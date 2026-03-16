Facts: With 302 runs, Unmukt Chand is the leading run scorer for Los Angeles Knight Riders in this campaign.

With 353 runs, Matthew Short is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this campaign.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Chance of Winning

Los Angeles Knight Riders went head to head against MI New York in the last outing needing a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot but they failed to show up in the game and eventually lost the match by six runs. They have managed just one win in the group stages and have been knocked out of the tournament.

San Francisco Unicorns head into this final game of the season with a playoff spot already secured and another win would seal a top two spot this season. In the last match they went head to head against Texas Super Kings and won the match by one run. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 41%

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 59%

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Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rovman Powell missed the start of the campaign but this season has been a struggle for him thus far. So far this season he has scored 74 runs in six matches with an average of 14.80 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been excellent this season for San Francisco Unicorns as he has scored 271 runs with an average of 30.11. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bat first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Unmukt Chand (wk), Alex Hales, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Sunil Narine, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Corne Dry, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Tromp, Karthik Gattepalli, Dominic Drakes, Andre Fletcher, Adithya Ganesh, Spencer Johnson

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Nitish Kumar All-rounder Saif Badar Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Jason Holder Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders have had a dismal season once again as they have one win in the group stages and have been knocked out of the tournament.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen (wk), Matthew Short (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Romario Shepherd, Hammad Azam, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Karima Gore, Brody Couch, Tim Seifert, Liam Plunkett, Corey Anderson, Matt Renshaw, Carmi le Roux, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Achilles Browne, Jahmar Hamilton, Cooper Connolly

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Romario Shepherd Batter Hammad Azam All-rounder Finn Allen Wicket-keeper Sanjay Krishnamurthi Batter Hassan Khan All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Karima Gore Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Brody Couch Bowler

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns have made the playoffs once again this season. They have two defeats in the last three matches.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns had an upper hand in this fixture against Los Angeles Knight Riders 3-0. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and San Francisco Unicorns won the game.

Head to Head

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 00

San Francisco Unicorns: 03

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds

Los Angeles Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns

Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns head into this game after both sides' faith already decided as both teams head into the final game of the season. This has once again been a difficult campaign for Los Angeles Knight Riders as for the third time in as many seasons they have struggled to compete with the rest and are yet to make the playoffs since the tournament’s inception. On the other hand, San Francisco Unicorns made the finals last season and have once again been sensational in the group stages, another win in the upcoming game would seal a top two spot this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and San Francisco Unicorn dominated the game but it was Los Angeles Knight Riders who had a better opening stand on the day which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Batters

Unmukt Chand to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Unmukt Chand has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for LA Knight Riders. In the last game he once again showed up and scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Short to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Matthew Short was sensational in the last game against Texas Super Kings as he scored 80 off 63 balls. With 353 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Bowlers

Shadley van Schalkwyk to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Shadley van Schalkwyk was brilliant in the last game against MI New York as he bagged three wickets. With 12 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Haris Rauf has been one of the most consistent bowlers for San Francisco Unicorns this season. So far he has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.