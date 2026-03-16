Facts: Satara Warriors have the advantage of playing a day game on June 5.

Eagle Nashik Titans chased 195 easily but under the lights in the season opener. Chasing will be difficult during day matches.

Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Chance of Winning

Satara Warriors are coming into this encounter after starting their campaign with a loss at the hands of Raigad Royals in the second match of the season. The Warriors failed to chase down the target of 191 runs and lost the match by 24 runs. They will be looking to get on the board in this game against the Titans, who won their opening encounter.

Meanwhile, Eagle Nashik Titans got the better of the defending champions Ratnagiri Jets in the season opener. They chased down the massive total of 195 runs with utter ease, with eight wickets and 10 balls to spare. The confidence will be sky high for the Titans at the moment and they have a good chance to carry this moment for the entire season now.

Satara Warriors ’ chances of winning - 39%

Eagle Nashik Titans’ chances of winning - 61%

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Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Vaibhav Dhurgunde takes the new ball and also bowls at the death. So, this gives him the best chance to pick wickets, especially at the backend of the innings. He accounted for two scalps in the previous encounter and went for only 33 runs in his four overs. Vaibhav can be backed to pick at least two wickets yet again in this match.

Mandar Bhandari played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 112 runs off just 56 balls in the previous game. He smacked 12 fours and six maximums during his stay in the middle. It is one of a kind innings and Bhandari might not go big in the very next outing. However, he opens the innings and has a chance to score at least 25 runs with fielding restriction on in the first six overs.

Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the MCA Stadium in Pune certainly seems to be good for batting. 192 is the average score batting first at the venue after two matches. Chasing seems to be easy only under the lights as the ball comes on the bat nicely. In broad daylight, batting first is the best option with the surface expected to slow down as the match progresses under the sun. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Pune on Saturday (June 7) morning is expected to be sunny. The match is starting at 9:30 AM and there is no rain predicted till 5 PM in the city. This makes it clear that this encounter will not be affected by the rain. The temperature will be around 23-25 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Satara Warriors News & Player List

Satara Warriors Player List

Murtaza Trunkwala (C), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshal Kate, Om Bhosale, Saurabh Nawale, Mehul Patel, Shamshuzama Kazi, Pawan Shah, Jagdish Zope, Sunny Pandit, Swaraj Chavan, Vaibhav Chougule, Aniket Porwal, Shubham Maid, Vaibhav Dhrugunde, Aniruddha Sable, Atish Kumbhar, Mahesh Maske, Arjun Wagh, Tejas Tolsankar, Saurabh Shevalkar, Saurabh Singh, Vivek Shelar, Indrajeet Shinde, Atharv Shelke, Dev Navale

Predicted Playing XI

Pawan Shah Batter Saurabh Nawale (C) Wicketkeeper Harshal Kate Batter Om Bhosale Batter Mehul Patel Batter Rajvardhan Hangargekar All-Rounder Aniket Porwal Batter Shamshuzama Kazi Bowler Jagdish Zope Bowler Vaibhav Dhurgunde Bowler Vivek Shelar Bowler

Satara Warriors Team Form

Satara Warriors are coming into this encounter after losing their opening game of the tournament to Raigad Royals.

Eagle Nashik Titans News & Player List

Eagle Nashik Titans Player List

Prashant Solanki (C), Mukesh Choudhary, Akshay Waikar, Arshin Kulkarni, Atharva Kale, Yogesh Dongare, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hari Sawant, Kaushal Tambe, Mandar Bhandari, Manoj Ingale, Ranjit Nikam, Razeq Fallah, Rehan Khan, Sahil Parakh, Siddhant Doshi, Rohan Damle, Adarsh Manure, Pruthviraj Kand, Balkrishna Kashid, Sushrut Sawant, Aniket Nalwade,

Predicted Playing XI

Mandar Bhandari Wicketkeeper Arshin Kulkarni All-Rounder Sahil Parakh Batter Ranjit Nikam Batter Rohan Damle Batter Atharva Kale Bowler Digvijay Deshmukh Batter Yogesh Dongare All-Rounder Prashant Solanki (C) Bowler Akshay Waikar Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Eagle Nashik Titans Team Form

Eagle Nashik Titans won their opening game of the season against the defending champions Ratnagiri Jets.

Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Head to Head

Satara Warriors and Eagle Nashik Titans are facing each other for the first time in MPL history.

Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Betting Odds

Eagle Nashik Titans to have a better opening partnership than Satara Warriors

Pawan Shah and Saurabh Nawale opened the innings for Satara Warriors in their season opener. The former got out on the very first ball of the innings. On the other hand, the Titans saw their first wicket fall when the score was 122 runs. The duo of Arshin Kulkarni and Bhandari is in great form and is expected to come good and fare much better than their counterparts yet again. So it would be better to say that the Eagle Nashik Titans will have a better opening partnership than the Warriors.

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Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Batters

Harshal Kate to be Satara Warriors’ top batter

Harshal Kate would’ve been gutted to not have scored a half-century in the previous outing. The man batted at number three, took his time to settle in and scored only 38 runs off 34 balls with four fours and a six. After consuming so many deliveries early on, Kate should’ve finished the game for the Warriors. He is likely to make amends in this outing and can become the top batter for the Warriors.

Arshin Kulkarni to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top batter

His opening partner, Mandar Bhandari, smashed a brilliant ton in the last game and now Arshin Kulkarni will be eager to go big. He scored 29 runs off 32 balls with three fours and was playing second fiddle. However, Arshin might take the lead in this game and play aggressive cricket against the Warriors’ bowlers who conceded 190 runs in the last outing. You can back Arshin to become the top batter for the Titans.

Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans Top Bowlers

Rajvardhan Hangargekar to be Satara Warriors’ top bowler

Rajvardhan Hangargekar has IPL experience and that was on show during the previous outing. He went for 42 runs in his four overs but also picked up three wickets, thanks to his variations at the death. He has a knack for bowling knuckle deliveries and on his day, can pick up more than three wickets. Hangargekar is expected to be the top bowler for the Warriors yet again.

Mukesh Choudhary to be Eagle Nashik Titans’ top bowler

Mukesh Choudhary was the best bowler for the Titans last season with 21 scalps and he started this MPL edition on a high as well. He returned with the figures of 3/43 in his four overs and will be eager to repeat his heroics yet again. Choudhary bowls in the first six overs and also in the death overs which gives him the best chance to pick wickets as batters are going for runs especially in the second half of the innings.