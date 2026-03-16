MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Match Prediction MINY 46 % Chance of Winning TEX 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 MI New York take on Texas Super Kings in the second game of the 2025 Major League Cricket at Oakland Coliseum, California. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 14 at 06:30 AM IST.

Facts: With 180 runs, Nicholas Pooran was the leading run scorer for MI New York last season.

With 420 runs, Faf du Plessis was the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in the last campaign.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning

MI New York won the championship in the inaugural season but struggled for consistency last season as they had just two wins in the group stages and ended up fourth on the table. In the playoffs they went head to head against Texas Super Kings and got outplayed Texas Super Kings won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Texas Super Kings much like their opponents had an underwhelming campaign last season even though they made the playoffs. Texas Super Kings won three of the seven matches and ended up third on the table, they beat MI New York on both occasions. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI New York ’ chances of winning - 46%

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 54%

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MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard was sensational in the inaugural season as MI New York won the championship. Last season he struggled to hit the heights as he scored 63 runs in seven matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Devon Conway has struggled for form as he heads into this tournament. Conway was dropped from the New Zealand setup and he even lost his place in the CSK starting lineup. We expect Conway to score low in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

This would be the first time this venue hosts a cricket game which makes the wicket unknown for both sides. We expect both sides would want to chase in this venue so that they can get a better understanding of the wicket before they bat.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Agni Chopra, Heath Richards, Kunwarjeet Ballagan, Sharad Lumba, Sunny Patel, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Kieron Pollard, Michael Bracewell, Rushil Ugarkar, Tajinder Singh, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, Ehsan Adil, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult

Predicted Playing XI

Agni Chopra Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Sunny Patel Batter Heath Richards All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Rushil Ugarkar Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York did not have a great campaign last season but still made the playoffs with two wins in seven matches.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis, Joshua Tromp, Mitchell Marsh, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Calvin Savage, Daryl Mitchell, Donovan Ferreira, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Devon Conway, Smit Patel, Adam Milne, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Mohsin, Nandre Burger, Noor Ahmad, Stephen Wiig, Zia-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Joshua Tromp Batter Milind Kumar Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Calvin Savage All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings struggled for consistency in the group stages last season as they had three wins in seven matches but still made the playoffs last season.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head

Texas Super Kings have dominated this fixture against MI New York 3-1. Both sides squared off in the Eliminator last season and Texas Super Kings won the game.

Head to Head

MI New York: 01

Texas Super Kings: 03

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

MI New York and Texas Super Kings head into this season after both sides struggled for consistency in the group stages last season even though they made the playoffs last season. Their lack of consistency cost them in the playoffs last season. Both teams went head to head in the eliminator round last season and Texas Super Kings dominated the game from the start. MI New York batted first and scored 163 runs in 20 overs. Texas Super Kings managed to chase down the target with ease as Texas Super Kings openers managed an opening partnership of 101 runs and they won the tie with nine wickets to spare. Even though Texas Super Kings openers head into this season struggling to hit the strides regardless, we believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran heads into this campaign after a sensational performance in the IPL. He was brilliant last season as with 180 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis was sensational for Texas Super Kings last season as he scored 420 runs with an average of 52.50 and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler

Trent Boult heads into this campaign after a brilliant display in the IPL for Mumbai Indians. He was pretty consistent last season as he bagged nine wickets and was one of the leading wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was sublime last season for Texas Super Kings as he bagged nine wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. He was sensational in the IPL prior to this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.