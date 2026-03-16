San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Match Prediction
3RD
56%
Chance of Winning
4TH
44%
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Facts:
- With 354 runs, Matthew Short is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this campaign.
- With 368 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Chance of Winning
San Francisco Unicorns head into the playoffs once again this season after they ended up with seven wins in the group stages. They made the finals last season and would be hoping to take that final leap in this campaign. In the last game, against all odds they were beaten by Los Angeles Knight Riders who failed to make the playoffs this season.
Much like last season, MI New York have made the playoffs once again but they have had an underwhelming season this term. MI New York have failed to beat the top three teams in the group stages. In the last game they were beaten by Washington Freedom. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.
- San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 56%
- MI New York’ chances of winning - 44%
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jake Fraser-McGurk has been excellent this season for San Francisco Unicorns as he has scored 271 runs so far. He has struggled in the last two matches as he has scored 3 and 0 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Kieron Pollard was rested in the last game as he has been brilliant thus far. So far this season he has scored 265 runs with an average of 44.16 which showcases his consistency. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be MI New York
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction
This venue has favoured teams who bowl first. The last three of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Finn Allen (wk), Matthew Short (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Romario Shepherd, Hammad Azam, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Karima Gore, Brody Couch, Tim Seifert, Liam Plunkett, Corey Anderson, Matt Renshaw, Carmi le Roux, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Achilles Browne, Jahmar Hamilton, Cooper Connolly
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Batter
|
Hammad Azam
|
All-rounder
|
Finn Allen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|
Batter
|
Hassan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Karima Gore
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns lost their last game against Los Angeles Knight Riders which was their third defeat of the season.
MI New York News & Player List
MI New York Player List
Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Monank Patel
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tajinder Dhillon
|
Batter
|
Heath Richards
|
All-rounder
|
Sunny Patel
|
Bowler
|
Nosthush Kenjige
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI New York Team Form
MI New York struggled in the group stages as they only managed three wins in the group stages and ended up fourth on the table.
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns had an upper hand in this fixture against MI New York 4-0. Both teams went head to head twice this season and on both occasions San Francisco Unicorns won the game.
Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns: 04
MI New York: 00
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Betting Odds
MI New York to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns
San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York head into this game after both sides had contrasting campaigns in the group stages. Even though MI New York made the playoffs this season they struggled in the group stages as they haven’t beaten a top four team in the group stages this season. On the other hand, even though San Francisco Unicorns lost the last game against LA Knight Riders, they have been impressive in the group stages and are outright favourites in this game. Both teams went head to head twice in the group stages and on both occasions San Francisco Unicorns won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact San Francisco Unicorns have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe MI New York will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Top Batters
Matthew Short to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter
Matthew Short has been one of the most consistent batters this season. He struggled in the last game but with 354 runs, he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter
Monank Patel struggled in the last game against Washington Freedom regardless we are going to back him as with 368 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Top Bowlers
Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler
Haris Rauf was rested in the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he has been the standout bowler for his side this season and with 17 wickets, he is also one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler
Trent Boult missed the last game as MI New York had already booked a place in the playoffs. He was outstanding in the second half of the campaign and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
San Francisco Unicorns
- San Francisco Unicorns to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
- MI New York to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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