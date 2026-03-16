Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Match Prediction
LOS
56%
Chance of Winning
SEA
44%
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Facts:
- With 232 runs, Unmukt Chand is the leading run scorer for Los Angeles Knight Riders this season.
- With 167 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas in this campaign.
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning
Los Angeles Knight Riders head into this game after back to back defeats. In the last game they went head to head against Washington Freedom and struggled to compete as they lost the game with five wickets to spare. They have one win in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. The only win came against the Seattle Orcas.
Seattle Orcas registered their first win of the campaign against MI New York in the last outing. MI New York batted first and scored 237 runs and Seattle Orcas managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Los Angeles Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 56%
- Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 44%
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rovman Powell missed the start of the campaign but has struggled so far this season. So far he has scored 26 runs in four matches and in the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Shimron Hetmyer missed the start of the season but has been decent since he returned to the starting lineup. In the last match Hetmyer scored 97 off 40 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Seattle Orcas
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction
This venue has favoured teams who bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List
Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List
Unmukt Chand (wk), Alex Hales, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Sunil Narine, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Corne Dry, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Tromp, Karthik Gattepalli, Dominic Drakes, Andre Fletcher, Adithya Ganesh, Spencer Johnson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Nitish Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Saif Badar
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Unmukt Chand
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Shadley van Schalkwyk
|
Bowler
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
Ali Khan
|
Bowler
Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form
Los Angeles Knight Riders have had a dismal season so far as they have one win in six games and are sixth on the table.
Seattle Orcas News & Player List
Seattle Orcas Player List
Shayan Jahangir (wk), David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Steven Taylor, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Waqar Salamkheil
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
All-rounder
|
Shayan Jahangir
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sujit Nayak
|
Batter
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Harmeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Jasdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Seattle Orcas Team Form
Seattle Orcas won their first game of the season against MI New York in the last outing and are fifth on the table.
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head
Los Angeles Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this fixture against Seattle Orcas 3-1. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and LA Knight Riders won the game.
Head to Head
Los Angeles Knight Riders: 03
Seattle Orcas: 01
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds
Seattle Orcas to have a better opening partnership than Los Angeles Knight Riders
Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas head into this game after both sides have struggled to make a mark this season. In the last game Seattle Orcas registered their first win of the season against MI New York where they managed to chase down the target of 238 and eventually won the game with three wickets to spare. With that win Seattle Orcas are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, LA Knight Riders have lost back to back games and are currently sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and LA Knight Riders dominated the game but it was Seattle Orcas who had a better opening stand which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Top Batters
Unmukt Chand to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter
Unmukt Chand has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign so far for Los Angeles Knight Riders. With 232 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kyle Mayers to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter
Kyle Mayers had a decent game in the last outing against MI New York as he scored 37 off 20 balls. Mayers has been one of the most consistent players for Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas Top Bowlers
Shadley van Schalkwyk to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler
Shadley van Schalkwyk has been sensational so far this season. In the last game he bagged one wicket and with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler
Harmeet Singh has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has been consistent so far in this tournament. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Los Angeles Knight Riders
- Los Angeles Knight Riders to win - 1.76 (PariMatch)
- Seattle Orcas to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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