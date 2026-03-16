Facts: With 129 runs, Kyle Mayers is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas in this campaign.

With 294 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this campaign.

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Chance of Winning

Seattle Orcas had a dismal campaign last season and they remain the only winless team in this tournament. So far this season Seattle Orcas have had four defeats in four matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game Seattle Orcas went head to head against Los Angeles Knight Riders and they lost the game by six wickets.

Unlike their opponents, San Francisco Unicorns have been sensational so far in this tournament as they have remained unbeaten so far and with a perfect record of five wins in five games they are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas ’ chances of winning - 37%

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 63%

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Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aaron Jones struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season Jones has scored 83 runs in four matches and even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk had a decent game in the last outing against MI New York as he scored a half century. After a slow start to the campaign he has been solid in the last two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be San Francisco Unicorns 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Waqar Salamkheil, Obed McCoy, Sujit Nayak, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter David Warner Batter Aaron Jones Batter Steven Taylor All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Harmeet Singh Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Cameron Gannon Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Jasdeep Singh Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas missed the playoffs last season and have started this campaign with four defeats in four games.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Achilles Browne

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Sanjay Krishnamurthi Batter Hassan Khan All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Brody Couch Bowler

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have five wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table.

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Head to Head

San Francisco Unicorns have had an upper hand in this fixture against Seattle Orcas 2-1. Both sides squared off twice last season and San Francisco Unicorns won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Seattle Orcas: 01

San Francisco Unicorns: 02

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds

San Francisco Unicorns to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas

Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Seattle Orcas struggled last season as they had just one win and so far this season they have failed to bag a single point thus far. They have four defeats in four games and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, San Francisco Unicorns have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have been consistent and have a perfect record after five matches and are at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that Seattle Orcas have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe San Francisco Unicorns will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns T20 Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null Seattle Orcas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.27 Bet Now! San Francisco Unicorns Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.58 Bet Now!

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Batters

Kyle Mayers to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Kyle Mayers struggled in the last game, regardless we are going to back him once again as with 129 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Finn Allen missed the last game but we expect him to return in this match. He has been sensational so far and with 294 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Bowlers

Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Harmeet Singh had a decent game in the last outing as he was consistent and did not concede many runs. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Haris Rauf did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.