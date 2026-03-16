Facts: With 349 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.

With 243 runs, Unmukt Chand is the leading run scorer for Los Angeles Knight Riders in this campaign.

MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chance of Winning

MI New York have had an underwhelming season this year and could miss the playoffs for the first time in this competition. So far they have bagged two wins in eight matches and are currently fifth on the table, two points shy of the final playoff spot. In the last match they beat Los Angeles Knight Riders with eight wickets to spare.

Los Angeles Knight Riders had a dismal campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season. So far they have just one win in eight games and a defeat in the upcoming game would knock them out this term. As per our calculations, MI New York are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI New York’ chances of winning - 60%

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 40%

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MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard has been one of the most consistent batters for MI New York this season. So far he has scored 215 runs with an average of 43 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rovman Powell missed the start of the campaign but has struggled so far this season. So far he has scored 74 runs in six matches with an average of 14.80 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be MI New York 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar

Predicted Playing XI

Monank Patel Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Michael Bracewell Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Tajinder Dhillon Batter Heath Richards All-rounder Sunny Patel Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York won the last game against LA Knight Rider and with two wins they are fifth on the table.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Unmukt Chand (wk), Alex Hales, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Sunil Narine, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Corne Dry, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Tromp, Karthik Gattepalli, Dominic Drakes, Andre Fletcher, Adithya Ganesh, Spencer Johnson

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Nitish Kumar All-rounder Saif Badar Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Jason Holder Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders have had a dismal season so far as they have one win in eight games and are sixth on the table.

MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head to Head

MI New York have had an upper hand in this fixture against Los Angeles Knight Riders 3-0. Both teams went head to head this season and MI New York won the game.

Head to Head

MI New York: 03

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 00

MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds

MI New York to have a better opening partnership than Los Angeles Knight Riders

Los Angeles Knight Riders and MI New York head into the second part of the double header between the two sides needing a win to stay in contention for the final playoff spot. In the first game between the two sides MI New York dominated the game with the bat and the ball. Los Angeles knight Riders batted first and struggled to get good partnerships and eventually scored 154 runs in 20 overs. MI New York managed to chase down the target in the 18th over and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe MI New York will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, null Mi New York Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Los Angeles Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Batters

Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter

Monank Patel was sublime in the last game against Los Angeles Knight Riders as he scored a half century. With 349 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Unmukt Chand to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Unmukt Chand did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 243 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler

Trent Boult did not have a great start to the season but has been brilliant in the last few games. In the last match Boult bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shadley van Schalkwyk to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Shadley van Schalkwyk did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for LA Knight Riders this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.