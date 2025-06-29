Facts: With 214 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.

With 287 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Chance of Winning

Texas Super Kings have once again been solid in the group stages this season, they started the campaign with three wins on the bounce but then lost back to back games. In the last match they went head to head against Los Angeles Knight Riders and returned back to winning ways as they won the game by 52 runs.

Unlike their opponents this season has been a struggle for MI New York. So far this season MI New York have one win in six games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Seattle Orcas and won the game. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 56%

MI New York’ chances of winning - 44%

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Smit Patel missed most of the season but has played the last two games for Texas Super Kings and has been decent so far. In the last game Patel scored 38 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard has been one of the most consistent batters for MI New York this season. So far he has scored 131 runs. Even though he did not score well in the last game we expect him to bounce back and score high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Texas Super Kings 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Smit Patel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Milind Kumar, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Smit Patel Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Shubham Ranjane All-rounder Nandre Burger Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have four wins in six games and are currently third on the table.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar

Predicted Playing XI

Monank Patel Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Michael Bracewell Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Tajinder Dhillon Batter Heath Richards All-rounder Sunny Patel Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York have one win in six games thus far and have lost three games on the bounce, they are fifth on the table.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Head to Head

Texas Super Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against MI New York 3-1. Both sides squared off earlier this season and Texas Super Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Texas Super Kings: 03

MI New York: 01

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

Texas Super Kings and MI New York head into this game after both sides have had contrasting seasons so far. MI New York made the playoffs last season but only managed two wins in the group stages and once again they have struggled for consistency thus far as they have one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table. They head into this fixture after three straight defeats. On the other hand once again Texas Super Kings have done well so far in this tournament as they have four wins in six matches and are currently third on the table, another win in this game would all but confirm a playoff spot once again this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Texas Super Kings won the game they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Texas Super Kings will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York T20 Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null Texas Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Mi New York Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis struggled in the last game against Los Angeles Knight Riders but has been sensational so far. With 214 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter

Monank Patel has been the standout batter for MI New York this season as he has been consistent and with 287 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for MI New York this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was sublime last season for Texas Super Kings and once again he has been the standout bowler this season. With ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Naveen-ul-Haq to be MI New York’ top bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq did not play the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup. So far this season he has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.