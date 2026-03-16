Facts: In the MCA Inter-Club competition, Priyanka Ghodke finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker

With 6744 runs in women’s T20s at an average of 28.1 and a strike rate of 127.1, Mandhana has a reputation to maintain

Yashoda Ghogare rose to prominence with a sensational batting cameo against Bengal in the BCCI U23 Trophy

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Chance of Winning

Led by Smriti Mandhana, Ratnagiri Jets enter the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League 2025 as one of the tournament favourites. With a balanced mix of promising young talent and seasoned campaigners across both batting and bowling departments, the Jets offer a well-rounded squad that’s built to compete and entertain.

Boasting the explosive Kiran Navgire at the top, Raigad Royals head into the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League 2025 as a formidable unit. With a strong mix of power-hitters, dependable all-rounders, and a versatile bowling attack, the Royals have the depth and firepower to challenge any side in the tournament. Just that on a pure player to player basis, they seem to be lacking in front of Ratnagiri unit.

RJ-W’s chance of winning is - 55%

RR-W’s chance of winning is - 45%

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Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Betting Tips

The first bet has to be an easy one—Smriti Mandhana offers a great opportunity to cash in. As one of the premier white-ball batters of our time, Mandhana knows how to navigate pressure situations, and this tournament gives her the perfect platform to make a bold statement. On the other hand, Kiran Navgire brings valuable WPL experience from her stint with UP Warriorz, which she’ll be keen to channel into match-winning performances for Raigad Royals.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Match Toss Prediction

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has bore witness to four Women’s T20 matches so far, with teams batting first emerging victorious on three occasions. Interestingly, despite the success of defending sides, captains have opted to bowl first in three of those games.

Weather Report

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards the afternoon or evening in Pune, with “thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rain” very likely.

Ratnagiri Jets-W Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Gautami Naik, Dnyanda Nikam, Anushree Swami, Sakshi Kanadi, Shivali Shinde, Tejaswini Batwal, Rasika Shinde, Charmy Gawai, Bhatki Mirajkar, Priyanka Ghodke, Shruti Mahabaleshwarkar, Prerna Sawant, Tejashri Nanaware, Nidhi Shambhwani, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Sanjana Waghmode, Grisha Kataria, Bhumi Phalke, Sruhti Bhoir, Samidha Chougule, Janhavi Bokade, Nandini Sonawane, and Priya Kokare

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shivali Shinde Wicket-keeper Dnyanda Nikam Batter Sakshi Kanadi All-rounder Rasika Shinde Batter Charmy Gawai All-rounder Dnyaneshwari Patil All-rounder Tejaswini Batwal Bowler Bhakti Mirajkar Bowler Nidhi Shambhwani Bowler Priyanka Ghodke Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets-W Team Form

There’s no form guide available for Ratnagiri Jets, as this marks their debut match in the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League.

Raigad Royals-W Player List

Kiran Navgire, Madhuri Aghav, Ayesha Shaikh, Sanjivani Pawar, Bhavika Ahire, Shravani Desai, Sneha Bhandare, Aishwarya Wagh, Pradnya Veerkar, Isha Pathare, Janhavi Veerkar, Roshni Parrdhi, Aaditi Gaikwad, Aaditi Waghmare, Yashoda Ghogare, Mehek Mulla, Ananya Chavan, and Mihika Dingankar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Shravani Desai Batter Sneha Bhandare Batter Madhuri Aghav All-rounder Ayesha Shaikh All-rounder Bhavika Ahire All-rounder Aishwarya Wagh All-rounder Ananya Chavan Bowler Isha Pathare Bowler Yashoda Ghogare Bowler Pradnya Veerkar Bowler

Raigad Royals-W Team Form

As this is the opening match of the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League, there is no prior form guide available for Raigad Royals.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Head-To-Head

Since this is the first-ever day of the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League, there is no head-to-head record between the two teams.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Betting Odds

Ratnagiri Jets opening partnership over 22.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

With the Women’s World Cup approaching in a few months of time, Smrit Mandhana would be eager to use all opportunities to be amongest runs. One of the most consistent run-scorers in the T20 format, Mandhana will partner with wicket-keeper Shivali Shinde, with whom she also opened for Maharashtra in the domestic circuit. With a very good understanding of each others’ game, they are assured to open well for Ratnagiri Jets.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Ratnagiri Jets-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Smrti Mandhana is one of the greatest players in women’s cricket and her ability can never be questioned. With 6744 runs in women’s T20s at an average of 28.1 and a strike rate of 127.1, she has a book of records to her name. As a matter of fact, she has 51 fifty-plus scores to her name, which makes her a solid name on the roster. So back her to the hilt and wait for the money to be credited to your account.

Kiran Navgire to be Raigad Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Kiran Navgire may not have exceptional numbers for the Indian team, but her impact was clearly visible in the Women’s Premier League in which she turned up for UP Warriorz. Her knock against Mumbai Indians was one for the ages, and one that tells you why she is going to do some really great stuff in her career.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Raigad Royals-W Best Bowlers

Priyanka Ghodke to be Ratnagiri Jets’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Priyanka Ghodke hasn’t featured for Maharashtra in four years, but her recent performances suggest a strong case for a comeback. In the MCA Inter-Club competition, she finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker, and Ratnagiri Jets will be counting on her to carry that impressive form into the tournament.

Yashoda Ghogare to be Raigad Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Yashoda Ghogare rose to prominence with a sensational batting cameo against Bengal in the U23 Trophy, but it’s her primary skill - bowling - that has truly made her a standout performer. With Ghogare in the line-up, Raigad Royals will be hoping she can help put the brakes on Mandhana’s charge in Pune on Thursday.