Facts: With 201 runs, Alex Lees is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.

With 268 runs, Joe Clarke is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire this season.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Durham head into this game after an impressive run in the group stages this season. Durham did not have a great start to the season as they lost two of the first three games but since thenthey have four wins in the last five matchesand are currently third on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Yorkshire and beat them by 63 runs.

Nottinghamshire have struggled for consistency so far this season asthey have four wins in nine matchesand are currently sixth on the table.They head into this game after two wins in the last three matchesand would be hoping to build on that in the second half of the season. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.

Durham ’ chances of winning - 58%

Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 42%

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Colin Ackermann has struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign. So farhe has scored 136 runs with an average of 17. Even though Ackermann scored 28 in the last game, we expect him to score low in the upcoming game against Nottinghamshire.

Lyndon James did not have a great start to the campaign but has fared well in the last few games.James has scored 108 runs in the last three matcheswhich includes a half century against Warwickshire, we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Nottinghamshire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured teams who have batted first which has been the story this season astwo of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first. Regardless, in all three games teams have opted to chase and we expect the trend to continue in this game.

Weather Report

We expect the weather to be overcast and cloudy during the match, we expect weather to have no impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge Batter James Neesham All-rounder Will Rhodes Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have five wins in eight matches so far, they head into this game after four wins in five matches and are third on the table.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batter Jack Haynes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire had a decent start to the campaign as they won two of the first three matches but since then they have managed just two wins in the last six matches.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have dominated this fixture in the past against Durham 21-12.Durham have just one win in the last ten matches in this fixture which came last season.

Head to Head

Durham: 12

Nottinghamshire: 21

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Nottinghamshire and Durham head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign this season. Durham are well in course to make the playoffs this season as they have five wins in eight matches. At home they lost the opening game against Lancashire but since then they have won back to back games and would be hoping for a similar result in this game. In two of the three games at home Durham have had a better opening partnership. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire would be hoping for a better showing in the second half of the campaign as they try to make the playoffs this season. They are already four points off the final playoff spot thus far, two of the four wins have come away from home.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that Nottinghamshire have managed to have a better opening partnership in each of the last three games, two of the three games were played away from home which makes us believe Nottinghamshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Durham vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’ top batter

Alex Lees was sensational in the last outing against Yorkshire as he scored his first half century of this campaign. With 201 runs thus far, Lees is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Joe Clarke struggled in the last game against Northamptonshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far.Clarke remains the leading run scorer for his sidein this campaign which makes him our top pick in this game.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler

Ben Raine missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been the standout bowler once again this season.With 16 wickets in seven matches, he has been dominant so far and we expect him to make a positive impact in this fixture.

Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Dillon Pennington has been sensational so far in this campaign. In the last game against Northamptonshire,he ended the game with the bowling figures of 2/30and has been consistent throughout this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.