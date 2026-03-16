San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Prediction SAN 55 % Chance of Winning LOS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 San Francisco Unicorns take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the third game of the 2025 Major League Cricket at Oakland Coliseum, California. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 15 at 02:30 AM IST.

Facts: With 306 runs, Finn Allen was the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns last season.

With nine wickets, Spencer Johnson was the leading wicket taker for Los Angeles Knight Riders in the last campaign.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chance of Winning

San Francisco Unicorns got off to a great start against defending champions Washington Freedom. San Francisco Unicorns batted first in the game and scored 269 runs thanks to a brilliant knock by Finn Allen who scored 151 runs off 51 balls. It was the fastest 150 in T20 history and San Francisco Unicorns won the game by 123 runs.

Los Angeles Knight Riders head into this campaign after a disappointing campaign last season. They ended up with just two wins in the group stages and ended up fifth on the table. They would be hoping for a better showing this season. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns ’ chances of winning - 55%

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk headed into this campaign after struggling to make an impact in the T20 format. His struggles have continued for the last 12 months and in the last game he scored six which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after an underwhelming performance in the IPL. He struggled to make an impact last season as Narine scored 27 runs in six matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

This would be the first time this venue has been used in this tournament. In the opening game San Francisco Unicorns batted first and won the game by 123 runs regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Achilles Browne

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Sanjay Krishnamurthi Batter Hassan Khan All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Carmi le Roux Bowler

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns were brilliant in the group stages last year and have got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game by 123 runs.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Alex Hales, Nitish Kumar, Rovman Powell, Saif Badar, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Karthik Gattepalli, Sunil Narine, Adithya Ganesh, Andre Fletcher, Unmukt Chand, Ali Khan, Anrich Nortje, Corne Dry, Matthew Tromp, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Rovman Powell Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Karthik Gattepalli All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Corne Dry All-rounder Matthew Tromp Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders struggled to make an impact last season as they won two games in the group stages and missed the playoffs.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns have had an upper hand in this fixture against Los Angeles Knight Riders 2-0. Both sides squared off last season and San Francisco Unicorns won the game.

Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns: 02

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 00

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds

San Francisco Unicorns to have a better opening partnership than Los Angeles Knight Riders

San Francisco Unicorns and Los Angeles Knight Riders head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. San Francisco Unicorns were dominant in the group stages last season as they had just one defeat and ended up second on the table. They lost against Washington Freedom in the finals. Los Angeles Knight Riders have struggled in this tournament as on both occasions they missed the playoffs. They ended up with two wins last season and ended up fifth on the table. Los Angeles Knight Riders are yet to beat San Francisco Unicorns in this fixture. Both sides went head to head last season and San Francisco Unicorns won the game with six wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorns will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Oakland Coliseum, null San Francisco Unicorns Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Los Angeles Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.13 Bet Now!

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Batters

Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Finn Allen has struggled for consistency in T20 this year but he was sensational in the opening game against Washington Freedom as he scored 151 off 51 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Unmukt Chand to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Unmukt Chand was the standout batter for Los Angeles Knight Riders last season as he was pretty consistent throughout the season and he scored 158 runs in six matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Hasan Khan to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Hassan Khan was sensational last season for San Francisco Unicorns as he was the most consistent bowler and in the opening game he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Spencer Johnson to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Spencer Johnson was sensational last season for Los Angeles Knight Riders as he was their standout bowler. Last season he bagged nine wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.