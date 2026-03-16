Facts: With nine wickets, Spencer Johnson was the leading wicket taker for Los Angeles Knight Riders in the last campaign.

With 420 runs, Faf du Plessis was the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in the last campaign.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning

Los Angeles Knight Riders head into this campaign hoping for a better showing as they had an underwhelming campaign last season. They went head to head against San Francisco Unicorns and had a disappointing start to the season as the Los Angeles Knight Riders lost the game by 32 runs.

Texas Super Kings have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament as they have made the playoffs every year and would be hoping to do the same this term. In the opening game they beat MI New York by three runs. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders ’ chances of winning - 45%

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

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Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after an underwhelming performance in the IPL. Even though he scored well in the opening game, we expect him to struggle in this campaign and to score low in the upcoming game.

Devon Conway has struggled for form as he heads into this tournament. Conway was brilliant last season and was terrific in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who batted first. So far this season three games have been played at the venue and all three games have been won by the team that bat first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Matthew Tromp, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Corne Dry, Spencer Johnson, Dominic Drakes, Karthik Gattepalli, Adithya Ganesh

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Andre Fletcher All-rounder Matthew Tromp Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Sunil Narine All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Saif Badar All-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders struggled to make an impact last season and this season they lost the opening game against San Francisco Unicorns.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Mohammad Mohsin, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Smit Patel, Stephen Wing, Nandre Burger, Adam Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Milind Kumar Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Calvin Savage All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings made the playoffs last season and got off to a winning start against MI New York.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head

Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders have identical records with one win each. Both sides went head to head last season and Los Angeles Knight Riders won the game.

Head to Head

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 01

Texas Super Kings: 01

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Los Angeles Knight Riders

Los Angeles Knight Riders and Texas Super Kings head into this season after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Los Angeles head into this season after a dismal showing last season as they had two wins in seven matches and missed the playoffs. They went head to head against San Francisco Unicorns in the opening game this term and they lost the game by 32 runs. On the other hand Texes Super Kings have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament as they have made the playoffs every season and would be hoping to do the same this term. They beat MI New York in the opening game and we expect them to do the same and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings Top Batters

Unmukt Chand to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Unmukt Chand was the standout batter for Los Angeles Knight Riders last season and he continued his form in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis struggled in the opening game against MI New York regardless we are going to back him as he was sensational last season and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings Top Bowlers

Spencer Johnson to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Spencer Johnson did not play the opening game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup, he was sensational last season as he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was sublime last season for Texas Super Kings as he bagged nine wickets. Even though he did not have a great start to the campaign we expect him to make an impact in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.