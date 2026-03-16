Facts: With 305 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this campaign.

With 231 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas in this campaign.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning

San Francisco Unicorns have been dominant once again in the campaign as they have six wins in seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. They started the campaign with six wins in a row but in the last game they registered their winning streak against Washington Freedom as they lost the game by 12 runs.

Much like last season this season has been a struggle for Seattle Orcas as they haven’t been consistent enough. They started the campaign with five defeats in a row but have won back to back games against MI New York and LA Knight Riders. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 62%

Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 38%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk had a slow start to the campaign but has been brilliant for San Francisco Unicorns in the last few games. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shimron Hetmyer missed the start of the season but has been decent since he returned to the starting lineup. In the last two matches Hetmyer has scored 97 and 64 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be San Francisco Unicorns 1.66 Bet on Parimatch

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Achilles Browne

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Sanjay Krishnamurthi Batter Hassan Khan All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Brody Couch Bowler

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns started the campaign with six wins in six matches but they lost the last game against Washington Freedom.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Shayan Jahangir (wk), David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Steven Taylor, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Waqar Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter David Warner Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shayan Jahangir Wicket-keeper Sujit Nayak Batter Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Jasdeep Singh Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas lost each of the first five games this season but they have turned things around and have won back to back matches and are fourth on the table.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns have had an upper hand in this fixture against Seattle Orcas 3-1. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and San Francisco Unicorns won the game.

Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns: 03

Seattle Orcas: 01

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds

San Francisco Unicorns to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas

San Francisco Unicorns and Seattle Orcas head into this game after both sides have had contrasting fortunes this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and San Francisco Unicorns dominated with the ball. Seattle Orcas conceded 176 runs which was a par score on this wicket but failed to make an impact with the bat as they were bowled out for 144 runs and they eventually lost the game by 32 runs. Seattle Orcas head into this game after positive results in the last two games and are still in the hunt to seal the final playoff spot. San Francisco Unicorns have already made the playoffs and we expect them to dominate once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas T20 Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, null San Francisco Unicorns Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Seattle Orcas Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Top Batters

Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Finn Allen struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been incredible this season. With 305 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kyle Mayers to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Kyle Mayers did not have much to do in the last game as the game was already won against LA Knight Riders. He has had a decent campaign so far and we expect him to make a mark in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Haris Rauf has been the standout bowler for San Francisco Unicorns this season. So far this season he has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Harmeet Singh has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has been consistent so far in this tournament. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.