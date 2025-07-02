Facts: With 236 runs, David Willey is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.

With 299 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire had a sensational start to the campaign as they won each of the first six matches but since then their form has taken the nose dive asNorthamptonshire head into this game after back to back defeatsand would be hoping to turn things around. In the last match they lost against Nottinghamshire by 24 runs.

Lancashire has been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament over the years and once again are favourites to make the playoffs this season.Lancashire have won five of the seven matchesthus far and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire ’ chances of winning - 42%

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 58%

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

David Willey has been brilliant with the ball and the bat this season.In the last game against Lancashire, Willey scored 37 runsand was the leading run scorer in the game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Luke Wells had a brilliant start to the campaign but has struggled for consistency in the last few games.So far he has scored 237 runs which includes a brilliant half century in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first.The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted firstand we have seen this season that teams have opted to bat first at this venue which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect a fine day for cricket in Northampton with sky partly covered with clouds and slight wind moving across the stadium,no disruptions are expected during the game in regards to rain. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Justin Broad Batter David Willey All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire head into this game after back to back defeats but remain at the top of the table.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner, Michael Jones, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Charlie Barnard, Thomas Aspinwall, Mitchell Stanley, George Balderson, James Anderson, Harry Singh, Oliver William Sutton, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Ashton Turner Batter Michael Jones All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Josh Bohannon All-rounder Charlie Barnard Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have been brilliant so far as they have five wins in seven matches and are currently second on the table.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Northamptonshire and Lancashire went head to head earlier this season and Lancashire lost the game by 24 runs.Lancashire have dominated this fixture in the past against Northamptonshire 11-7.

Head to Head

Northamptonshire: 07

Lancashire: 11

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire and Lancashire headed into this game after both sides had dominated in the first half of the campaign. Northamptonshire were brilliant in the group stages last season and they got off to a great start this term as they won six games on the bounce. In the last two games they have dropped points in games against Durham and Nottinghamshire. On the other hand Lancashire have won back to back games and another win in the upcoming game would take them to the top of the table. Even though Northamptonshire lost the last home game, they have been brilliant at home as they have three wins in four matches and they have also managed to have a better opening partnership in three of the four games at home. On the other hand,Lancashire won the last two games away from home and they had an opening partnership of 8 and 102 runs, in both matches Lancashire had a better opening stand, looking at the form of both teams we believe Lancashire openers will dominate the game and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Ravi Bopara struggled in the last two matches and Northamptonshire lost both games. He has been crucial this season,in the last game against Lancashire, Bopare scored 28 runsand was one of the top run scorers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings has been the standout batter for Lancashire this season.He has scored 42 and 33 in the last two gamesand with 299 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Ben Sanderson has been sensational this season as he bagged four wickets in the last two matches andwith 21 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes us believe he will dominate this game against Lancashire at home.

James Anderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler

James Anderson missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup.He has played four matches and has bagged ten wicketsthus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.