Facts: With 115 runs, Kyle Mayers is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas in this campaign.

With 75 runs, Unmukt Chand is the leading run scorer for Los Angeles Knight Riders in this campaign.

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Seattle Orcas had a dismal campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season. They are one of the two sides yet to bag a single win and with three defeats in three games they are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against MI New York by seven wickets.

Los Angeles Knight Riders much like their opponents have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost all three games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they got outplayed by Washington Freedom. As per our calculations, Los Angeles Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas ’ chances of winning - 45%

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 55%

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Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aaron Jones struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season Jones has scored 39 runs in three matches with an average of 13. In the last game he scored ten which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after an underwhelming performance in the IPL. He has struggled to make an impact this season and in the last game he made a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Seattle Orcas 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Waqar Salamkheil, Obed McCoy, Sujit Nayak, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter David Warner Batter Aaron Jones Batter Steven Taylor All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Harmeet Singh Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Cameron Gannon Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Jasdeep Singh Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas missed the playoffs last season and have started this campaign with three defeats in three games.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Matthew Tromp, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Corne Dry, Spencer Johnson, Dominic Drakes, Karthik Gattepalli, Adithya Ganesh

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Andre Fletcher All-rounder Matthew Tromp Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Sunil Narine All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Saif Badar All-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders have once again struggled this season as they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table.

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head to Head

Seattle Orcas have had an upper hand in this fixture against Los Angeles Knight Riders 2-1. Both sides squared off twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Seattle Orcas: 02

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 01

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds

Seattle Orcas to have a better opening partnership than Los Angeles Knight Riders

Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders head into this game as the two worst teams in this tournament so far. Both teams missed the playoffs last season and are currently winless in this campaign. Seattle Orcas ended sixth last season as they had just one win in the group stages and have lost all three games thus far. In the last game they lost against MI New York who registered their first win of the season. On the other hand Los Angeles Knight Riders have struggled in the batting department thus far as they have lost all three games which makes this an important game for both sides. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Los Angeles Knight Riders have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three games which makes us believe Seattle Orcas will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null Seattle Orcas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Los Angeles Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now!

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Batters

Kyle Mayers to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Kyle Mayers has been the standout batter for Seattle Orcas this season. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Unmukt Chand to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Unmukt Chand has been the shining light in what has been a dismal start for Los Angeles Knight Riders. He is the leading run scorer for Los Angeles Knight Riders this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Harmeet Singh struggled to make an impact last season regardless we are going to back him as he has been consistent and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tanveer Sangha to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Tanveer Sangha was brilliant once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets. So far this season Sangha has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.