jets and Raigad Royals as a rain threat looms over Pune on Monday morning. Ratnagiri were handed a narrow defeat on the DLS method in their last game so both teams will look to bowl first after winning the toss in the next match. The pitch is expected to stay neutral for both batters and bowlers as it will be a morning game on Monday.

Weather Report

Rain has been a regular part of the ongoing third edition of the Maharashtra Premier League held in Pune. There is rain forecast throughout the night so fans can expect a dampness on the ground. According to AccuWeather, there are 66% chances of rain in the early morning but it will be down to 30% in the latter stages of the game.

Ratnagiri Jets News and Player List

Ratnagiri Jets Player List

Atharva Dharmadhikari, Dhiraj Phatangare, Azim Kazi (c), Divyang Hinganekar, Kiran Chormale, Abhishek Pawar (wk), Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Prathamesh Pundlik Gawade, Joe Ruebenson Pardesi, Vijay Pawale, Nikhil Naik, Jay Pande, Yogesh Chavan, Kunal Thorat, Sahil Churi, Akhilesh Gawali, Rohit Patil, Sangram Bhalekar, Preetam Patil, Sidhant Giri, Manoj Yadav, Ajinkya Prabhakar Naik, Krishna Martand, Abhimanyu Jadhav, Atish Rathod, Krish Shahpurkar, Yashwant Kale, Ashkan Kazi, Abhishek Joshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Dharmadhikari Batter Dhiraj Phatangare Batter Kiran Chormale All-rounder Azim Kazi (c) All-rounder Abhimanyu Jadhav Batter Divyang Hinganekar All-rounder Nikhil Naik Batter Abhishek Pawar Wicketkeeper Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Prathamesh Gawade Bowler Pradeep Dhade Bowler







Ratnagiri Jets Team Form

Ratnagiri Giants, the reigning champions, lost their first three matches this season followed by two big wins. However, they lost their last match against Satara Warriors on the DLS method yesterday.

Raigad Royals News and Player List

Raigad Royals Player List

Harsh Sanghvi, Siddhesh Veer, Niraj Joshi, Omkar Khatpe, Rushabh Rathod (c & wk), Tanay Sanghvi, Ajay Borude, Vicky Ostwal, Sagar Jadhav, Nikhil Kadam, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Fulpagar, Savya Gajraj, Digvijay Patil, Nadeem Shaikh, NimirJoshi, Ravindhra Jadhav, Rugved More, Shubham Kadam, Harsh Mogaveera, Ranveer Chauhan, Utkarsh Hajare, Vedant Kadu, Vaibhav Agam, Onkar Rajput, Sneihal Khamankar, Neeraj More.

Predicted Playing XI

Harsh Sanghavi Batter Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Niraj Joshi Batter Omkar Khatpe Batter Digvijay Patil Batter Rushabh Rathod (c) Wicketkeeper Tanay Sanghavi All-rounder Ajay Borude Bowler Vicky Otswal Bowler Sagar Jadhav Bowler Nikhil Kadam Bowler

Raigad Royals Team Form

Raigad Royals are entering this fixture with two defeats in their last three games. They lost their last match against Kolhapur Tuskers but remain in the top half of the points table.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Head to Head

Ratnagiri Jets are struggling for wins this season but history is with them ahead of their match against Raigad Royals. Ratnagiri Jets have defeated Raigad Royals in all of their four counters in the past, including a dominant 67-run victory in the latest meeting last week.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Betting Odds

Ratnagiri Jets to have a better opening partnership than Raigad Royals.

Ratnagiri Jets' top order has been in fine form this season with Kiran Chormale and Dhiraj Phatangare scoring some crucial knocks and laying the foundation for caption Azim Kazi. Phatangare is in contention for the Orange Cap with 184 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 140.46, while Chormale ended his poor run of form by scoring his first fifty of the season in the last match.

Raigad’s top order has overly relied on Siddhesh Veer this season as the likes of Harsh Sanghavi and Niraj Joshi continue to struggle for consistency. Raigad even promoted bowler Vicky Ostwal to partner with Veer in their last game which suggests their top-order struggles this year.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Top Batters

Azim Kazi to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top batter

Ratnagiri Jets’ captain has been in a sensational form this year. Kazi is leading the scoring chart with 224 runs and is the only cricketer to cross 200+ runs mark in the first six innings this year. Kazi’s best outing of the season came against Raigad Royals on June 10 when he smashed unbeaten 72 runs off just 38 ballsto give team a huge vixtory in the first leg of this fixture.

Siddhesh Veer to be Raigad Royals top batter

The in-form batting all-rounder keeping the Royals in playoff contention with consistently impactful innings with a bat this season. Veer scored 21 runs against Kolhapur in the last game to become the only second player to reach the 200-run mark. Veer has scored 208 runs in seven games with the help of one brilliant century.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals Top Bowlers

Satyajeet Bachhav to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top bowler

The experienced left-arm spinner struggled for wickets in the early stages of the tournament but picked six wickets in his last two games. Bachhav is leading the bowling chart for the Jets with eight wickets in six innings at an average of 16.37 and an economy rate of 6.66 so far in the MPL 2025.

Tanay Sanghavi to be Raigad Royals’ top bolwer

Tanay Sanghavi, the 25-year-old right-arm medium pace bowler, has managed to pick a wicket in every game he has played this season. He picked three wickets in the last match against Kolhapur and now boasts 11 wickets in six matches this season.