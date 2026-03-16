Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Pune Warriors-W Match Prediction SCO 45 % Chance of Winning JER 55 % 0 0 Place a bet Ratnagiri Jets and Pune Warriors will lock horns with each other in the ninth match of the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025 at the MCA International Cricket Stadium in Pune, on June 11, 2025 (Wednesday), at 9:30 AM IST. While Ratnagiri Jets are coming into the encounter on the back of three consecutive losses, Pune Warriors are yet to lose a game this season.

Facts: Khusi Mulla is very consistent with the bat this season, having amassed 123 runs in three games

Chinmayee Borphale is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in four matches

Smriti Mandhana has scored 149 runs to emerge as the second-highest run-scorer in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Pune Warriors-W Chance of Winning

Smriti Mandhana has carried the burden of Ratnagiri Jets on her shoulders, but she hasn’t found enough support from other members in the side. Despite dropping down the batting order to accommodate more comfortable batters at the top, it has been a sorry state of affairs for the side - from which they are desperate to get away.

On the other hand, Pune Warriors Women have been a well-oiled machine. With contributions from every department, they have won all four games so far, making them table-toppers for a reason. That said, it would be incredibly foolish not to bet big on them or expect them to win the upcoming clash comfortably and place themselves in the final.

RJ-W’s chance of winning is 45%

PW-W’s chance of winning is 55%

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Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Pune Warriors-W Betting Tips

First and foremost, Smriti Mandhana. She is as consistent as you would expect her to be, and you will make multiple of your investment amount through this bet. Khushi Mulla offers a great chance for you to make money because there are not many players who are as consistent with their batting performances as her. Chinmayee Borphale is notch above everyone else in the bowling department, making her an obvious choice to bet.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Pune Warriors-W Match Toss Prediction

In six out of eight matches in the ongoing Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025, chasing sides have had the last laugh. The story will not be contrastingly different as both Smriti Mandhana and Anuja Patil will aim to insert the opposition to bat first.

Weather Report

The Indian Meteorological Department website forecasts no rain on the match day in Pune. The probability of precipitation stays below 6%.

Ratnagiri Jets-W Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Gautami Naik, Dnyanda Nikam, Anushree Swami, Sakshi Kanadi, Shivali Shinde, Tejaswini Batwal, Rasika Shinde, Charmy Gawai, Bhatki Mirajkar, Priyanka Ghodke, Shruti Mahabaleshwarkar, Prerna Sawant, Rutuja Kale, Tejashri Nanaware, Nidhi Shambhwani, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Sanjana Waghmode, Grisha Kataria, Bhumi Phalke, Sruhti Bhoir, Samidha Chougule, Janhavi Bokade, Nandini Sonawane, Priya Kokare

Predicted Playing XI

Gautami Naik Batter Anushree Swami Batter Bhatki Mirajkar All-rounder Shivali Shinde Wicket-keeper Smriti Mandhana Batter Rasika Shinde All-rounder Priyanka Ghodke All-rounder Dnyanda Nikam All-rounder Tejashri Nanaware Bowler Rutuja Kale Bowler Sanjana Waghmode Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets-W Team Form

After winning their first game of the tournament, Ratnagiri Jets have lost three consecutive games so far, making things pretty dire at the moment.

Pune Warriors-W Player List

Vaishnavi Shinde, Simran Dabas, Saniya Gawade, Shraddha Girme, Shweta Mane, Ishita Khale, Rishita Saikar, Shivanshi Kapoor, Akshaya Jadhav, Samruddhi Shinde, Shalaka Kane, Abhilasha Patil, Neeti Agarwal, Utkarsha Kadam, Sejal Sutar, Shweta Sawant, Khushi Mulla, Soumyalata Birajdar, Pranjali Pise, Anuja Patil, Samruddhi Dale, Chinmayee Borphale, Suhani Kahandal

Predicted Playing XI

Suhani Kahandal Batter Khushi Mulla Batter Akshaya Jadhav All-rounder Shweta Sawant All-rounder Vaishnavi Shinde Wicket-Keeper Anuja Patil All-rounder Shweta Mane Batter Utkarsha Kadam All-rounder Samruddhi Dale Bowler Chinmayee Borphale Bowler Ishita Khale Bowler

Pune Warriors-W Team Form

Pune Warriors Women are in red-hot form at this moment, having won all four games in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League so far.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Pune Warriors-W Head-To-Head

Ratnagiri Jets lost by five runs to Pune Warriors in the previous head-to-head encounter of the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Pune Warriors-W Betting Odds

Pune Warriors-W opening partnership over 18.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

The duo of Khushi Mulla and Suhani Kahandal have done exceedingly well to keep the side afloat, which ensured that Pune Warriors are the best opening side in the competition, with an average of 35.72 runs in four games so far. For them to keep on doing well, it is paramount that they repeat the heroics once again. So don’t think much and bet on Pune Warriors to do well against Ratnagiri Jets.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Pune Warriors-W Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Ratnagiri Jets-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the greatest modern-day players, Smriti Mandhana, brings an uncanny sense of gratification for this tournament and prepares herself well for the upcoming challenge with the Indian team. For Ratnagiri Jets, so far, she has managed to amass 149 runs in four matches at an average of 38. She already has two fifty-plus scores to her name in the tournament, making her invaluable to the cause.

Khushi Mulla to be Pune Warriors-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Khusi Mulla has raised the hopes of her selection in the Maharashtra senior team with some solid performances this year. The highest run-scorer for Pune Warriors this season, Mulla has managed 123 runs in four matches with an average close to 31. She is the bedrock on which Pune Warriors' batting stands tall and you have to take a decent bet on her to keep your scoreline above par.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Pune Warriors-W Best Bowlers

Isha Pathare to be Raigad Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Isha Patahre has taken just three wickets, but look at the highlights reel, you would realise why she can be our next punt. In all three games, she was the most difficult to pick for the batters and never let any batter settle. Had she found more support from the other end, things would have been different. Bet on her and you wouldn’t regret.

Chinmayee Borphale to be Pune Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Chinmayee Borphale is on a league of her own this season, having picked nine wickets in four matches at 9.33. She is the highest wicket-taker in the league so far and promises to be even more dangerous for the opposition in the upcoming matches. Trust her to do well in the next match.