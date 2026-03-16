Facts: With 129 runs, Kyle Mayers is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas in this campaign.

With 267 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Chance of Winning

Seattle Orcas struggles continued in the last game after table toppers San Francisco Unicorns. Seattle Orcas bowled first and conceded 176 runs in 20 overs, they failed to chase the target and eventually lost the game by 32 runs. Seattle Orcas remain the only side yet to register a single win in this tournament.

Much like their opponents, MI New York have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have just one win in five matches and are currently fourth on the table. Their only win came against Seattle Orcas earlier this season. As per our calculations, MI New York are favourites in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas ’ chances of winning - 36%

MI New York’ chances of winning - 64%

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Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shimron Hetmyer missed the start of the season but has been decent since he returned to the starting lineup. In three matches he has scored 70 runs and in the last game he scored 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard has been one of the most consistent batters for MI New York this season. So far he has scored 131 runs with an average of 43.66. In the last game he scored 34 off 16 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be MI New York 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Shayan Jahangir (wk), David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Steven Taylor, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Waqar Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter David Warner Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shayan Jahangir Wicket-keeper Sujit Nayak Batter Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Jasdeep Singh Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas have struggled to make an impact thus far as they are winless after five games and are currently sixth on the table.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar

Predicted Playing XI

Monank Patel Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Michael Bracewell Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Tajinder Dhillon Batter Heath Richards All-rounder Sunny Patel Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York have one win in five games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. They head into this game after back to back defeats.

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Head to Head

MI New York have had an upper hand in this fixture against Seattle Orcas 3-1. Both sides squared off earlier this season and MI New York won the game.

Head to Head

Seattle Orcas: 01

MI New York: 03

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Betting Odds

MI New York to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas

Seattle Orcas and MI New York head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far and would be hoping to turn things around in the second half of the season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season, Seattle Orcas batted first in the game and they posted 200 runs on the score board. MI New York managed to chase down the target and they eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. Seattle Orcas remain the only side yet to register a single point thus far and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, MI New York have just one win in five matches which came against Seattle Orcas and we expect them to complete the double against Seattle Orcas this season and also to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York T20 Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null Seattle Orcas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.33 Bet Now! Mi New York Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.58 Bet Now!

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Top Batters

Kyle Mayers to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Kyle Mayers struggled in the last game, regardless we are going to back him once again as with 129 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter

Monank Patel has been the standout batter for MI New York this season. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century and with 267 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Top Bowlers

Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Harmeet Singh was sensational in the last match as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Naveen-ul-Haq to be MI New York’ top bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he has been impressive so far and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.