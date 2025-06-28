Facts: Colin Ingram is the leading run-getter for Glamorgan with 640 runs in 11 innings, including two centuries and five 50s.

James Bracey leads Gloucestershire’s run charts with 667 runs in 14 innings so far.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan’s streak of victories came to an end as they faced Leicestershire and wound up in a high scoring draw. The former, having batted first, piled on 353 runs with a standout 107-run knock from opener Asa Tribe while Colin Ingram and Kiran Carlson made valuable contributions of 56 and 43 runs, respectively. Leicestershire, though, faced no trouble while chasing as they surpassed the target greatly by putting on a total of 576 runs. Glamorgan had their work cut out at this juncture and scored an additional 342 runs before declaring, and the match halted at this point.

Gloucestershire, too, found themselves in a similar position as they took on Derbyshire in the last game. The Bristol-rooted team were bundled out for a measly 187 while Derbyshire responded with 398 runs on the board. However, Gloucestershire went guns blazing in the second innings with the bat where they notched up a whopping 526 runs; Cameron Bancroft and Graeme van Buuren were the top scorers with 176 and 175 runs, respectively, and the others did just enough to put the team in a comfortable position. However, when Derbyshire were 296/8 in the final innings, their allotted four days were up and a draw was reached.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 58%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 42%

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

In the last five fixtures, Gloucestershire’s openers have barely ever missed the mark as Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth opened for a major part of their campaign before the latter’s place was taken by Joe Phillips for the previous game. The openers secured stands of 68, 32, 41, 27, 54, 8, 47, 1 and 9 runs before the first dismissal, and their progression has built confidence in their ability to overhaul Glamorgan’s bowling unit.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Gloucestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

After four games at Sophia Gardens this season, the average first innings stand of 307 is quite convincing but the teams fielding first still hold the advantage with a 2-1 scoreline against those batting first. The toss winners, too, have been inclined to field first at this venue, having chosen to do so three out of four times. It will remain the top strategy for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

A 20% possibility of rainfall is predicted at Cardiff with overcast skies and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Asitha Fernando, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Asa Tribe Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Colin Ingram Batter Ben Kellaway Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler James Harris Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have depth in their batting which gives them an advantage, and their bowling is absolutely on the money.

Gloucestershire Player List

Cameron Bancroft (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Green, Todd Murphy.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft (C) Batter Joe Phillips Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter Graeme van Buuren Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth Batter Zaman Akhter Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler Archie Bailey Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire’s batters rely heavily on the openers to do the bulk of the scoring and that puts immense pressure on the top order.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head games between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire, the former has one victory and one match was tied while the remaining three concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 1

Gloucestershire - 0

Tie - 1

Draw - 3

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Glamorgan’s Zain-ul-Hassan and Asa Tribe have the potential to be an explosive duo but are yet to prove their consistency this season, owing to the fact that they added 98, 5, 16, 8*, 46 and 2 runs to the first wicket in the three games prior to this fixture. However, Gloucestershire’s consistency in this regard is outstanding even though they have had different opening lineups with Cameron Bancroft, Joe Phillips and Ben Charlesworth. They set up totals of 68, 32, 41, 27, 54 and 8 runs before the first dismissal, and that gives them a clear upper hand over Glamorgan’s opening wicket.

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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram scored his fifth half-century of the season during the last game against Leicestershire, having notched up 56 runs in the first innings. He then went on to secure his second ton so far with an unbeaten 133. He has far surpassed the other batters with 640 runs in 11 innings and an average of 71.11, making him the top pick for the next game as well.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

James Bracey missed out on the opportunity to add two more half-centuries to his tally as he scored 47 and 43 runs in the last game against Derbyshire. However, he retains his lead as the team’s top batter overall with 667 runs in 14 innings and an average of 60.63, and he is the leading contender to emerge as the standout batter against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten is among the top bowlers for the team, having captured 21 wickets in 13 innings. In the previous game against Leicestershire, he picked just one wicket in his sole innings and was the second leading bowler. Despite a rather high average of 29.57, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Ajeet Singh Dale to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Ajeet Singh Dale managed to take a single wicket across two innings in the previous outing versus Derbyshire but he has extended his lead at the top with a total of 23 wickets in 11 innings. Although his bowling average of 32.04 is rather uninspiring, he has the potential to bounce back and be the premier bowler in the next match.