Facts: With 314 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas in this campaign.

With 318 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning

Seattle Orcas looked down and out this season as they lost each of the first five matches this season but they managed to turn things around and won three games on the bounce and are now considered favourites to make the playoffs this season. In the last match they lost against Washington Freedom by eight wickets.

Texas Super Kings played against San Francisco Unicorns in what was the game of the season thus far and San Francisco Unicorns won the game by one run. Texas Super Kings head into this game needing a win to seal a top two spot on the table. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 41%

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 59%

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Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shimron Hetmyer has single handedly carried the team in the last few games as he has scored three half centuries in the last four matches. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Smit Patel struggled in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns as he scored eight runs. This season has been a struggle for Patel as he has scored 73 runs with an average of 18.25 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Shayan Jahangir (wk), David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Steven Taylor, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Waqar Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter David Warner Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shayan Jahangir Wicket-keeper Sujit Nayak Batter Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Jasdeep Singh Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Smit Patel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Milind Kumar, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Smit Patel Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Shubham Ranjane All-rounder Nandre Burger Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings have been brilliant so far this season as they have already secured a playoff spot. In the last game they lost against San Francisco Unicorns.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head

Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings have identical records in this fixture with two wins each. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Texas Super Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Seattle Orcas: 02

Texas Super Kings: 02

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas

Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings head into this game after both sides had disappointing results in the last outing. With a playoff spot in the bag, Texas Super Kings needed a win to stay in contention for a top two spot as they went head to head against San Francisco Unicorns and they lost the game by one run and now they are dependent on other results in the final round of fixtures. On the other hand, Seattle Orcas could have sealed a playoff spot with a win in the last game but they lost against Washington Freedom. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Texas Super Kings dominated the game and they also had a better opening stand in the match which makes us believe they will have a better opening partnership once again in the upcoming game.

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Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Top Batters

Shimron Hetmyer to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer struggled in the last game against Washington Freedom but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational in the second half of the campaign and is the leading run scorer as well which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 318 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Top Bowlers

Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Harmeet Singh has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has been consistent this far and with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was impressive again in the last game as he was economical and bagged a wicket as well. He has bagged 12 wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.