Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Prediction
SEA
37%
Chance of Winning
SAN
63%
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Facts:
- With 129 runs, Kyle Mayers is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas in this campaign.
- With 294 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this campaign.
Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Chance of Winning
Seattle Orcas had a dismal campaign last season and they remain the only winless team in this tournament. So far this season Seattle Orcas have had four defeats in four matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game Seattle Orcas went head to head against Los Angeles Knight Riders and they lost the game by six wickets.
Unlike their opponents, San Francisco Unicorns have been sensational so far in this tournament as they have remained unbeaten so far and with a perfect record of five wins in five games they are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Seattle Orcas ’ chances of winning - 37%
- San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 63%
Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Aaron Jones struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season Jones has scored 83 runs in four matches and even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Jake Fraser-McGurk had a decent game in the last outing against MI New York as he scored a half century. After a slow start to the campaign he has been solid in the last two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be San Francisco Unicorns
Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Seattle Orcas News & Player List
Seattle Orcas Player List
David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Waqar Salamkheil, Obed McCoy, Sujit Nayak, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batter
|
Steven Taylor
|
All-rounder
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harmeet Singh
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
|
Jasdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Seattle Orcas Team Form
Seattle Orcas missed the playoffs last season and have started this campaign with four defeats in four games.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Achilles Browne
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|
Batter
|
Hassan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have five wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table.
Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Head to Head
San Francisco Unicorns have had an upper hand in this fixture against Seattle Orcas 2-1. Both sides squared off twice last season and San Francisco Unicorns won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Seattle Orcas: 01
San Francisco Unicorns: 02
Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds
San Francisco Unicorns to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas
Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Seattle Orcas struggled last season as they had just one win and so far this season they have failed to bag a single point thus far. They have four defeats in four games and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, San Francisco Unicorns have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have been consistent and have a perfect record after five matches and are at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that Seattle Orcas have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorns will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null
Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Batters
Kyle Mayers to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter
Kyle Mayers struggled in the last game, regardless we are going to back him once again as with 129 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter
Finn Allen missed the last game but we expect him to return in this match. He has been sensational so far and with 294 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Bowlers
Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler
Harmeet Singh had a decent game in the last outing as he was consistent and did not concede many runs. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler
Haris Rauf did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
San Francisco Unicorns
- Seattle Orcas to win - 2.27 (PariMatch)
- San Francisco Unicorns to win - 1.59 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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