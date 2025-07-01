Facts: With 182 runs, Soloman Budinger is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this campaign.

With 242 runs, Tom Latham is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire this season.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire head into this game after back to back wins against Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire andwith five wins in eight matches they are currently fourth on the table. In the last match Leicestershire opted to chase against Nottinghamshire and they eventually won the game with four wickets to spare.

Warwickshire started this campaign with back to back defeats but since then they have recovered well asWarwickshire have won four of the last six matches. In the last game they beat Worcestershire with one wicket to spare. As per our calculations, Warwickshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire ’ chances of winning - 45%

Warwickshire’ chances of winning - 55%

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Soloman Budinger had an underwhelming campaign last season and did not have a great start this season.In the last three matches, Bundinger has scored 49, 30 and 22which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Latham has been sensational for Warwickshire this season as he has been consistent in the first half of the campaign.In the last six matches, Latham has scored 44, 58, 34, 24, 69 and 6which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have had an edge in this venue but that hasn’t been the case this season,three of the last four matches have been won by the team that bowled firstwhich makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect a cloudy evening in Leicester during the game but no rain is expected during the match. The Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Hill All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire head into this game after back to back wins and with five wins thus far they are fourth on the table.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Kai Smith Batter George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Adam Sylvester Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have recovered well after back to back defeats as they have four wins in the last six matches and are fifth on the table.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Head to Head

Warwickshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Leicestershire 13-7.They have won three of the last four encounters in this competition.

Head to Head

Leicestershire: 07

Warwickshire: 13

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Leicestershire and Warwickshire head into this game after both sides have taken positive strides in the first half of the campaign and are well in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Warwickshire had a slow start to the season as they lost the first two games but have managed to turn things around and are currently four points shy off the final playoff spot which is currently occupied by Leicestershire. Leicestershire have been sensational at home this season as they have a perfect record thus far with four wins in four games. In the four home matches thus far, Leicestershire have had an opening partnership of 73, 1, 48 and 25 andthey have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three home matches. On the other handWarwickshire have played three games away from home and in all three games, Warwickshire have conceded a bigger opening standwhich makes us believe Leicestershire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Louis Kimber to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Leicestershire have won back to back games andLouis Kimber has played a key role in both wins as he scored 26* and 35in the last two matches. He has been pretty consistent throughout the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Latham to be Warwickshire’ top batter

Tom Latham has showcased his class in this campaign for Warwickshire and we expect him to play a key role in the second half of the campaign.With 242 runs, Latham is the leading run scorer for Warwickshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek has had an excellent debut season for Leicestershire as he has bagged 13 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side.He had the best bowling figures (3/15) in the last game against Nottinghamshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’ top bowler

Hasan Ali did not have a great game against Worcestershire but he still bagged one wicket and conceded just 22 runs.He has bagged 12 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Warwickshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.