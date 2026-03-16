Facts: With 243 runs, Unmukt Chand is the leading run scorer for Los Angeles Knight Riders this season.

With 293 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Chance of Winning

Los Angeles Knight Riders have had an underwhelming campaign so far as once again like last season they have lacked consistency thus far and have won just once thus far and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Seattle Orcas and they lost the game by five wickets.

Much like their opponents this season has been a struggle for MI New York as they have only managed one win thus far and are currently fifth on the table. They would be hoping to turn things around in this fixture which they have dominated in the past. As per our calculations, MI New York are favourites in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 42%

MI New York’ chances of winning - 58%

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Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rovman Powell missed the start of the campaign but has struggled so far this season. So far he has scored 69 runs in five matches with an average of 17.25 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard has been one of the most consistent batters for MI New York this season. So far he has scored 201 runs. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Los Angeles Knight Riders 2.10 Bet on Parimatch

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Unmukt Chand (wk), Alex Hales, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Sunil Narine, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Corne Dry, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Tromp, Karthik Gattepalli, Dominic Drakes, Andre Fletcher, Adithya Ganesh, Spencer Johnson

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Nitish Kumar All-rounder Saif Badar Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Jason Holder Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders have had a dismal season so far as they have one win in seven games and are sixth on the table.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar

Predicted Playing XI

Monank Patel Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Michael Bracewell Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Tajinder Dhillon Batter Heath Richards All-rounder Sunny Patel Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York have one win in six games thus far and have lost four games on the bounce, they are fifth on the table.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Head to Head

MI New York have had an upper hand in this fixture against Los Angeles Knight Riders 2-0. Both teams went head to head last season and MI New York won the game.

Head to Head

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 00

MI New York: 02

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Betting Odds

Los Angeles Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

Los Angeles Knight Riders and MI New York head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. Last season MI New York made the playoffs but did not have a great campaign and once again they have had a dismal campaign but still are in the mix to seal the final playoff spot this season. Much like their opponents, Los Angeles Knight Riders have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one win in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. With fourth spot still up for grab, this is a potential four pointer for both teams. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Los Angeles Knight Riders have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York T20 Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, null Los Angeles Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Mi New York Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now!

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Top Batters

Unmukt Chand to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Unmukt Chand did not have a great game in the last outing as he struggled against Seattle Orcas. So far this season he has scored 243 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter

Monank Patel has been the standout batter for MI New York this season as he has been consistent and with 293 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for MI New York this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York Top Bowlers

Shadley van Schalkwyk to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Shadley van Schalkwyk has been sensational so far this season. Even though he struggled in the last game he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Naveen-ul-Haq to be MI New York’ top bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq did not play the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup. So far this season he has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.