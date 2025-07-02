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Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction

NOR

42%

Chance of Winning

LAN

58%

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T20

County Ground

Northamptonshire take on Lancashire in the ninth round of games of the 2025 T20 Blast at County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 04 at 11:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 236 runs, David Willey is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.
  • With 299 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

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Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire had a sensational start to the campaign as they won each of the first six matches but since then their form has taken the nose dive asNorthamptonshire head into this game after back to back defeatsand would be hoping to turn things around. In the last match they lost against Nottinghamshire by 24 runs.

Lancashire has been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament over the years and once again are favourites to make the playoffs this season.Lancashire have won five of the seven matchesthus far and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Northamptonshire ’ chances of winning - 42%
  • Lancashire’ chances of winning - 58%

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

David Willey has been brilliant with the ball and the bat this season.In the last game against Lancashire, Willey scored 37 runsand was the leading run scorer in the game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Luke Wells had a brilliant start to the campaign but has struggled for consistency in the last few games.So far he has scored 237 runs which includes a brilliant half century in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire

1.84
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Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first.The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted firstand we have seen this season that teams have opted to bat first at this venue which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect a fine day for cricket in Northampton with sky partly covered with clouds and slight wind moving across the stadium,no disruptions are expected during the game in regards to rain. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos

Batter

Matthew Breetzke

Batter

Justin Broad

Batter

David Willey

All-rounder

Lewis McManus

Wicket-keeper

Saif Zaib

Batter

Ravi Bopara

All-rounder

George Scrimshaw

Bowler

Lloyd Pope

Bowler

Ben Sanderson

Bowler

Liam Guthrie

Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire head into this game after back to back defeats but remain at the top of the table.

Vitality Blast Points Table

View

We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match.

T20 Blast (Group Central)

T20

TeamMWLDNRPTS
GLO
GLO
9531010
SOM
SOM
835006
WOR
WOR
9540010
WAR
WAR
936006
GLA
GLA
8530010
NOR
NOR
8800016

T20 Blast (Group North)

T20

TeamMWLDNRPTS
YOR
YOR
9522010
DER
DER
825104
DUR
DUR
835006
NOT
NOT
9630012
LAN
LAN
944108
LEI
LEI
835006

T20 Blast (Group South)

T20

TeamMWLDNRPTS
ESS
ESS
9540010
KEN
KEN
944108
SUS
SUS
917102
SUR
SUR
944108
MID
MID
817002
HAM
HAM
8620012

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner, Michael Jones, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Charlie Barnard, Thomas Aspinwall, Mitchell Stanley, George Balderson, James Anderson, Harry Singh, Oliver William Sutton, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells

Batter

Keaton Jennings

Batter

Ashton Turner

Batter

Michael Jones

All-rounder

Matthew Hurst

Wicket-keeper

Chris Green

All-rounder

Jack Blatherwick

All-rounder

Josh Bohannon

All-rounder

Charlie Barnard

Bowler

Tom Hartley

Bowler

James Anderson

Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have been brilliant so far as they have five wins in seven matches and are currently second on the table.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Northamptonshire and Lancashire went head to head earlier this season and Lancashire lost the game by 24 runs.Lancashire have dominated this fixture in the past against Northamptonshire 11-7.

Head to Head

Northamptonshire: 07

Lancashire: 11

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire and Lancashire headed into this game after both sides had dominated in the first half of the campaign. Northamptonshire were brilliant in the group stages last season and they got off to a great start this term as they won six games on the bounce. In the last two games they have dropped points in games against Durham and Nottinghamshire. On the other hand Lancashire have won back to back games and another win in the upcoming game would take them to the top of the table. Even though Northamptonshire lost the last home game, they have been brilliant at home as they have three wins in four matches and they have also managed to have a better opening partnership in three of the four games at home. On the other hand,Lancashire won the last two games away from home and they had an opening partnership of 8 and 102 runs, in both matches Lancashire had a better opening stand, looking at the form of both teams we believe Lancashire openers will dominate the game and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire

T20

County Ground, null

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Northamptonshire

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Lancashire

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Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Ravi Bopara struggled in the last two matches and Northamptonshire lost both games. He has been crucial this season,in the last game against Lancashire, Bopare scored 28 runsand was one of the top run scorers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings has been the standout batter for Lancashire this season.He has scored 42 and 33 in the last two gamesand with 299 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Ben Sanderson has been sensational this season as he bagged four wickets in the last two matches andwith 21 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes us believe he will dominate this game against Lancashire at home.

James Anderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler

James Anderson missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup.He has played four matches and has bagged ten wicketsthus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Lancashire

Lancashire and Northamptonshire have been the two best teams in the North Group this season. The only thing that separates the two sides in their recent form as Lancashire have won back to back games and Northamptonshire have lost back to back ties. We believe you should back Lancashire as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Northamptonshire to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
  • Lancashire to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
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