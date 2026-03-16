Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Match Prediction UGA 45 % Chance of Winning TANZ 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Ratnagiri Jets and Solapur Smashers will lock horns with each other in the seventh match of the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025 at the MCA International Cricket Stadium in Pune, on June 9, 2025 (Monday), at 2:00 PM IST. While Ratnagiri Jets are coming into the encounter on the back of one win and two losses, Solapur Smashers have won a couple and lost one in the tournament so far.

Facts: Tejal Hasabnis has scored 168 runs in three games at an average of 84 in the MWPL already

Sanjana Waghmode has picked up four wickets in three matches so far in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025 at an average of 16.75

Aachal Agarwal is the highest wicket-taker for Solapur Smashers with four wickets in three games

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Chance of Winning

Mandhana decided to drop down the batting order against Pune Warriors and scored an attractive 61, but that was never going to be enough. The failure of the batting order to survive cost them big time. Bowlers were good, but the fact that the batters need to step up can’t be overstressed.

On the other hand, powered by skipper Tejal Hasabnis, Solapur Smashers are making pretty good inroads. After bowlers wreaked havoc, Hasabnis’ half-century became the calling card in what was otherwise a pretty boring encounter. Solapur will hope that their team continue the same run in the upcoming clash against Ratnagiri to secure the early bragging rights in the tournament.

RJ-W’s chance of winning is 45%

SS-W’s chance of winning is 55%

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Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Betting Tips

Mandhaha roared back to form with a stunning 61 and that was always expected. Not having her on your shopping list would be a mistake you don’t want to commit - hence, this is pretty inevitable. Tejal Hasabnis has proven her worth with one match-winning performance after another and you should bet big on her. Ishwari Savkar is in good form as well, and we can take a punt her to earn a good sum from this clash.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Match Toss Prediction

Five out of the six games in the ongoing Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025, chasing sides have faltered badly. Despite the venue being largely favourable to sides batting second, those sample sizes are mostly for men’s T20Is and don’t really hold true for women’s games.

Weather Report

There is a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, but it’s unlikely to cause massive disruption in the game. According to Indian Meteorological Department, the chance of rain is below 8% between 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM.

Ratnagiri Jets-W Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Gautami Naik, Dnyanda Nikam, Anushree Swami, Sakshi Kanadi, Shivali Shinde, Tejaswini Batwal, Rasika Shinde, Charmy Gawai, Bhatki Mirajkar, Priyanka Ghodke, Shruti Mahabaleshwarkar, Prerna Sawant, Tejashri Nanaware, Nidhi Shambhwani, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Sruhti Gite, Sanjana Waghmode, Grisha Kataria, Bhumi Phalke, Sruhti Bhoir, Samidha Chougule, Janhavi Bokade, Nandini Sonawane, Priya Kokare, Rutuja Kale

Predicted Playing XI

Gautami Naik Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Shivali Shinde Wicket-Keeper Priyanka Ghodke Batter Anushree Swami Batter Bhatki Mirajkar All-rounder Dnyanda Nikam All-rounder Rasika Shinde All-rounder Sruhti Gite Bowler Rutuja Kale Bowler Sanjana Waghmode Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets-W Team Form

After winning the first game pretty comfortably, Ratnagiri Jets Women have lost both their games. Winning the next game becomes a pretty important for them to survive in the competition.

Solapur Smashers-W Player List

Ishwari Awasare, Tejal Hasabnis, Sakshi Waghmode, Mayuri Thorat, Ishwari Savkar, Asmi Kulkarni, Damini Bankar, Aarti Kedar, Gayatri Survase, Samruddhi Banawane, Swanjali Mule, Sharayu Kulkarni, Nikita Singh, Ekta Nangude, Mukta Magre, Shalmali Kshatriya, Sanika Patil, Navya Dubey, Krishi Thakkar, and Aachal Agarwal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ishwari Awasare Batter Ishwari Savkar Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Aarti Kedar All-rounder Damini Bankar Wicket-Keeper Swanjali Muley All-rounder Sakshi Waghmode Bowler Shalmali Kshatriya Bowler Aachal Agarwal Bowler Laxmidevi Yadav Bowler

Solapur Smashers-W Team Form

In three games so far in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025, Solapur Smashers Women have won two and lost one so far.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Head-To-Head

Solapur Smashers Women beat Ratnagiri Jets Women by eight wickets in the first head-to-head encounter of the tournament. Ratnagiri, purely by virtue of being the most followed side in the competition due to the presence of Smriti Mandhana in the side, will to aim to exact the revenge of the loss and make amends to their standings.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Betting Odds

Ratnagiri Jets-W opening partnership over 18.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

After batting in the middle order in the previous clash, Smriti Mandhana is all set to return to the opening slot in the next match. She has forged a pretty good partnership with Gautami Naik and that can be understood from the fact that they are third and fourth on the list of highest run-scorers in the league. Just bet on them and you will be sure of the impact.

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Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Ratnagiri Jets-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

35, 1, and 61 - Smriti Mandhana may have been late to the party but surely, has arrived in style. With 97 runs in three games, she has shown why she doesn’t only stand on her repute. One of the greatest modern-day players, Mandhana has over 7000 runs in T20s, making her a force of the nature. You will never go wrong with her.

Tejal Hasabnis to be Solapur Smashers’ best batter (Parimatch)

The highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament so far, Tejal Hasabnis is notch above the rest in the competition. The Solapur Smashers skipper, who recently made her India debut, has scored 168 runs in three games at an average of 84 in the MWPL already, making her invaluable to the cause. Trust her to do well.

Ratnagiri Jets-W vs Solapur Smashers-W Best Bowlers

Sanjana Waghmode to be Ratnagiri Jets’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Sanjana Waghmode has picked up four wickets in three matches so far in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025 at an average of 16.75. She is one of the most consistent performers in the Maharashtra club cricket as well. For her side to do well, the slow left-arm bowler needs to be at the top of her game.

Aachal Agarwal to be Solapur Smashers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aachal Agarwal is the highest wicket-taker for Solapur Smashers with four wickets in three games. Only Chinmayee Borphale has taken more wickets than her in the ongoing competetion, which underscores Agarwal’s impact in the tournament. So wait no longer, bet on her to have a crack in the contest.