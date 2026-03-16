Facts: With 191 runs, Unmukt Chand is the leading run scorer for Los Angeles Knight Riders this season.

With 245 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

Los Angeles Knight Riders continued to struggle in the last game against Texas Super Kings. LA Knight Riders conceded 196 runs and once again they batters failed to show up as they lost the game by 52 runs. This was their fourth defeat this season in five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

The defending champions were sensational in the last game against In-form Texas Super Kings as they beat them with seven wickets to spare. Washington Freedom head into this game after four straight wins and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 41%

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 59%

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Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rovman Powell missed the start of the campaign but has struggled so far this season. So far he has scored 26 runs in three matches with an average of 8.66 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell headed into this tournament struggling for consistency but in the last few games he has hit the strides and has been exceptional. He scored 20 in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Washington Freedom 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bowled first. So far four of the last six matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Unmukt Chand (wk), Alex Hales, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Sunil Narine, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Corne Dry, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Tromp, Karthik Gattepalli, Dominic Drakes, Andre Fletcher, Adithya Ganesh, Spencer Johnson

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Nitish Kumar All-rounder Saif Badar Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Jason Holder Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders have had a dismal season so far as they have one win in five games and are fifth on the table.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Jack Edwards Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Obus Pienaar All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Ian Holland Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom lost the opening game but since then they have won four games on the bounce and are currently third on the table.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

Washington Freedom have dominated this fixture against Los Angeles Knight Riders 3-0. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Washington Freedom won the game.

Head to Head

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 00

Washington Freedom: 03

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than Los Angeles Knight Riders

Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting season so far. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Washington Freedom dominated the game. Washington Freedom batted first on the day and they scored 208 runs. La Knight Riders struggled in the batting department as they were bowled out for 95 and they lost the game by 113 runs. Washington Freedom also had a better opening partnership on the day. Since then Washington Freedom has been sensational thus far as they have won four games on the bounce and it would be hard to bet against them in this game. LA Knight Riders have struggled in the batting department which is probably why we believe Washington Freedom will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Top Batters

Unmukt Chand to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Unmukt Chand has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign so far for Los Angeles Knight Riders. With 191 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Owen to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Mitchell Owen was incredible in the last game as he scored 89 off 52 balls against Texas Super Kings. With 245 runs so far, Owen is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers

Shadley van Schalkwyk to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Shadley van Schalkwyk has been sensational so far this season. In the last game he bagged three wickets and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar have had a slow start to the season thus far regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.