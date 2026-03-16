Facts: With 175 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York this season

With 149 runs, Glenn Maxwell is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom this season

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

MI New York made the playoffs last season but had an ordinary campaign as they won just twice in the group stages. In the last game against Seattle Orcas, MI New York registered their first win of the campaign as they beat them by seven wickets to spare and with two points they are currently fourth on the table.

The defending champions did not have a great start to the campaign this season as they lost the opening game against San Francisco Unicorns but since then they have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games and are third on the table. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI New York ’ chances of winning - 45%

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 55%

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MI New York vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 63 runs in seven matches. In the three games thus far, Pollard has scored 32, 30 and 26 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell heads into this tournament after an underwhelming performance in the IPL this year. In the last two games he has scored 38 and 106 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Agni Chopra, Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Ehsan Adil, Naveen-ul-Haq, Trent Boult, Sharad Lumba, George Linde, Heath Richards, Nosthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar, Kunwarjeet Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Monank Patel Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Agni Chopra Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Tajinder Dhillon Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Sunny Patel Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York lost the first two games this season but in the last game they beat Seattle Orcas and are fourth on the table.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Jack Edwards Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Obus Pienaar All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Ian Holland Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom lost the opening game but since then they have won back to back games and are third on the table.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

MI New York and Washington Freedom have identical records with two wins in this fixture. Both teams went head to head twice last year and Washington Freedom won on both occasions.

Head to Head

MI New York: 02

Washington Freedom: 02

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

MI New York and Washington Freedom head into this game after both sides registered important wins in the last round of games. Both sides are in the race to make the playoffs this season. The defending champions Washington Freedom did not have a great start to the campaign this season as they lost the opening game against San Francisco Unicorns by 123 runs but since then they have won back to back games and are currently third on the table. On the other hand MI New York once again had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost the first two games but in the last match they beat Seattle Orcas and registered their first win of the campaign. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Washington Freedom have had a better opening partnership in two of the three games which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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MI New York vs Washington Freedom Top Batters

Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter

Monank Patel has been solid thus far, in the last game he scored 93 off 50 balls against Seattle Orcas and with 175 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Glenn Maxwell was sensational in the last game he scored a century and took his team over the line. With 149 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI New York vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler

Trent Boult had a decent outing in the last game as he bagged one wicket and was economical. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar have had a slow start to the season thus far regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.