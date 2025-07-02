Facts: With 305 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.

With 266 runs, Adam Hose is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in this campaign.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire had a disappointing campaign last season and once again they have been underwhelming in the first half of the campaign.Yorkshire head into this game after three defeats on the bounceand with just two wins thus far they are currently eighth on the table, 12 points off the final playoff spot.

Much like their opponents, this season has been a struggle for Worcestershire asthey have three wins in eight matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they lost against Warwickshire by one wicket. As per our calculations, Worcestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 45%

Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 55%

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

James Wharton has struggled for consistency this season but has played well in the last few games. So far Wharton has scored 191 runs andin the last three games he has scored 37, 26 and 6which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Adam Hose had a decent campaign last season but has been sensational so far this term.Hose has scored 266 runs with an average of 38. In the last game he scored 25 off 19 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Yorkshire 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 79-56. The trend has continued in this season as all three games thus far have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both teams will be hoping to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect slight drizzle during the gamebut those are expected to be just passing showers and may not have much impact as we expect all 40 overs to be bowled in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Will Sutherland, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matt Milnes, Jafer Chohan, William ORourke, Jonathan Tattersall, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter William Luxton Batter James Wharton All-rounder Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dominic Bess All-rounder Matt Milnes Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire head into this game after three straight defeats and with two wins in eight matches, they are currently eighth on the table.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett DOliveira Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes Batter Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Tom Hinley Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have lost three of the last four matches and with 12 points thus far, they are currently seventh on the table.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Yorkshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Worcestershire 12-07. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Worcestershire won the game.

Head to Head

Yorkshire: 12

Worcestershire: 07

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Yorkshire and Worcestershire go head to head after both sides have struggled so far in this campaign and need a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season. Yorkshire head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and are currently eighth on the table. They are already 12 points shy of the playoff spots and need a near perfect run in the second half of the campaign to make the playoffs this season. Much like their opponents, Worcestershire have had an underwhelming campaign, they have three defeats in the last four matches and are currently seventh on the table.Worcestershire have managed to have an opening stand of 1, 14, 39 and 39 in the last four games. What makes this so enticing is the factYorkshire have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two home gameswhich makes us believe Yorkshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter

Dawid Malan has been the standout batter for Yorkshire and its not even close.He has scored 305 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side, the next best batter has not even scored 200 runs thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Adam Hose has been one of the most consistent batter for Worcestershire this season. So farhe has scored 266 runs and is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Dominic Bess to be Yorkshire’ top bowler

Dominic Bess has been one of the few positives this season. Even though he struggled in the last game,Bess has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Yorkshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis has been brilliant so far in this season.He was brilliant in the last game against Warwickshire as he bagged three wickets. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.