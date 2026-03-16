Facts: Satara Warriors registered their first win in the previous game beating Kolhapur Tuskers.

Eagle Nashik Titans suffered their first loss in five matches, as they lost their previous game to Raigad Royals.

Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Chance of Winning

Satara Warriors are coming into this encounter after finally managing to win for the first time this season in their previous outing. They defeated Kolhapur Tuskers, defending 177 runs and will be keen on registering their second consecutive win. But they will face the table-toppers Eagle Nashik Titans in the next game and will have to play their best cricket to take out two points.

As for Eagle Nashik Titans, they lost for the first time in the previous game, going down by five runs to Raigad Royals. Nevertheless, it was an off day for them, having won their last four matches of the season. After playing five matches, the Titans are sitting pretty at the top of the points table and won’t be worried about the loss in a thrilling game.

Satara Warriors ’ chances of winning - 43%

Eagle Nashik Titans’ chances of winning - 57%

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Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pawan Shah opens the innings for Satara Warriors and it was due to him that in the previous face-off against the Titans, the Warriors had managed to post a competitive total. The opener scored 40 runs off 32 balls and has shown good form in the season as well. You can expect Shah to score at least 25 runs once again in this match.

Arshin Kulkarni is looking good with every passing match. He opens the innings and can turn the game on its head with his batting. In five matches so far, he has scored 132 runs at a strike rate of 120 and an average of 26.4. In this face-off against the Warriors, he can be backed to score 20 or more runs quickly providing the team a very good start.

Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the MCA Stadium has held up despite receiving a lot of rain over the last few days. The surface is good for batting but hasn’t had a lot of chances to come out of covers. There will some moisture in it. However, it will still be good for batting. With a lot of rain around, the team winning the toss will most likely opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Pune is not giving any signs of this match happening on Friday (June 13). There are thundershowers predicted exactly at 2 PM in the city when the match is about to start. A thunderstorm is also predicted at 5 PM. There are 65-75 chances of rain during the match. The temperature will hover around 27-28 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Satara Warriors News & Player List

Satara Warriors Player List

Murtaza Trunkwala (C), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshal Kate, Om Bhosale, Saurabh Nawale, Mehul Patel, Shamshuzama Kazi, Pawan Shah, Jagdish Zope, Sunny Pandit, Swaraj Chavan, Vaibhav Chougule, Aniket Porwal, Shubham Maid, Vaibhav Dhrugunde, Aniruddha Sable, Atish Kumbhar, Mahesh Maske, Arjun Wagh, Tejas Tolsankar, Saurabh Shevalkar, Saurabh Singh, Vivek Shelar, Indrajeet Shinde, Atharv Shelke, Dev Navale

Predicted Playing XI

Pawan Shah Batter Saurabh Nawale (C) Wicketkeeper Harshal Kate Batter Om Bhosale Batter Mehul Patel Batter Rajvardhan Hangargekar All-Rounder Aniket Porwal Batter Shamshuzama Kazi Bowler Jagdish Zope Bowler Vaibhav Dhurgunde Bowler Vivek Shelar Bowler

Satara Warriors Team Form

Satara Warriors lost their first three matches before winning their previous game against Kolhapur Tuskers.

Eagle Nashik Titans News & Player List

Eagle Nashik Titans Player List

Prashant Solanki (C), Mukesh Choudhary, Akshay Waikar, Arshin Kulkarni, Atharva Kale, Yogesh Dongare, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hari Sawant, Kaushal Tambe, Mandar Bhandari, Manoj Ingale, Ranjit Nikam, Razeq Fallah, Rehan Khan, Sahil Parakh, Siddhant Doshi, Rohan Damle, Adarsh Manure, Pruthviraj Kand, Balkrishna Kashid, Sushrut Sawant, Aniket Nalwade,

Predicted Playing XI

Mandar Bhandari Wicketkeeper Arshin Kulkarni All-Rounder Sahil Parakh Batter Ranjit Nikam Batter Rohan Damle Batter Atharva Kale Bowler Digvijay Deshmukh Batter Yogesh Dongare All-Rounder Prashant Solanki (C) Bowler Akshay Waikar Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans Team Form

Eagle Nashik Titans won their first four matches of the season before losing their previous game to Raigad Royals.

Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Head to Head

Satara Warriors and Eagle Nashik Titans have faced each other only once in MPL history so far. The Titans emerged victorious in that clash to take a 1-0 lead.

Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Betting Odds

Eagle Nashik Titans to have a better opening partnership than Satara Warriors

Eagle Nashik Titans have their openers set right from the start of the season. Arshin Kulkarni opens with Mandar Bhandari, and the duo has fared decently as individuals multiple times. However, as an opening partnership, they have set the stage on fire rarely. This is another opportunity for them to come up with a good partnership as team continues to show faith in them as openers. On the other hand, the Warriors changed their openers, sending Om Bhosale to open with Pawan Shah and the move didn’t work. They might struggle again as the duo and hence, Eagle Nashik Titans are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Warriors.

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Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Batters

Om Bhosale to be Satara Warriors’ top batter

Om Bhosale is the leading run-scorer for the Satara Warriors this season. He might have failed in the previous game but he is still their best batter, having scored 170 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 158.88 and an average of 42.5. The batter is looking in good form and has the ability to become the top batter for his team again.

Sahil Parakh to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top batter

Sahil Parakh has been immensely consistent this season while batting at three. He is coming off a brilliant knock in the last game, scoring 47 runs off just 20 balls with five fours and three sixes. He is the leading run-scorer for the Titans as well with 147 runs to his name at a brilliant strike rate of 201.37 so far. He can become the top batter for the Titans in this encounter too.

Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Bowlers

Vaibhav Dhurgunde to be Satara Warriors’ top bowler

Satara Warriors’ bowlers have struggled this season. The only bowler to stand up for them has been Vaibhav Dhurgunde who has picked up five wickets in four matches this season so far. The bowlers keeps the batters on the tenterhooks whenever he comes to bowl and can be backed to become the top bowler for his team.

Prashant Solanki to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans’ skipper Prashant Solanki is the leading wicket-taker of the season with nine scalps to his name. Solanki makes sure to strike at least once during his four-over spell in almost every match. He is expected to make an impact in this game as well and hence, can be backed to become the top bowler for the Titans.