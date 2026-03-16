Facts: With 306 runs, Finn Allen was the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns last season.

With 180 runs, Nicholas Pooran was the leading run scorer for MI New York last season.

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Chance of Winning

San Francisco Unicorns have got off to a great start this season. They went head to head against Washington Freedom in the opening game and they won the tie by 123 runs. In the last game they dominated Los Angeles Knight Riders as they once again scored over 200 and won the game by 32 runs.

MI New York headed into this campaign after struggling last season even though they made the playoffs last season. They went head to head against Texas Super Kings in the opening game and it was a close game as MI New York lost the game by three runs. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns ’ chances of winning - 55%

MI New York’ chances of winning - 45%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk headed into this campaign after struggling to make an impact in the T20 format. Even though he scored well in the last game, we believe that was a one time thing and he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 63 runs in seven matches which clearly showcases his struggle. In the last game he scored 32 off 16 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who batted first. So far this season three games have been played at the venue and all three games have been won by the team that bat first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Achilles Browne

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Sanjay Krishnamurthi Batter Hassan Khan All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Brody Couch Bowler

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Agni Chopra, Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Ehsan Adil, Naveen-ul-Haq, Trent Boult, Sharad Lumba, George Linde, Heath Richards, Nosthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar, Kunwarjeet Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Monank Patel Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Agni Chopra Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Tajinder Dhillon Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Rashid Khan Bowler Sunny Patel Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York did not have a great campaign last season and struggled in the opening game as they lost against Texas Super Kings in the opening game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns have had an upper hand in this fixture against MI New York 2-1. Both sides squared off last season and San Francisco Unicorns won the game.

Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns: 02

MI New York: 01

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Betting Odds

San Francisco Unicorns to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. San Francisco Unicorns were dominant last season as they ended up second on the table and made the finals last season. They have been exceptional so far in this campaign as they have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand last season was a struggle for MI New York and once again they struggled in the opening game against Texas Super Kings. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though San Francisco Unicorns have won both games, they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in both games which makes us believe MI New York will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Top Batters

Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Finn Allen continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored a half century against Los Angeles Knight Riders. He scored a century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be MI New York’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him as he has been the most consistent batter for MI New York which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Haris Rauf was brilliant last season and has been sensational so far in this campaign. In the two matches so far, Rauf has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler

Trent Boult struggled in the opening game of the season against Texas Super Kings regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.