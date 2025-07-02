Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction
NOR
42%
Chance of Winning
LAN
58%
T20
County Ground
Facts:
- With 236 runs, David Willey is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.
- With 299 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning
Northamptonshire had a sensational start to the campaign as they won each of the first six matches but since then their form has taken the nose dive asNorthamptonshire head into this game after back to back defeatsand would be hoping to turn things around. In the last match they lost against Nottinghamshire by 24 runs.
Lancashire has been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament over the years and once again are favourites to make the playoffs this season.Lancashire have won five of the seven matchesthus far and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northamptonshire ’ chances of winning - 42%
- Lancashire’ chances of winning - 58%
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
David Willey has been brilliant with the ball and the bat this season.In the last game against Lancashire, Willey scored 37 runsand was the leading run scorer in the game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Luke Wells had a brilliant start to the campaign but has struggled for consistency in the last few games.So far he has scored 237 runs which includes a brilliant half century in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first.The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted firstand we have seen this season that teams have opted to bat first at this venue which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect a fine day for cricket in Northampton with sky partly covered with clouds and slight wind moving across the stadium,no disruptions are expected during the game in regards to rain. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Northamptonshire News & Player List
Northamptonshire Player List
Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Justin Broad
|
Batter
|
David Willey
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis McManus
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saif Zaib
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bopara
|
All-rounder
|
George Scrimshaw
|
Bowler
|
Lloyd Pope
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sanderson
|
Bowler
|
Liam Guthrie
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire head into this game after back to back defeats but remain at the top of the table.
We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match.
Vitality Blast Points TableView
We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner, Michael Jones, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Charlie Barnard, Thomas Aspinwall, Mitchell Stanley, George Balderson, James Anderson, Harry Singh, Oliver William Sutton, Tom Hartley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Blatherwick
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Bohannon
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Barnard
|
Bowler
|
Tom Hartley
|
Bowler
|
James Anderson
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire have been brilliant so far as they have five wins in seven matches and are currently second on the table.
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Head to Head
Northamptonshire and Lancashire went head to head earlier this season and Lancashire lost the game by 24 runs.Lancashire have dominated this fixture in the past against Northamptonshire 11-7.
Head to Head
Northamptonshire: 07
Lancashire: 11
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire and Lancashire headed into this game after both sides had dominated in the first half of the campaign. Northamptonshire were brilliant in the group stages last season and they got off to a great start this term as they won six games on the bounce. In the last two games they have dropped points in games against Durham and Nottinghamshire. On the other hand Lancashire have won back to back games and another win in the upcoming game would take them to the top of the table. Even though Northamptonshire lost the last home game, they have been brilliant at home as they have three wins in four matches and they have also managed to have a better opening partnership in three of the four games at home. On the other hand,Lancashire won the last two games away from home and they had an opening partnership of 8 and 102 runs, in both matches Lancashire had a better opening stand, looking at the form of both teams we believe Lancashire openers will dominate the game and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire
T20
County Ground, null
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Batters
Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter
Ravi Bopara struggled in the last two matches and Northamptonshire lost both games. He has been crucial this season,in the last game against Lancashire, Bopare scored 28 runsand was one of the top run scorers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter
Keaton Jennings has been the standout batter for Lancashire this season.He has scored 42 and 33 in the last two gamesand with 299 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers
Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler
Ben Sanderson has been sensational this season as he bagged four wickets in the last two matches andwith 21 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes us believe he will dominate this game against Lancashire at home.
James Anderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler
James Anderson missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup.He has played four matches and has bagged ten wicketsthus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lancashire
- Northamptonshire to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
- Lancashire to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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