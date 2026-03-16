Facts: With 180 runs, Nicholas Pooran was the leading run scorer for MI New York last season.

With 11 wickets, Cameron Gannon was the leading wicket taker for Seattle Orcas last season.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning

MI New York struggled last season even though they made the playoffs and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season. They lost the opening game against Texas Super Kings by three wins and in the last game they got outplayed by San Francisco Unicorns who won the game with three wickets to spare.

Seattle Orcas had a dismal campaign last season and once again much like their opponents they have struggled to find their footing so far in this campaign. In the last game they got battered by Texas Super Kings as they lost the game by 93 runs. As per our calculations, MI New York are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI New York ’ chances of winning - 55%

Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 45%

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MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 63 runs in seven matches. In the two games thus far, Pollard has scored 32 and 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Aaron Jones struggled to make an impact last season for Seattle Orcas as he played four matches and scored just 27 runs. His struggles have continued this season which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last five of the seven matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Agni Chopra, Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Ehsan Adil, Naveen-ul-Haq, Trent Boult, Sharad Lumba, George Linde, Heath Richards, Nosthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar, Kunwarjeet Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Monank Patel Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Agni Chopra Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Tajinder Dhillon Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Sunny Patel Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York did not have a great campaign last season and once again have struggled thus far as they have two defeats in two games.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Waqar Salamkheil, Obed McCoy, Sujit Nayak, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter David Warner Batter Aaron Jones Batter Steven Taylor All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Harmeet Singh Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Cameron Gannon Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Jasdeep Singh Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas missed the playoffs last season and have started this campaign with two defeats in two games.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head

MI New York have had an upper hand in this fixture against Seattle Orcas 2-1. Both sides went head to head last season and MI New York won the game.

Head to Head

MI New York: 02

Seattle Orcas: 01

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds

Seattle Orcas to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

MI New York and Seattle Orcas head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. Seattle Orcas faced humiliation in the last game against Texas Super Kings. They got outplayed in all departments as Texas Super Kings scored 153 runs and Seattle Orcas was bowled out for 60 as they lost the game by 93 runs. Seattle Orcas won just once last season as so far in this campaign they have lost both games thus far. On the other hand even though MI New York made the playoffs last season they struggled for consistency last season and much like their opponents, MI New York have lost both games thus far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact MI New York have conceded a bigger opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe Seattle Orcas will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him as he has been the leading run scorer for MI New York in each of the last two seasons which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen has struggled so far in this campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as he headed into this tournament after a decent performance in IPL, we expect him to make an impact this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Seattle Orcas Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler

Trent Boult struggled in the last game of the season against San Francisco Unnicorns regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Harmeet Singh was the standout bowler in the last game against Texas Super Kings as he bagged two wickets in the game. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.