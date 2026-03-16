Facts: With 306 runs, Finn Allen was the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns last season.

With 336 runs, Steve Smith was the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in the last campaign.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

San Francisco Unicorns were phenomenal in the group stages last season as they won five of the seven matches and ended up second on the table. They struggled in the playoffs as they were beaten twice by Washington Freedom. The San Francisco Unicorns made the finals last season and would be hoping to go all the way this term.

Washington Freedom were dominant last season, much like their opponents they had five wins in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. They dominated the finals as Washington Freedom won the game by 96 runs. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns ’ chances of winning - 45%

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 55%

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled to make an impact in the last 12 months in T20 cricket. Last season he scored 81 runs in seven matches with an average of 11.57 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell heads into this tournament after an underwhelming performance in the IPL this year. Even though Maxwell was brilliant last year we expect him to struggle and to score low in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

This would be the first time this venue hosts a cricket game which makes the wicket unknown for both sides. We expect both sides would want to chase in this venue so that they can get a better understanding of the wicket before they bat.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Achilles Browne, Cooper Connolly, Corey Anderson, Hammad Azam, Hassan Khan, Matthew Short, Romario Shepherd, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Brody Couch, Callum Stow, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Juanoy Drysdale, Karima Gore, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Matthew Short Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Sanjay Krishnamurthi Batter Hassan Khan All-rounder Karima Gore Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Carmi le Roux Bowler

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns were brilliant in the group stages last year as they won five matches and ended up second on the table.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Mark Chapman, Mukhtar Ahmed, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Glenn Phillips, Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Justin Dill, Mitchell Owen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Amila Aponso, Ben Sears, Jason Behrendorff, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Mark Chapman Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Andries Gous Batter Lahiru Milantha Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Obus Pienaar All-rounder Jason Behrendorff All-rounder Justin Dill Bowler Ian Holland Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom won the championship last season, they won five games in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

Washington Freedom have had an upper hand in this fixture against San Francisco Unicorns 3-1. Both sides squared off in the Finals last season and Washington Freedom won the game.

Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns: 01

Washington Freedom: 03

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

San Francisco Unicorns to have a better opening partnership than Washington Freedom

San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom head into this campaign after both sides dominated the group stages last season. Both sides ended up with five wins in the group stages and were first and second on the table. They went head to head three times last season. In the group stages San Francisco Unicorns dominated the game but in the playoffs it was Washington Freedom who won on both occasions. Even though Washington Freedom dominated this fixture it was the San Francisco Unicorns who had a better opening partnership in two of the three games. Washington Freedom head into this season without their openers who dominated the last season which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorns will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Top Batters

Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Finn Allen has struggled for consistency in T20 this year but we are still going to back him as he was brilliant for San Francisco Unicorns last season and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

With the absence of Steve Smith who was sensational last season and the onus would be on Rachin Ravindra to make a mark this season. We expect him to step up this season and play a key role in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers

Hasan Khan to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Hassan Khan was sensational last season for San Francisco Unicorns as he was the most consistent bowler and with ten wickets he was the leading wicket taker as well which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar has been sensational for Washington Freedom, he has been the standout bowler and with 15 wickets last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.