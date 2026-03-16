Facts: Tejal Hasabnis sits at the top of the run-scoring charts with 239 runs at an astonishing average of 59.75

Chinmayee Borphale has picked 10 wickets in five games at a stunning average of 9.3

With seven wickets in five games at an average just over 13, Mukta Magre has been Solapur Smashers' standout bowler this season

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Chance of Winning

Ratnagiri Jets have managed just one win so far in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League, and interestingly, that victory came against Raigad Royals. Their batting has shown promise, largely due to skipper Smriti Mandhana herself and Gautami Naik. However, for a stronger challenge, their bowlers need to step up.

In contrast, Raigad Royals have been thoroughly disappointing. Not only have they lost all their matches, but they’ve also lacked any notable individual performances. Given their current form, it’s hard to expect them to pull off an upset in the upcoming fixture.

RJ-W’s chance of winning is 55%

RR-W’s chance of winning is 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Betting Tips

Bet on Smriti Mandhana for the kind of impact she can bring to the table. Gautami Naik is another prudent option to make some solid cash. Shivali Shinde from Ratnagiri Jets and Ayesha Shaikh from Raigad Royals offer a solid dividend-yielding opportunity for us to cash in - given the fact that they have been pretty consistent with their returns in the last few matches.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Match Toss Prediction

In seven of the ten matches played so far in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025, teams chasing have come out on top. With the average first-innings score hovering around 146, batting first hasn’t been the easiest task this season.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, Pune is expected to experience a cloudy and humid Thursday, with a couple of thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. The Probability of Precipitation stands at 86%, while the Probability of Thunderstorms is 63%.

Ratnagiri Jets-W Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Gautami Naik, Dnyanda Nikam, Anushree Swami, Sakshi Kanadi, Shivali Shinde, Tejaswini Batwal, Rasika Shinde, Charmy Gawai, Bhatki Mirajkar, Priyanka Ghodke, Shruti Mahabaleshwarkar, Prerna Sawant, Rutuja Kale, Tejashri Nanaware, Nidhi Shambhwani, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Sanjana Waghmode, Grisha Kataria, Bhumi Phalke, Sruhti Bhoir, Samidha Chougule, Janhavi Bokade, Nandini Sonawane, Priya Kokare

Predicted Playing XI

Gautami Naik Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Bhatki Mirajkar All-rounder Shivali Shinde Wicket-keeper Anushree Swami Batter Rasika Shinde All-rounder Priyanka Ghodke All-rounder Dnyanda Nikam All-rounder Tejashri Nanaware Bowler Rutuja Kale Bowler Sanjana Waghmode Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets-W Team Form

After winning their first game of the tournament, Ratnagiri Jets have lost four consecutive games so far and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Raigad Royals-W Player List

Kiran Navgire, Madhuri Aghav, Ayesha Shaikh, Sanjivani Pawar, Bhavika Ahire, Shravani Desai, Sneha Bhandare, Aishwarya Wagh, Pradnya Veerkar, Isha Pathare, Janhavi Veerkar, Roshni Parrdhi, Aaditi Gaikwad, Aaditi Waghmare, Yashoda Ghogare, Mehek Mulla, Ananya Chavan, and Mihika Dingankar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Bhavika Ahire Wicket-keeper Aditi Gaikwad Batter Rutuja Gilbile Batter Shravani Desai Batter Sneha Bhandare All-rounder Ayesha Shaikh All-rounder Isha Pathare Bowler Yashoda Ghogare Bowler Roshni Parrdhi Bowler Aishwarya Wagh Bowler

Raigad Royals-W Team Form

Raigad Royals have lost all five games in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025 so far.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Head-To-Head

Ratnahiri and Raigad have faced off only once in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League and that was won by the former comfortably.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Betting Odds

Ratnagiri-W opening partnership over 18.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

Smriti Mandhana returns to the opening slot for the upcoming clash, making the equation quite straightforward. Alongside Gautami Naik, the two form Ratnagiri’s most reliable batting pair this season. With both their top run-scorers reunited at the top, backing them seems like a safe bet for solid returns.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Ratnagiri Jets-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the greatest modern-day players, Smriti Mandhana, has managed to amass 152 runs in five matches at an average of 30.20. She already has two fifty-plus scores to her name in the tournament, making her invaluable to the cause.

Shravani Desai to be Raigad Royals-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Despite featuring in just three matches this season, Shravani Desai has already emerged as Raigad Royals’ highest run-scorer, which speaks volumes. With 96 runs in as three games, she’s added much-needed stability to their batting. If Raigad are to stage any fight, Desai will need to anchor the innings once again.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Best Bowlers

Priyanka Ghodke to be Ratnagiri Jets’ best bowler (Parimatch)

With five wickets in as many matches, Priyanka Ghodke stands as Ratnagiri Jets’ leading wicket-taker this season. Her loopy action often deceives batters in flight, making her a handy option in the middle overs. Skipper Mandhana will once again look to Ghodke to apply pressure during crucial phases.

Yashoda Ghogare to be Raigad Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

With four wickets in five matches, Yashod Ghogare has been a rare positive for Raigad Royals this season. While dropped catches have hampered her wicket tally, Ghogare remains a key player and will be crucial to Raigad’s chances in the upcoming clash.