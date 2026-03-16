Facts: With 11 wickets, Cameron Gannon was the leading wicket taker for Seattle Orcas last season.

With 336 runs, Steve Smith was the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in the last campaign.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

Seattle Orcas head into this campaign after a disappointing showing last season where they only managed one win in the group stages and failed to make the playoffs as they ended up sixth on the table. They ended the campaign with five straight defeats and would be hoping for a better showing this season.

Washington Freedom went head to head against San Francisco Unicorns in the opening game of the season and struggled in the game as they lost the tie by 123 runs. Washington Freedom beat Seattle Orcas last season. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas ’ chances of winning - 45%

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 55%

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Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aaron Jones struggled to make an impact last season for Seattle Orcas as he played four matches and scored just 27 runs with an average of 6.75 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell heads into this tournament after an underwhelming performance in the IPL this year. In the opening game of the season Maxwell scored five which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Washington Freedom 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

This would be the first time this venue has been used in this tournament. The first two games of the campaign at the venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Aaron Jones, David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Taylor, Ali Sheikh, Gulbadin Naib, Harmeet Singh, Kyle Mayers, Sikandar Raza, Sujit Nayak, Heinrich Klaasen, Rahul Jariwala, Shayan Jahangir, Ayan Desai, Cameron Gannon, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter David Warner Batter Aaron Jones Batter Sujit Nayak All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas struggled to make an impact last season as they ended the campaign with just one win and ended up sixth on the table.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Jack Edwards Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Obus Pienaar All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Ian Holland Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom won the championship last season, but struggled in the opening game against San Francisco Unicorns.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

Washington Freedom and Seattle Orcas have identical records in this fixture with one win each. Both sides went head to head last season and Washington Freedom won the game.

Head to Head

Seattle Orcas: 01

Washington Freedom: 01

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas

Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting seasons last term. Washington Freedom dominated the group stages and eventually went all the way to win the championship. This season they struggled in the opening game of the season against San Francisco Unicorns as they lost the game by 123 runs but they still managed to have a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand last season was a struggle for Seattle Orcas as they only won one game and ended up sixth on the table. We expect Washington Freedom to bounce back in this game and to once again have a better opening partnership in the game.

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Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen struggled to make an impact last season regardless we are going to back him as he was solid in the IPL prior to this tournament and we expect him to make an impact this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Rachin Ravindra headed into this campaign after a disappointing campaign in the IPL but he stepped up in the opening game as he scored 42 off 17 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers

Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Cameron Gannon was the standout bowler for Seattle Orcas last season as he was consistent throughout the season and with 11 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 15 wickets last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.