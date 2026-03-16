Facts: Ratnagiri Jets have lost all three matches so far this season.

Satara Warriors are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost both their matches so far.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Chance of Winning

It has already been a season to forget for the defending champions Ratnagiri Jets in the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League (MPL). The Jets have played three matches so far and have lost all of them. They will next face the Satara Warriors on Sunday (June 8) and will be hoping to finally end their losing streak.

Satara Warriors’ situation is no different as they have also lost both their matches so far this season. The Warriors are languishing at the bottom of the points table while their opponents, Ratnagiri Jets, are in fifth place. One of the teams will register their first win in this game and the Warriors will be keen on keeping the Jets winless.

Ratnagiri Jets ’ chances of winning - 45%

Satara Warriors’ chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Azim Kazi is one of the better players in the line-up for Ratnagiri Jets. He has so far scored 89 runs at a decent strike rate of 127.14 with eight fours and five sixes to his name. Kazi bats in top four and tends to cross the 20-run mark consistently. He will once again be expected to cross 20 runs in this encounter.

Satara Warriors might have struggled with the bat but Om Bhosale is one player who has impressed so far. He has so far mustered 70 runs in two outings at a strike rate of almost 143. He is an aggressive batter and has the ability to turn the game on its head. He can be backed to score more than 25 runs in this match.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Matches starting at 7 PM IST have been high-scoring in MPL this season. Chasing has turned out to be easy under the lights and the trend should continue in this game as well. For the same reason, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first at the MCA Stadium.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Pune on Sunday is for rain with thunderstorms. However, the chances of rain coming down heavily go down significantly after 6 PM. There is only a 5% chance of rain in the evening but with so much in the lead up to the clash might see this game truncated. The temperature is likely to be around 28 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Ratnagiri Jets News & Player List

Ratnagiri Jets Player List

Abhimanyu Jadhav, Ajinkya Naik, Akhilesh Gawale, Ashkan Kazi, Atharva Dharmadhikari, Dhiraj Phatangare, Jay Pande, Krish Shahapurkar, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Sangram Bhalekar, Yashwanth Kale, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Harshil Sawant, Jaideepsingh Pardeshi, Kiran Chormale, Manoj Yadav, Prathamesh Gawade, Sahil Churi, Samarth Kadam, Siddhant Giri, Abhishek Pawar, Nikhil Naik, Atish Rathod, Krishna Martand, Kunal Thorat, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bacchav, Vijay Pawle, Yogesh Chavan

Predicted Playing XI

Dhiraj Phatangare Batter Abhishek Pawar Batter Preetam Patil Batter Azim Kazi (C) All-Rounder Divyang Hinganekar Batter Kiran Chormale Batter Nikhil Naik Wicketkeeper Satyajeet Bacchav Bowler Vijay Pawle Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Prathamesh Gawade Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets Team Form

Ratnagiri Jets have played three matches so far this season and have lost all of them. They will be desperate to get off the mark on the board with a win in this encounter.

Satara Warriors News & Player List

Satara Warriors Player List

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshal Kate, Om Bhosale, Saurabh Nawale (C), Mehul Patel, Shamshuzama Kazi, Pawan Shah, Jagdish Zope, Sunny Pandit, Swaraj Chavan, Vaibhav Chougule, Aniket Porwal, Shubham Maid, Vaibhav Dhrugunde, Aniruddha Sable, Atish Kumbhar, Mahesh Maske, Arjun Wagh, Tejas Tolsankar, Saurabh Shevalkar, Saurabh Singh, Vivek Shelar, Indrajeet Shinde, Atharv Shelke, Dev Navale

Predicted Playing XI

Pawan Shah Batter Saurabh Nawale (C) Wicketkeeper Harshal Kate Batter Om Bhosale Wicketkeeper Mehul Patel Batter Aniket Porwal Batter Shamshuzama Kazi All-Rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar All-Rounder Vaibhav Dhurgundhe Bowler Jagdish Zope Bowler Vivek Shelar Bowler

Satara Warriors Team Form

Satara Warriors have played two matches so far in MPL 2025 and have lost on both occasions. They will be hoping to get their first points on the board in this game.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Head to Head

Ratnagiri Jets and Satara Warriors are facing each other for the first time in MPL history.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Betting Odds

Satara Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Ratnagiri Jets

Ratnagiri Jets tried a new opening pair in Dhiraj Phatangere and Abhishek Pawar in the previous game. But even that didn’t work for them. Their openers have added only 16 runs together in three games together now and are seriously struggling on that front. On the other hand, Satara Warriors’ openers Pawan Shah and Saurabh Nawale were at least better than their counterparts, adding 27 runs. This duo is once again expected to do better than Ratnagiri Jets openers in this game.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors T20 MCA Stadium, null Ratnagiri Jets Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Satara Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.01 Bet Now!

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Top Batters

Dhiraj Phatangere to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top batter

Dhiraj Phatangere started the tournament well with an 81-run knock. On the back of that performance, he has scored 98 runs in three matches in this season. After two failures, the opening batter will be eager to make an impact. Dhiraj is a very decent batter and has the ability to repeat his heroics from the season opener and even the defending champions desperately need a good knock from him.

Harshal Kate to be Satara Warriors’ top batter

Harshal Kate is not an explosive batter but keeps accumulating runs in tough situations. He is not a boundary hitter and believes in rotating the strike more often than not. In two matches so far, he has hit only seven fours and one six but has scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 115.69. He can be backed to become the top batter for Satara Warriors.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Top Bowlers

Divyang Hinganekar to be Ratnagiri Jets’ top bowler

Satyajeet Bacchav’s inability to strike regularly is certainly hurting Ratnagiri Jets this season. Divyang Hinganekar has emerged as a surprise performer with the ball for the Jets. He has picked up three wickets so far in two matches. In the previous game, he returned with figures of 2/41 and is looking in good form with the ball. Hinganekar can be backed to become the top bowler for the Ratnagiri side.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar to be Satara Warriors’ top bowler

Rajvardhan Hangargekar is one of the very few players in MPL to have played in the Indian Premier League. He is a good fast bowler and generates good pace. He has picked up three wickets in two matches despite being on the expensive side. In five overs, he has gone for 64 runs this season so far but is a wicket-taker and can be backed to pick the most wickets for his team in this match.