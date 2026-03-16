Facts: With 202 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.

With 161 runs, Unmukt Chand is the leading run scorer for Los Angeles Knight Riders this season.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Texas Super Kings struggled in the last game against defending champions Washington Freedom as they scored 220 runs in 20 overs but failed to defend that total as Washington Freedom managed to chase down the target and won the game with seven wickets to spare. They are currently third on the table.

Los Angeles Knight Riders have failed to make the playoffs in each of the last two years and once again they have struggled to make an impact thus far. In the last game they went head to head against the Seattle Orcas and they won the game. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 58%

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 42%

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Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Faf du Plessis was sensational last season but had a slow start to the campaign. He has been sensational in the last two matches as he scored a century and a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven. He has struggled to make an impact this season and we expect his struggles to continue. We believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Texas Super Kings 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Mohammad Mohsin, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Smit Patel, Stephen Wing, Nandre Burger, Adam Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Milind Kumar Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Calvin Savage All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings got off to a great start this season but have lost back to back games and are currently third on the table.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Matthew Tromp, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Corne Dry, Spencer Johnson, Dominic Drakes, Karthik Gattepalli, Adithya Ganesh

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Andre Fletcher All-rounder Matthew Tromp Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Sunil Narine All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Saif Badar All-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders have once again struggled this season as they have one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head to Head

Texas Super Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against Los Angeles Knight Riders 2-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Texas Super Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Texas Super Kings: 02

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 01

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Los Angeles Knight Riders

Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Texas Super Kings got off to a sensational start this season as they won each of the first three matches this season but since then they have stuttered a bit and have lost back to back games and are currently third on the table. On the other hand much like last season, Los Angeles Knight Riders have struggled thus far, they lost the first three games this season but in the last match they beat Seattle Orcas and registered their first win of the season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Texas Super Kings won the game and they also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis struggled early on in the campaign but has been sensational in the last few games. In the last match Du Plessis scored a brilliant half century against Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Unmukt Chand to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Unmukt Chand has been the shining light in what has been a dismal start for Los Angeles Knight Riders. In the last game he scored 86 off 58 runs and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tanveer Sangha to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Tanveer Sangha struggled in the last game against Seattle Orcas regardless we are going to back him once again as so far he has bagged five wickets and is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.