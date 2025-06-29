Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Match Prediction
TEX
56%
Chance of Winning
MINY
44%
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Facts:
- With 214 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.
- With 287 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Chance of Winning
Texas Super Kings have once again been solid in the group stages this season, they started the campaign with three wins on the bounce but then lost back to back games. In the last match they went head to head against Los Angeles Knight Riders and returned back to winning ways as they won the game by 52 runs.
Unlike their opponents this season has been a struggle for MI New York. So far this season MI New York have one win in six games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Seattle Orcas and won the game. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Texas Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 56%
- MI New York’ chances of winning - 44%
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Smit Patel missed most of the season but has played the last two games for Texas Super Kings and has been decent so far. In the last game Patel scored 38 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Kieron Pollard has been one of the most consistent batters for MI New York this season. So far he has scored 131 runs. Even though he did not score well in the last game we expect him to bounce back and score high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Texas Super Kings
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
Texas Super Kings News & Player List
Texas Super Kings Player List
Smit Patel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Milind Kumar, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Saiteja Mukkamalla
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Batter
|
Calvin Savage
|
All-rounder
|
Smit Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder
|
Shubham Ranjane
|
All-rounder
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Zia-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
Texas Super Kings Team Form
Texas Super Kings have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have four wins in six games and are currently third on the table.
MI New York News & Player List
MI New York Player List
Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Monank Patel
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tajinder Dhillon
|
Batter
|
Heath Richards
|
All-rounder
|
Sunny Patel
|
Bowler
|
Nosthush Kenjige
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI New York Team Form
MI New York have one win in six games thus far and have lost three games on the bounce, they are fifth on the table.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Head to Head
Texas Super Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against MI New York 3-1. Both sides squared off earlier this season and Texas Super Kings won the game.
Head to Head
Texas Super Kings: 03
MI New York: 01
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Betting Odds
Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than MI New York
Texas Super Kings and MI New York head into this game after both sides have had contrasting seasons so far. MI New York made the playoffs last season but only managed two wins in the group stages and once again they have struggled for consistency thus far as they have one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table. They head into this fixture after three straight defeats. On the other hand once again Texas Super Kings have done well so far in this tournament as they have four wins in six matches and are currently third on the table, another win in this game would all but confirm a playoff spot once again this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Texas Super Kings won the game they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Texas Super Kings will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Top Batters
Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter
Faf du Plessis struggled in the last game against Los Angeles Knight Riders but has been sensational so far. With 214 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter
Monank Patel has been the standout batter for MI New York this season as he has been consistent and with 287 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for MI New York this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Top Bowlers
Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad was sublime last season for Texas Super Kings and once again he has been the standout bowler this season. With ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Naveen-ul-Haq to be MI New York’ top bowler
Naveen-ul-Haq did not play the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup. So far this season he has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Texas Super Kings
- Texas Super Kings to win - 1.76 (PariMatch)
- MI New York to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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