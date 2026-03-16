Facts: Ratnagiri Jets have won only two out of six matches and are in a must-win situation to stay in the top four in the points table.

Satara Warriors are languishing at the bottom of the table and cannot afford to lose any more games now.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Chance of Winning

Ratnagiri Jets’ previous game against Kolhapur Tuskers was abandoned due to rain. Before that game, they defeated the Raigad Royals comfortably by 67 runs. They are in fifth place in the points table and cannot afford to drop games further if they are hoping to make it to the playoffs in the ongoing season of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL).

Satara Warriors are in a worse situation than even the Ratnagiri Jets. They have won only one out five matches so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their previous game to Eagle Nashik Titans by three wickets despite bowlers doing their best to defend a low total of 115 runs.

Ratnagiri Jets ’ chances of winning - 58%

Satara Warriors’ chances of winning - 42%

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Azim Kazi is the leading run-scorer of the season amidst his team’s struggles this season. He has scored 223 runs so far and is one of the only two players to score multiple fifties this season. He has scored runs at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 148.67. Looking at his great form, he can certainly be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Om Bhosale is another in-form batter this season, and he plays for Satara Warriors. He has so far scored 182 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 154.24 and an average of 36.4. He can take the game away from the opposition on any given day with his power-hitting. Bhosale is expected to score at least 20 runs in this match for the Warriors.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Match Toss Prediction

It is an afternoon start for this game and expect the pitch to be at its best for batting. The weather is wet all around Pune and in overcast conditions, the ball might move a bit. After early help, the pitch is likely to be flat and a score around 170-180 could be par. With DLS method likely to come into play, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl.

Weather Report

There is no respite from rain at all for the MPL even on Sunday. Showers are predicted for the entire day. There is a 45% chance of rain at 12 PM in the lead up to the clash and the possibility of heavens opening up go up to 75% at 3 PM. A truncated game is very likely even as the temperature will hover in the mid-20s during the match time.

Ratnagiri Jets News & Player List

Ratnagiri Jets Player List

Abhimanyu Jadhav, Ajinkya Naik, Akhilesh Gawale, Ashkan Kazi, Atharva Dharmadhikari, Dhiraj Phatangare, Jay Pande, Krish Shahapurkar, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Sangram Bhalekar, Yashwanth Kale, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Harshil Sawant, Jaideepsingh Pardeshi, Kiran Chormale, Manoj Yadav, Prathamesh Gawade, Sahil Churi, Samarth Kadam, Siddhant Giri, Abhishek Pawar, Nikhil Naik, Atish Rathod, Krishna Martand, Kunal Thorat, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bacchav, Vijay Pawle, Yogesh Chavan

Predicted Playing XI

Dhiraj Phatangare Batter Atharva Dharmadhikari Batter Azim Kazi (C) All-Rounder Divyang Hinganekar All-Rounder Kiran Chormale Batter Abhishek Pawar Wicketkeeper Rubenson Pardesi Satyajeet Bacchav Bowler Vijay Pawle Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Prathamesh Gawade Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets Team Form

Ratnagiri Jets have played six matches so far and have won only two of them. They have lost three matches and one of their games was abandoned due to rain.

Satara Warriors News & Player List

Satara Warriors Player List

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshal Kate, Om Bhosale, Saurabh Nawale (C), Mehul Patel, Shamshuzama Kazi, Pawan Shah, Jagdish Zope, Sunny Pandit, Swaraj Chavan, Vaibhav Chougule, Aniket Porwal, Shubham Maid, Vaibhav Dhrugunde, Aniruddha Sable, Atish Kumbhar, Mahesh Maske, Arjun Wagh, Tejas Tolsankar, Saurabh Shevalkar, Saurabh Singh, Vivek Shelar, Indrajeet Shinde, Atharv Shelke, Dev Navale

Predicted Playing XI

Pawan Shah Batter Saurabh Nawale (C) Wicketkeeper Harshal Kate Batter Om Bhosale Batter Mehul Patel Batter Aniket Porwal Wicketkeeper Shamshuzama Kazi All-Rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar All-Rounder Vaibhav Dhurgundhe Bowler Jagdish Zope Bowler Vivek Shelar Bowler

Satara Warriors Team Form

Satara Warriors have played five matches so far and have won only one game. They have lost the remaining four matches and are at the bottom of the points table.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Head to Head

Ratnagiri Jets and Satara Warriors have faced each other only once. Ratnagiri Jets ended up winning that clash earlier this season.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Betting Odds

Ratnagiri Jets to have a better opening partnership than Satara Warriors

Ratnagiri Jets openers Atharva Dharmadhikari and Dhiraj Phatangare have lent solidity at the top to the team. Ever since the former has been included in the line-up, the Jets’ opening issues have more or less sorted. They are once expected to get the team off to a good start. As for Satara Warriors, the duo of Om Bhosale and Pawan Shah don’t seem to be settled and might struggle to get going in this match too. Ratnagiri Jets openers are expected to have a better opening partnership than Satara Warriors in this game.

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Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Top Batters

Dhiraj Phatangere to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top batter

Dhiraj Phatangare has been fairly consistent for Ratnagiri Jets this season. He has amassed 172 runs in five matches so far at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 143.33. He opens the innings with Dharmadhikari and takes on the bowlers from the word go, more often than not. Dhiraj is expected to be the top batter for the Jets yet again looking at his good form with the bat.

Harshal Kate to be Satara Warriors’ top batter

Harshal Kate has improved his strike rate with every passing game while batting in the middle order. He is not a massive six-hitter but has smacked 16 fours so far this season, scoring 128 runs at a strike rate of 136.17 and an average of 25.6. Harshal is expected to be the top batter for the Warriors in this match.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Top Bowlers

Pradeep Dadhe to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top bowler

Pradeep Dadhe has emerged as one of the better bowlers for Ratnagiri Jets this season. He has been superb in keeping the batters quiet and in the process, has also picked up five wickets. He has bowled 17 overs and has conceded 112 runs only so far at an economy of 6.59 and hence, is expected to be the top bowler for Ratnagiri Jets.

Vivek Shelar to be Satara Warriors’ top bowler

Vivek Shelar has been superb with the ball so far for Satara Warriors. He has picked up six wickets in five matches despite being on the expensive side. In 14.3 overs, he has been taken for 136 runs at an economy of 9.38. But Shelar is a genuine wicket-taker who can turn the game on its head and hence, is expected to become the top bowler for the Warriors in this match.