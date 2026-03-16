San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Match Prediction
SAN
45%
Chance of Winning
TEX
55%
T20
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
Facts:
- With 328 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this campaign.
- With 317 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning
San Francisco Unicorns head into this game after a stunning defeat against Seattle Orcas who have struggled this season. They headed into this game as outright favourites but Seattle Orcas won the game with four wickets to spare. San Francisco Unicorns have lost back to back games but remain at the top of the table.
Texas Super Kings went head to head against Washington Freedom which was an important game as both sides aspire to seal a top two finish. Texas Super Kings won the game by 43 runs and are level on points with San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 45%
- Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 55%
San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jake Fraser-McGurk did not have a great start to the campaign but has been brilliant so far this season. So far this season he has scored 268 runs with an average of 33.50 and in the last game he scored 35 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Smit Patel did not get to bat in the last game as the game was reduced to six overs. He has been one of the most consistent batters in the last few games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5
Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be San Francisco Unicorns
San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
This venue has favoured teams who bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Achilles Browne
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|
Batter
|
Hassan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns head into this game after back to back defeats. They are currently at the top of the table.
Texas Super Kings News & Player List
Texas Super Kings Player List
Smit Patel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Milind Kumar, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Saiteja Mukkamalla
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Batter
|
Calvin Savage
|
All-rounder
|
Smit Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder
|
Shubham Ranjane
|
All-rounder
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Zia-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
Texas Super Kings Team Form
Texas Super Kings have been brilliant in the second half of the campaign as they have won three games on the bounce and are currently second on the table.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings have identical records in this fixture with two wins each. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and San Francisco Unicorns won the game.
Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns: 02
Texas Super Kings: 02
San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds
San Francisco Unicorns to have a better opening partnership than Texas Super Kings
San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings head into this game after both sides have had contrasting fortunes in the second half of the campaign. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and San Francisco Unicorns dominated the game. Texas Super Kings batted first and scored 198 runs and San Francisco Unicorns managed to chase down the target and won the game with seven wickets to spare. Texas Super Kings head into this game after three straight wins and would be hoping to continue their momentum, they have struggled to get a good start in game and have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorns will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings
T20
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, null
San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Top Batters
Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter
Finn Allen has struggled in the last few games but we expect him to turn things around in this game. With 328 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter
Faf du Plessis did not have a great start to the season but has been outstanding so far in this campaign. With 317 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings Top Bowlers
Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler
Haris Rauf missed the last game but we believe he will return in the starting lineup as he has been the standout bowler thus far. With 17 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad was impressive again in the last game. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Texas Super Kings and with 11 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Texas Super Kings
- San Francisco Unicorns to win - 1.87 (PariMatch)
- Texas Super Kings to win - 1.87 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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