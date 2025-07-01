Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction
LEI
45%
Chance of Winning
WAR
55%
T20
Grace Road
Facts:
- With 182 runs, Soloman Budinger is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this campaign.
- With 242 runs, Tom Latham is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire this season.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning
Leicestershire head into this game after back to back wins against Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire andwith five wins in eight matches they are currently fourth on the table. In the last match Leicestershire opted to chase against Nottinghamshire and they eventually won the game with four wickets to spare.
Warwickshire started this campaign with back to back defeats but since then they have recovered well asWarwickshire have won four of the last six matches. In the last game they beat Worcestershire with one wicket to spare. As per our calculations, Warwickshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Leicestershire ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Warwickshire’ chances of winning - 55%
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Soloman Budinger had an underwhelming campaign last season and did not have a great start this season.In the last three matches, Bundinger has scored 49, 30 and 22which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tom Latham has been sensational for Warwickshire this season as he has been consistent in the first half of the campaign.In the last six matches, Latham has scored 44, 58, 34, 24, 69 and 6which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have had an edge in this venue but that hasn’t been the case this season,three of the last four matches have been won by the team that bowled firstwhich makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect a cloudy evening in Leicester during the game but no rain is expected during the match. The Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Leicestershire News & Player List
Leicestershire Player List
Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Soloman Budinger
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lewis Hill
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Trevaskis
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Scriven
|
Bowler
|
Samuel Wood
|
Bowler
|
Matt Salisbury
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire head into this game after back to back wins and with five wins thus far they are fourth on the table.
We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match.
Vitality Blast Points TableView
We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match.
Warwickshire News & Player List
Warwickshire Player List
Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Ed Barnard
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kai Smith
|
Batter
|
George Garton
|
All-rounder
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Jake Lintott
|
Bowler
|
Craig Miles
|
Bowler
|
Adam Sylvester
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire have recovered well after back to back defeats as they have four wins in the last six matches and are fifth on the table.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Head to Head
Warwickshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Leicestershire 13-7.They have won three of the last four encounters in this competition.
Head to Head
Leicestershire: 07
Warwickshire: 13
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds
Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire
Leicestershire and Warwickshire head into this game after both sides have taken positive strides in the first half of the campaign and are well in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Warwickshire had a slow start to the season as they lost the first two games but have managed to turn things around and are currently four points shy off the final playoff spot which is currently occupied by Leicestershire. Leicestershire have been sensational at home this season as they have a perfect record thus far with four wins in four games. In the four home matches thus far, Leicestershire have had an opening partnership of 73, 1, 48 and 25 andthey have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three home matches. On the other handWarwickshire have played three games away from home and in all three games, Warwickshire have conceded a bigger opening standwhich makes us believe Leicestershire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire
T20
Grace Road, null
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Top Batters
Louis Kimber to be Leicestershire’ top batter
Leicestershire have won back to back games andLouis Kimber has played a key role in both wins as he scored 26* and 35in the last two matches. He has been pretty consistent throughout the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Latham to be Warwickshire’ top batter
Tom Latham has showcased his class in this campaign for Warwickshire and we expect him to play a key role in the second half of the campaign.With 242 runs, Latham is the leading run scorer for Warwickshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers
Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler
Logan van Beek has had an excellent debut season for Leicestershire as he has bagged 13 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side.He had the best bowling figures (3/15) in the last game against Nottinghamshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’ top bowler
Hasan Ali did not have a great game against Worcestershire but he still bagged one wicket and conceded just 22 runs.He has bagged 12 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Warwickshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warwickshire
- Leicestershire to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)
- Warwickshire to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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