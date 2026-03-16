Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Match Prediction
SEA
36%
Chance of Winning
MINY
64%
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Facts:
- With 129 runs, Kyle Mayers is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas in this campaign.
- With 267 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Chance of Winning
Seattle Orcas struggles continued in the last game after table toppers San Francisco Unicorns. Seattle Orcas bowled first and conceded 176 runs in 20 overs, they failed to chase the target and eventually lost the game by 32 runs. Seattle Orcas remain the only side yet to register a single win in this tournament.
Much like their opponents, MI New York have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have just one win in five matches and are currently fourth on the table. Their only win came against Seattle Orcas earlier this season. As per our calculations, MI New York are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Seattle Orcas ’ chances of winning - 36%
- MI New York’ chances of winning - 64%
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Shimron Hetmyer missed the start of the season but has been decent since he returned to the starting lineup. In three matches he has scored 70 runs and in the last game he scored 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Kieron Pollard has been one of the most consistent batters for MI New York this season. So far he has scored 131 runs with an average of 43.66. In the last game he scored 34 off 16 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be MI New York
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
Seattle Orcas News & Player List
Seattle Orcas Player List
Shayan Jahangir (wk), David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Steven Taylor, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Waqar Salamkheil
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
All-rounder
|
Shayan Jahangir
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sujit Nayak
|
Batter
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Harmeet Singh
|
Bowler
|
Jasdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Seattle Orcas Team Form
Seattle Orcas have struggled to make an impact thus far as they are winless after five games and are currently sixth on the table.
MI New York News & Player List
MI New York Player List
Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Monank Patel
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tajinder Dhillon
|
Batter
|
Heath Richards
|
All-rounder
|
Sunny Patel
|
Bowler
|
Nosthush Kenjige
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI New York Team Form
MI New York have one win in five games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. They head into this game after back to back defeats.
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Head to Head
MI New York have had an upper hand in this fixture against Seattle Orcas 3-1. Both sides squared off earlier this season and MI New York won the game.
Head to Head
Seattle Orcas: 01
MI New York: 03
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Betting Odds
MI New York to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas
Seattle Orcas and MI New York head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far and would be hoping to turn things around in the second half of the season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season, Seattle Orcas batted first in the game and they posted 200 runs on the score board. MI New York managed to chase down the target and they eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. Seattle Orcas remain the only side yet to register a single point thus far and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, MI New York have just one win in five matches which came against Seattle Orcas and we expect them to complete the double against Seattle Orcas this season and also to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Top Batters
Kyle Mayers to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter
Kyle Mayers struggled in the last game, regardless we are going to back him once again as with 129 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter
Monank Patel has been the standout batter for MI New York this season. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century and with 267 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Top Bowlers
Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler
Harmeet Singh was sensational in the last match as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Naveen-ul-Haq to be MI New York’ top bowler
Naveen-ul-Haq did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he has been impressive so far and with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI New York
- Seattle Orcas to win - 2.33 (PariMatch)
- MI New York to win - 1.56 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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