Facts: With 409 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.

With 401 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Chance of Winning

Texas Super Kings went head to head against defending champions Washington Freedom in the last round and the game was called off due to rain and since Washington Freedom finished ahead of Texas Super Kings they qualified for the finals.Texas Super Kings have beaten MI New York twice this season.

MI New York struggled in the group stages but eventually made the playoffs this season.They registered a stunning win against San Francisco Unicorns in the elimination round which was their first win against a top three sidethis season. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 54%

MI New York’ chances of winning - 46%

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Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Smit Patel has struggled to make an impact this season ashe has scored 91 runs with an average of 18.20which clearly showcases his struggle this season. We believe Patel will score low in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard struggled in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns regardless he has been sensational so far ashe has scored 270 runs with an average of 38.57. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be MI New York 2.00 Bet on Parimatch

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bowl first.The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled firstwhich makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Dallas during the game with just 15% chances of disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Smit Patel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Milind Kumar, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Smit Patel Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Shubham Ranjane All-rounder Nandre Burger Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings have just one defeat in the last six matches and ended up second in the group stages.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar

Predicted Playing XI

Monank Patel Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Michael Bracewell Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Tajinder Dhillon Batter Heath Richards All-rounder Sunny Patel Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York struggled in the group stages but in the last game they beat San Francisco Unicorns in the Elimination round.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Head to Head

Texas Super Kings had an upper hand in this fixture against MI New York 4-1. Both teams went head to head twice this season and on both occasions Texas Super Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Texas Super Kings: 04

MI New York: 01

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Betting Odds

MI New York to have a better opening partnership than Texas Super Kings

Texas Super Kings and MI New York head into this game after both sides had contrasting campaigns in the group stages. Texas Super Kings went head to head against MI New York twice in the group stages and Texas Super Kings won on both occasions. The first game between the two sides was close but in the second game Texas Super Kings won the game by 39 runs.Texas Super Kings have lost early wickets throughout this seasonand even though they have been a better side this season, we expect them to lose early wickets in this game. On the other handMI New York have won three of the last four matches and in three of the four games they have managed to have a better opening partnershipwhich makes us believe MI New York will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis was sensational in the last innings against Seattle Orcas as he scored 91 off 52 balls. So far he has scored 409 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter

Monank Patel was brilliant in the last game as he scored 33 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 401 runs, he is the leading run scorer for MI New York this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has been the standout bowler for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.So far this season he has bagged 14 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler

Trent Boult was sensational once again in the last game ashe bagged two wickets against San Francisco Unicorns in the last round. With 13 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for MI New York which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.