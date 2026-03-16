Facts: In the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League, Hasabnis scored In the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League, she is going to be a fierce character, as understood from her 69 against Pune Warriors and an unbeaten 43 against Ratnagiri Jets69 against Pune Warriors and an unbeaten 43 against Ratnagiri Jets

Aarti Kedar is currently the second highest wicket-taker in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025, with four wickets to her name at an average of 10.66

Ayesha Shaikh, in two games, has managed 40 run so far - 24 and 16 respectively

Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Chance of Winning

After a disappointing beginning to the tournament, Solpur Smashers made a really good comeback in the second game, beating Ratnagiri Jets by eight wickets. The win not only spurred them on to do better, but can now inspire a chain of events for their own good.

On the other hand, Raigad Royals are off to a terrible start in the ongoing MWPL, having lost both of their games so far. While Ratnagiri Jets beat them by four wickets in the first game, they were no match for Pune Warriors in the second encounter. Despite the presence of some big names, they are somehow unsuccessful in building it all together.

SS-W’s chance of winning is 55%

RR-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Betting Tips

You have to bet on Solapur skipper Tejal Hasabnis. One of the rising stars of Indian cricket, Hasabnis has been a star in Maharashtra and proved that in the opening game with an attractive 69-run innings. Ishwari Awasare is in terrific form as well, hence, you can bet a decent stake on her to do well with the ball. Also bet on Pradnya Veerkar from Raigad Royals, who, I am sure, will do well in the upcoming clash.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Match Toss Prediction

Chasing sides have won all four games of the competition already and that says a lot about the trend. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has always been a batting-friendly venue, but chasing sides have always dominated the proceedings.

Weather Report

It’s going to be a bright and sunny morning in Pune, with the chance of precipitation staying below 6%.

Solapur Smashers-W Player List

Ishwari Awasare, Tejal Hasabnis, Sakshi Waghmode, Mayuri Thorat, Ishwari Savkar, Asmi Kulkarni, Damini Bankar, Aarti Kedar, Gayatri Survase, Samruddhi Banawane, Swanjali Mule, Sharayu Kulkarni, Nikita Singh, Ekta Nangude, Mukta Magre, Shalmali Kshatriya, Sanika Patil, Navya Dubey, Krishi Thakkar, and Aachal Agarwal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ishwari Awasare Batter Ishwari Savkar Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Mukta Magre All-rounder Aarti Kedar All-rounder Damini Bankar Wicket-Keeper Swanjali Muley All-rounder Sakshi Waghmode Bowler Shalmali Kshatriya Bowler Aachal Agarwal Bowler Laxmidevi Yadav Bowler

Solapur Smashers-W Team Form

Solapur Samshers have won one and lost one in two games so far in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League. They lost the first game to Pune Warriors but managed to get the better of Ratnagiri Jets in the second encounter thanks to a memorable performance from Sharayu Kulkarni.

Raigad Royals-W Player List

Kiran Navgire, Madhuri Aghav, Ayesha Shaikh, Sanjivani Pawar, Bhavika Ahire, Shravani Desai, Sneha Bhandare, Aishwarya Wagh, Pradnya Veerkar, Isha Pathare, Janhavi Veerkar, Roshni Parrdhi, Aaditi Gaikwad, Aaditi Waghmare, Yashoda Ghogare, Mehek Mulla, Ananya Chavan, and Mihika Dingankar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire Batter Bhavika Ahire Wicket-keeper Aditi Gaikwad Batter Rutuja Gilbile Batter Pradnya Veerkar Batter Sneha Bhandare All-rounder Ayesha Shaikh All-rounder Isha Pathare Bowler Yashoda Ghogare Bowler Roshni Parrdhi Bowler Aishwarya Wagh Bowler

Raigad Royals-W Team Form

Raigad Royals have lost both their games so far in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025. While they lost the first game to Ratnagiri Jets, Pune Warriors got the better of them in their next encounter.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Head-To-Head

This is going to be the first-ever encounter between Solapur Smashers and Raigad Royals in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Betting Odds

Solapur Samshers-W opening partnership over 18.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

The duo of Ishwari Savkar and Ishwari Awasare forged a 56-run opening partnership between themselves in the side’s second game of the season, against Ratnagiri Jets. Their partnership was an indication of larger things to come and why Solapur Samshers can actually be a threat for every opposition in the league. Both Savkar and Awasare have been pretty good in handling difficult situations - hence, betting on them is a good idea.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Best Batters

Tejal Hasabnis to be Solapur Smashers-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tejal Hasabnis made her India ODI debut last year, accumulating 140 runs in just six games, including an unbeaten 50 against Ireland. In the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League, she is going to be a fierce character, as understood from her 69 against Pune Warriors and an unbeaten 43 against Ratnagiri Jets. She is currently the highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament and you can bank on her to deliver against Raigad Royals.

Ayesha Shaikh to be Raigad Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Despite Raigad Royals’ disappointing performance in the ongoing tournament so far, Ayesha Shaikh can be considered a breathe of fresh air. In two games, she has managed 40 run so far - 24 and 16 respectively - but that still puts her at the top of the pile as far as her side are concerned. So have no doubt - she is going to have a rollicking performance for Raigad Royals against Solapur Smashers.

Solapur Smashers-W vs Raigad Royals-W Best Bowlers

Aarti Kedar to be Solapur Smashers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Aarti Kedar is currently the second highest wicket-taker in the Maharashtra Women’s Premier League 2025, with four wickets to her name at an average of 10.66. Her three-wicket haul against Ratnagiri Jets single-handedly changed the course of the game for Solapur and the franchise would expect her continue the same dominant performance in the upcoming clash as well.

Yashoda Ghogare to be Raigad Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Yashoda Ghogare’s batting performance is well-known, but she is primarily a bowler who does really wonderful things. She was at her best against Ratnagiri Jets in the first game of the season, and was the only performer for Raigad Royals. For Raigad to do well, she will have to be at the thick of the things - and we can surely punt on her to boost our earnings from this clash. Then what are you waiting for?