Facts: Smriti Mandhana was the second highest run scorer of the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series earlier this year with 264 runs in five innings.

Solapur Smashers Women’s Tejal Hasabnis is the top scorer of the tournament so far with 69 runs in one innings.

Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Solapur Smashers Women Chances of Winning

Ratnagiri Jets Women have an absolute gem of a player on their roster as Smriti Mandhana, Vice Captain of India Women’s national cricket team, is set to lead their squad. She is, by and large, the most seasoned player in the tournament and that gives the team a competitive edge over the others. The performance of the rest of her platoon remains to be seen but they certainly come into this match with the upper hand.

Solapur Smashers Women played the opening game of the competition against Pune Warriors Women but they were on the receiving end of a thrashing. Their skipper, Tejal Hasabnis, was the only one to put on a competitive performance with the bat, having scored 69 runs, and Mukta Magre was next in line with 36 runs. However, minimal contributions from the others put the team in a bind with a mere 139 runs to defend. The bowlers could do nothing to stop their rivals’ advance and ended up losing by a margin of five wickets.

Ratnagiri Jets Women chance of winning - 55%

Solapur Smashers Women chance of winning - 45%

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Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Solapur Smashers Women Betting Tips

Smriti Mandhana is on course to score a half-century against Solapur Smashers Women in the next game, and she has an overabundance of accolades to back her up. In her T20I career so far, she has 3761 runs in 142 runs along with 30 half-centuries. She is the strongest batter in the competition this season, bar none, and has what it takes to give her team a solid knock to build on.

Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Solapur Smashers Women Toss Prediction

The teams batting first have the advantage at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, having won three out of five T20I matches held at the venue so far. The average first innings score of

169 is good enough to defend which will make batting first the top preference in this match as well.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a 65% possibility of precipitation on the day of the game and light rain is expected to put paid to the match. The temperature will go up to 29 degrees Celsius.

Ratnagiri Jets Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Anushree Swami, Dnyanda Nikam, Gautami Naik, Nidhi Shambhwani, Prerna Sawant, Sakshi Kanadi, Shruti Mahabaleshwarkar, Tejashri Nanaware, Aaradhya Chaudhari, Bhakti Mirajkar, Charmy Gawai, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Priyanka Ghodke, Rasika Shinde, Shivali Shinde, Tejaswini Batwal, Bhumi Phalke, Grisha Kataria, Janhavi Bokade, Nandini Sonawane, Priya Kokare, Samidha Chougule, Sanjana Waghmode, Srushti Bhoir.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Gautami Naik Batter Anushree Swami Batter Dnyanda Nikam Batter Prerna Sawant Batter Priyanka Ghodke All-rounder Shivali Shinde Wicket-keeper Bhumi Phalke Bowler Janhavi Bokade Bowler Sanjana Waghmode Bowler Priya Kokare Bowler

Ratnagiri Jets Women Team Form

Their batters have nothing to worry about as they have Smriti Mandhana to lead them, and they will be in a strong position to put up a fight against Solapur Smashers Women.

Solapur Smashers Women Player List

Tejal Hasabnis (c), Ishwari Awasare, Ishwari Savkar, Navya Dubey, Ekta Nangude, Krishi Thakkar, Mukta Magre, Sakshi Waghmode, Sanika Patil, Swanjali Muley, Asmi Kulkarni, Damini Bankar, Mayuri Thorat, Aachal Agarwal, Aarti Kedar, Gayatri Survase, Laxmidevi Yadav, Nikita Singh, Samruddhi Banawane, Shalmali Kshatriya, Sharayu Kulkarni.

Predicted Playing XI

Ishwari Awasare All-rounder Ishwari Savkar Batter Tejal Hasabnis (C) Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Aarti Kedar Bowler Damini Bankar Wicket-keeper Swanjali Muley All-rounder Sakshi Waghmode All-rounder Shalmali Kshatriya Bowler Aachal Agarwal Bowler Laxmidevi Yadav Bowler

Solapur Smashers Women Team Form

Solapur Smashers Women have a weak batting department, save for skipper Tejal Hasabnis who has the experience of playing for the national side.

Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Solapur Smashers Women Head-to-Head

Ratnagiri Jets Women and Solapur Smashers Women are facing each other for the first time and there is no record between the teams yet.

Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Solapur Smashers Women Betting Odds

Ratnagiri Jets Women to have a better opening partnership than Solapur Smashers Women

Smriti Mandhana is, without a doubt, one of the best openers a team could hope for and the experience she brings to Ratnagiri Jets Women’s first wicket is absolutely unparalleled. She does need support from the other striker in order for the team to have a competitive stand before the fall of the first wicket but they certainly have competent options to complement their star player with the likes of Gautami Naik, Anushree Swami, Dnyanda Nikam and more. They are anticipated to set up a greater first partnership than Solapur Smashers Women who scored ten runs before the first dismissal in the previous game.

Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Solapur Smashers Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Ratnagiri Jets Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana is the obvious choice to be Ratnagiri Jets Women’s leading batter considering the plethora of records in her international career. She has 3761 runs in 142 T20I innings so far which includes a whopping 30 half-centuries. She also has a career average of 29.38 and her stats speak for themselves. There is absolutely no doubt that she will wreak havoc on the opposition.

Tejal Hasabnis to be Solapur Smashers Women’s Best Batter

Tejal Hasabnis is Solapur Smashers Women’s star player and she, naturally, top-scored during their previous outing against Pune Warriors Women with a remarkable 69-run half-century. She has taken part in six ODI innings so far, and she has 140 runs to her credit. Her average of 46.66 is impressive and she is expected to come out on top once more.

Ratnagiri Jets Women vs Solapur Smashers Women Best Bowlers

Priyanka Ghodke to be Ratnagiri Jets Women’s Best Bowler

Priyanka Ghodke is the only bowler from the team to have appeared in an international game and she has one wicket in the bag in a single T20I game. She also has an economy rate of 4.33 in her career which makes her the favorite against Solapur Smashers Women.

Ishwari Awasare to be Solapur Smashers Women’s Best Bowler

Ishwari Awasare led Solapur Smashers Women’s bowling attack in the last game against Pune Warriors Women, having taken two wickets in three overs with an excellent economy rate of 7.33. Considering her performance last time out, she remains the top contender against Ratnagiri Jets Women, too.