Facts: Kent opener Tawanda Muyeye is the leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 362 runs in eight matches

Sussex pacer Ollie Robinson has picked six wickets in as many matches

Kent captain Sam Billings has scored just 102 runs in 8 matches

Kent vs Sussex Chance of Winning

The two teams would be meeting each other for the first time in the ongoing edition of T20 Blast 2025.Third-placed Kent would have a better chance of beating fourth-placed Sussexbecause of the quality of players they have in their team. The likes of Joe Denly, Sam Billings, Jack Leaning, Matthew Parkinson are part of the Kent side.Their opener Tawanda Muyeye also smashed a hundred in his last outing. Sussex, on the other hand, were bundled out for 162 in 19.5 overs in their last match while chasing 211. They struggled against the quality bowling attack of Somerset as well. They were restricted to 166/8 before losing the game by seven wickets (two overs remaining).Someone like Matthew Parkison, who picked five wickets in his last outing, would fancy his chances against Sussex.Kent are also expected to have the home-ground advantage. They have already played three matches here and are well aware of the conditions.

Kent chances of winning - 60%

Sussex chances of winning - 40%

Kent vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kent captain Sam Billings could once again emerge as a dangerous customer for Sussex.The 34-year-old England international scored unbeaten 34 runs off 19 balls in his last outingagainst Essex. He smashed as many as six fours. The innings is expected to mark his return to form, and therefore we back Billings to be amongst runs once again on Friday.

In his first innings of the Vitality Blast 2025, 29-year-oldDanny Lamb impressed with the bat by scoring 49 off 34 balls. The innings consisted of five fours and a six. He also bowled an over in which he gave away 11 runs without taking any wicket. Lamb has emerged as a handy addition for Sussex and eyes will be on him once again. Lamb’s all-round ability makes him one of the safest bets in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds First delivery of the match to be a dot 1.73 Bet on Batery Two or more runs to be scored on the second ball of the match 9.00 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

Three matches have been played so far at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury in the T20 Blast 2024. In the last match at the venue, Kent decided to bat first but lost to Gloucestershire by seven wickets. In the second-last match, Hampshire elected to bat first but Kent won by but Kent won by eight wickets. Surrey defeated Kent by 42 runs after being asked to bat first in the first match of the season on the ground.The team chasing has won in the last two games, and that could motivate the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

It will be mostly cloudy in Canterbury on Friday, July 4. However,chances of rain are really low. The precipitation level will be close to 10 percent only, while the humidity level will hover around 54 percent. The temperature in Canterbury is expected to be close to 25 degree celsius. The wind speed could go up to 19 km/h as per the forecasts.

Kent vs Sussex News & Player List

Kent Player List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Joey Evison, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson, Nathan Gilchrist, Grant Stewart, Wes Agar, Zak Crawley, Marcus ORiordan, George Garrett, Ben Compton, Chris Benjamin, Jaydn Denly

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter DJ Bell-Drummond Batter Sam Billings (CAP and WK) WK-Batter Joe Denly Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Jack Leaning Allrounder Thomas Rogers Allrounder Harry Finch WK-Batter Matthew Parkinson Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Third-placed Kent have lost three of their eight matches so far. Their second match against Middlesex ended without a result due to rain. Talking about their last four encounters in the T20 Blast 2025, Kent have won and lost two matches each. They thrashed Essex by 47 runs in their last outing.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Sussex Player List

Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Tom Clark, James Coles, John Simpson (wk), Danny Lamb, Jack Carson, Nathan McAndrew, Henry Crocombe, Tymal Mills (c), Brad Currie, Harrison Ward, Tom Alsop, Ollie Robinson, Gurinder Sandhu, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Tom Haines, Danial Ibrahim

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter John Simpson (WK) Wicketkeeper James Coles Allrounder Danny Lamb All-rounder Tom Clark Batter Jack Carson Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (CAP) Bowler Brad Currie Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have lost just two of their seven matches so far in the T20 Blast 2025. They have won four matches, while one game ended without a result due to rain. They suffered a 48-run defeat at the hands of Surrey in their last match.

Kent vs Sussex Head to Head

The two teams have played 36 matches against each other in the T20 Blast.Kent is leading the head-to-head chart narrowly with 17 wins, just one more than that of Sussex.

Head to Head

Matches:36

Kent won:17

Sussex won:16

Tied:1

NR:2

Kent vs Sussex Betting Odds

Kent to score under 6.5 runs in first over of innings @ 1.91 (Batery Bet)

Kent openers Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond partnered for 71 runs off just 46 balls for the first wicket. Muyeye scored 100 off 59, while the latter chipped in with 21 off 18. With the help of a boundary and two singles,Kent scored six runs in the first over. In their second-last outing,they scored five runs in the first over of their inningsagainst Gloucestershire.Kent openers managed to score just one run against Somersetin their third-last outing. With the T20 Blast 2025 resuming after a break, Kent openers would be hoping to get a flying start and score over six runs in the first over. `Sussex bowlers have leaked six and nine runs in the respective first overs of their last two matches.

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Kent vs Sussex Top Batters

Tawanda Muyeye to be Kent's top batter

Tawanda Muyeye is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing T20 Blast 2025.He has scored 362 runs in eight matches at an average of 45.25and a strike rate of 145.96. The 24-year-old smashed a hundred in his last outing against Essex. Kent would be expecting him to fire once again to resume the season in style.

James Coles to be Sussex top batter

James Coles is the leading run-scorer for Sussex in the T20 Blast 2025 at the moment.He is also their only batter to have scored more than 200 runs in the ongoing tournamentso far. He has scored 233 runs in seven matches at an average of 46.60, and a strike rate of 162.93. Two fifties have come off his bat so far.

Kent vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Tom Rogers to be Kent's top bowler

Tom Rogers picked two wickets in his last outing of the T20 Blast 2025 against Essex.The 31-year-old Australian pacer is Kent's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing competition. He has picked 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 24.50.

Nathan McAndrew to be Sussex's top bowler

Sussex pacer Nathan McAndrew is on a roll.He has picked 15 wickets in just seven matches of T20 Blast 2025. The 31-year-old Australian is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2025 at the moment. Overall, he has featured in 95 T20 matches and picked 96 wickets at an average of 27.85.