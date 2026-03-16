Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Match Prediction RAJ 55 % Chance of Winning UTT 45 % 0 0 Place a bet Solapur Smashers and Raigad Royals will lock horns with each other in the 10th match of the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, on June 11, 2025 (Wednesday), at 2:00 PM IST. With three wins, Solapur Smashers are second on the points table, but Raigad Royals are yet to open their account in the tournament, already bowing out of the finals race.

Facts: Aachal Agarwal is the highest wicket-taker for Solapur Smashers with six wickets in three games

Desai has managed 70 runs in two games, adding a sense of defiance to her overall batting

Tejal Hasabnis is the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 238 runs at an average of 79.67

Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Chance of Winning

After Pune Warriors in the ongoing Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025, Solapur Smashers are the most sorted side thanks to the kind of squad they have at their disposal. Led by Tejal Hasabnis, the most in-form player in the competition, Solapur are yet to take a wrong step, making things pretty interesting overall.

On the other hand, Raigad Royals have failed in everything they have tried to do. While their batting is uninspiring from the beginning, their bowling paints a sorry picture. What is worse? Their fielding. With everything going against their plans, it is hard to proclaim them as the favourites.

SS-W’s chance of winning is 55%

RR-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Betting Tips

Bet on Tejal Hasabnis. She is plundering runs like a machine and promises a lot of good deeds for us in the upcoming clash. Ishwari Savkar has been a great support for her as well, which makes things a little obvious on why we need to bet heavily on her. Mukta Magre is another performer who counts on delivering when it matters the most.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Match Toss Prediction

In six out of eight matches in the ongoing Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025, chasing sides have won the game. The average first innings score tends to be 146, which tells you that batting first hasn’t been easy in the ongoing tournament.

Weather Report

There is hardly any prediction of rain on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department predicting a safe afternoon for the match in the evening.

Solapur Smashers-W Player List

Ishwari Awasare, Tejal Hasabnis, Sakshi Waghmode, Mayuri Thorat, Ishwari Savkar, Asmi Kulkarni, Damini Bankar, Aarti Kedar, Gayatri Survase, Samruddhi Banawane, Swanjali Mule, Sharayu Kulkarni, Nikita Singh, Ekta Nangude, Mukta Magre, Shalmali Kshatriya, Sanika Patil, Navya Dubey, Krishi Thakkar, Aachal Agarwal, Laxmidevi Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Ishwari Awasare Batter Ishwari Savkar Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Shalmali Kshatriya All-rounder Damini Bankar Wicket-Keeper Swanjali Mule All-rounder Sharayu Kulkarni Bowler Aarti Kedar Bowler Laxmidevi Yadav Bowler Aachal Agarwal Bowler

Solapur Smashers-W Team Form

Solapur Smashers have won three out of four games in the ongoing Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025.

Raigad Royals-W Player List

Kiran Navgire, Madhuri Aghav, Ayesha Shaikh, Sanjivani Pawar, Bhavika Ahire, Shravani Desai, Sneha Bhandare, Aishwarya Wagh, Pradnya Veerkar, Isha Pathare, Janhavi Veerkar, Roshni Parrdhi, Aaditi Gaikwad, Aaditi Waghmare, Yashoda Ghogare, Mehek Mulla, Ananya Chavan, and Mihika Dingankar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Bhavika Ahire Wicket-keeper Aditi Gaikwad Batter Rutuja Gilbile Batter Shravani Desai Batter Sneha Bhandare All-rounder Ayesha Shaikh All-rounder Isha Pathare Bowler Yashoda Ghogare Bowler Roshni Parrdhi Bowler Aishwarya Wagh Bowler

Raigad Royals-W Team Form

Raigad Royals have lost all four games in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025 so far.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Head-To-Head

Solapur Smashers beat Raigad Royals in the previous head-to-head encounter by seven wickets thanks to skipper Tejal Hasabnis’ incredible batting form. Don’t expect that to change.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Betting Odds

Solapur Smashers-W opening partnership over 18.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

Even though Ishwari Awasare was dismissed for a duck in the previous encounter, Solapur Smashers are one of the best opening sides in the competition. The duo of Ishwari Awasare and Ishwari Savkar have been pretty consistent with the bat over the years, resulting in a solid ground for their side. Bet on them and be sure that you have a good money-making deal by your side.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Best Batters

Tejal Hasabnis to be Solapur Smashers-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tejal Hasabnis is the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 238 runs at an average of 79.67. That is crazy from whichever angle you look at it. The kind of dominance she has had this season is mind-boggling and what makes things earth-shattering is the fact that she has done that while leading the side.

Shravani Desai to be Raigad Royals-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Even though Shravani Desai has played just two games this season for Raigad Royals, she is already their highest run-scorer, which says something. Desai has managed 70 runs in two games, adding a sense of defiance to her overall batting net. For Raigad to do well, she will be at the thick of things.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Best Bowlers

Aachal Agarwal to be Solapur Smashers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aachal Agarwal is the highest wicket-taker for Solapur Smashers with six wickets in three games. Only Chinmayee Borphale has taken more wickets than her in the ongoing competition, which underscores Agarwal’s impact in the tournament. Hence, bet on her without having any doubt.

Isha Pathare to be Raigad Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Isha Patahre has taken just four wickets, but look at the highlights reel, you would realise why she can be our next punt. In all three games, she was the most difficult to pick for the batters and never let any batter settle. Had she found more support from the other end, things would have been different. Bet on her and you wouldn’t regret. Isha Pathare to be Raigad Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)