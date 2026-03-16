Facts: With 207 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York this season.

With 294 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns this season.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Chance of Winning

MI New York’s struggles continued in the last game as they lost once again against defending champions Washington Freedom. MI New York batted first and scored 188 runs and Washington Freedom managed to chase down the target and won the game with two wickets to spare. MI New York are fourth on the table.

Unlike their opponents, San Francisco Unicorns have been sensational so far as they remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament and have won all four games thus far. In the last match they beat Texas Super Kings with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI New York ’ chances of winning - 43%

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 57%

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MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard has been one of the most consistent batter for MI New York this season and we expect him to play a key role in this game. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk had a decent game in the last outing against Texas Super Kings as he scored 37 regardless this season he has struggled for consistency which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be San Francisco Unicorns 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Agni Chopra, Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Ehsan Adil, Naveen-ul-Haq, Trent Boult, Sharad Lumba, George Linde, Heath Richards, Nosthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar, Kunwarjeet Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Monank Patel Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Agni Chopra Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Tajinder Dhillon Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Sunny Patel Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York have struggled so far as they have one win in four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Achilles Browne

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Sanjay Krishnamurthi Batter Hassan Khan All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Brody Couch Bowler

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns have dominated this fixture against MI New York 3-0. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and San Francisco Unicorns won the game.

Head to Head

MI New York: 00

San Francisco Unicorns: 03

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds

San Francisco Unicorns to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns head into this game after both sides have had contrasting seasons thus far. Both sides went head to head earlier this season, MI New York batted first and scored 182 runs in 20 overs and San Francisco Unicorns managed to chase down the target with each and eventually won the game with three wickets to spare. MI New York have once again struggled for consistency thus far as they have just one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, San Francisco Unicorns are unbeaten so far in this tournament and have won all four games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact San Francisco Unicorns have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Batters

Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter

Monank Patel has been the standout batter for MI New York this season. In the last game he scored 32 and with 207 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for MI New York this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Finn Allen continued his impressive form in the last game as he scored yet another half century. So far he has scored 294 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Bowlers

Naveen-ul-Haq to be MI New York’ top bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq has been impressive so far in this campaign, in the last game he bagged two wickets and remained the leading wicket taker for MI New York which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Haris Rauf continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Texas Super Kings. With 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.