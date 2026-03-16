Facts: With 328 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this campaign.

With 317 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning

San Francisco Unicorns head into this game after a stunning defeat against Seattle Orcas who have struggled this season. They headed into this game as outright favourites but Seattle Orcas won the game with four wickets to spare. San Francisco Unicorns have lost back to back games but remain at the top of the table.

Texas Super Kings went head to head against Washington Freedom which was an important game as both sides aspire to seal a top two finish. Texas Super Kings won the game by 43 runs and are level on points with San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 45%

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk did not have a great start to the campaign but has been brilliant so far this season. So far this season he has scored 268 runs with an average of 33.50 and in the last game he scored 35 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Smit Patel did not get to bat in the last game as the game was reduced to six overs. He has been one of the most consistent batters in the last few games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be San Francisco Unicorns 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Achilles Browne

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Sanjay Krishnamurthi Batter Hassan Khan All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Brody Couch Bowler

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns head into this game after back to back defeats. They are currently at the top of the table.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Smit Patel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Milind Kumar, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Smit Patel Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Shubham Ranjane All-rounder Nandre Burger Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings have been brilliant in the second half of the campaign as they have won three games on the bounce and are currently second on the table.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings have identical records in this fixture with two wins each. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and San Francisco Unicorns won the game.

Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns: 02

Texas Super Kings: 02

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds

San Francisco Unicorns to have a better opening partnership than Texas Super Kings

San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings head into this game after both sides have had contrasting fortunes in the second half of the campaign. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and San Francisco Unicorns dominated the game. Texas Super Kings batted first and scored 198 runs and San Francisco Unicorns managed to chase down the target and won the game with seven wickets to spare. Texas Super Kings head into this game after three straight wins and would be hoping to continue their momentum, they have struggled to get a good start in game and have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorns will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings T20 Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, null San Francisco Unicorns Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Texas Super Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Top Batters

Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Finn Allen has struggled in the last few games but we expect him to turn things around in this game. With 328 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis did not have a great start to the season but has been outstanding so far in this campaign. With 317 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Haris Rauf missed the last game but we believe he will return in the starting lineup as he has been the standout bowler thus far. With 17 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was impressive again in the last game. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Texas Super Kings and with 11 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.