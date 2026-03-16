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Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Match Prediction

LUX

45%

Chance of Winning

SER

55%

00Place a bet

T20

MCA International Stadium

In the game of table-toppers, Solapur Smashers Women will take on Pune Warriors Women in the penultimate game of the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, on June 12, 2025 (Thursday), at 2:30 PM IST. While Pune Warriors are yet to lose a game in the ongoing edition of MWPL, Solapur are following them closely with only one loss.

Facts:

  • Tejal Hasabnis sits at the top of the run-scoring charts with 239 runs at an astonishing average of 59.75
  • Chinmayee Borphale has picked 10 wickets in five games at a stunning average of 9.3
  • With seven wickets in five games at an average just over 13, Mukta Magre has been Solapur Smashers' standout bowler this season

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Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Chance of Winning

After losing their opening game to Pune Warriors, Solapur Smashers bounced back in style, winning their next four matches with authority to secure a spot in the final. Their latest victory against Ratnagiri Jets showcased their fierce determination and unwillingness to concede an inch.

Meanwhile, Pune Warriors have gone one step further, securing their place in the final with five straight wins. Under Anuja Patil's leadership, they've operated like a well-oiled machine, showing relentless consistency. With all three departments clicking in unison, their dominance speaks for itself.

  • SS-W’s chance of winning is 45%
  • PW-W’s chance of winning is 55%

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Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Betting Tips

Tejal Hasabnis has been the standout batter of the league, making her a safe and obvious pick to bet on. Ishwari Savkar provides valuable depth to Solapur’s batting, while Pune Warriors’ Khushi Mulla is also worth a punt. With the ball, Chinmayee Borphale’s fiery form makes her an easy choice to back.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Match Toss Prediction

In seven of the ten matches played so far in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025, teams chasing have come out on top. With the average first-innings score hovering around 146, batting first hasn’t been the easiest task this season.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, Pune is expected to experience a cloudy and humid Thursday, with a couple of thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. The Probability of Precipitation stands at 86%, while the Probability of Thunderstorms is 63%.

Solapur Smashers-W Player List

Ishwari Awasare, Tejal Hasabnis, Sakshi Waghmode, Mayuri Thorat, Ishwari Savkar, Asmi Kulkarni, Damini Bankar, Aarti Kedar, Gayatri Survase, Samruddhi Banawane, Swanjali Mule, Sharayu Kulkarni, Nikita Singh, Ekta Nangude, Mukta Magre, Shalmali Kshatriya, Sanika Patil, Navya Dubey, Krishi Thakkar, Aachal Agarwal, Laxmidevi Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Ishwari Awasare

Batter

Ishwari Savkar

Batter

Tejal Hasabnis

Batter

Mukta Magre

All-rounder

Shalmali Kshatriya

All-rounder

Damini Bankar

Wicket-Keeper

Swanjali Mule

All-rounder

Sharayu Kulkarni

Bowler

Aarti Kedar

Bowler

Laxmidevi Yadav

Bowler

Aachal Agarwal

Bowler

Solapur Smashers-W Team Form

Solapur Smashers have won four out of five games in the ongoing Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025. They are the second most in-form side after Pune Warriors, who have won all five games.

Pune Warriors-W Player List

Vaishnavi Shinde, Simran Dabas, Saniya Gawade, Shraddha Girme, Shweta Mane, Ishita Khale, Rishita Saikar, Shivanshi Kapoor, Akshaya Jadhav, Samruddhi Shinde, Shalaka Kane, Abhilasha Patil, Neeti Agarwal, Utkarsha Kadam, Sejal Sutar, Shweta Sawant, Khushi Mulla, Soumyalata Birajdar, Pranjali Pise, Anuja Patil, Samruddhi Dale, Chinmayee Borphale, Suhani Kahandal

Predicted Playing XI

Suhani Kahandal

Batter

Khushi Mulla

Batter

Akshaya Jadhav

All-rounder

Shweta Sawant

All-rounder

Vaishnavi Shinde

Wicket-Keeper

Anuja Patil

All-rounder

Shweta Mane

Batter

Utkarsha Kadam

All-rounder

Samruddhi Dale

Bowler

Chinmayee Borphale

Bowler

Ishita Khale

Bowler

Pune Warriors-W Team Form

Pune Warriors Women are in blazing form, having won all five of their matches in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League so far.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Head-To-Head

Solapur Smashers and Pune Warriors have met only once before, with Pune emerging victorious on that occasion. Can Solapur reverse the trend this time around?

Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Betting Odds

Solapur Smashers-W opening partnership over 18.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

The pairing of Ishwari Awasare and Ishwari Savkar has delivered consistent performances over the years, providing a stable platform for the team. Betting on them could turn out to be a rewarding move. In the ongoing tournament, they have managed an average of 26 for the opening wicket, which tells you why you need to bet on them for the next match.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Best Batters

Tejal Hasabnis to be Solapur Smashers-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tejal Hasabnis sits at the top of the run-scoring charts with 239 runs at an astonishing average of 59.75. No matter how you look at it, those are staggering numbers. What makes her dominance even more remarkable is that she has maintained this level of consistency while shouldering the responsibility of leading the side.

Khushi Mulla to be Pune Warriors-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Khushi Mulla has amassed 141 runs in five matches this season, making her Pune Warriors' top run-scorer. Her knock of 68 against Ratnagiri Jets in the previous game completely unsettled the opposition, and given her form, she’s more than capable of repeating such performances time and again.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Pune Warriors-W Best Bowlers

Mukta Magre to be Solapur Smashers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

With seven wickets in five games at an average just over 13, Mukta Magre has been Solapur Smashers' standout bowler this season. One of the finest all-rounders in Indian domestic cricket, Magre’s ability to strike at crucial moments gives her a distinct edge over the rest.

Chinmayee Borphale to be Pune Warriors’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Chinmayee Borphale is cut from a different cloth. This season, she has shouldered Pune’s bowling responsibilities brilliantly, picking up 10 wickets in five games at a stunning average of 9.3. Talk about dominance. For Pune’s bowling-heavy unit to continue its success, Borphale must keep delivering breakthroughs.

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