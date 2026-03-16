Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Prediction
TEX
55%
Chance of Winning
SAN
45%
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Facts:
- With 112 runs, Devon Conway is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign
- With 216 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns this season
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Chance of Winning
Texas Super Kings have once again been impressive so far in this tournament. They have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament and are one of the two unbeaten teams thus far. With three wins in three games they are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Seattle Orcas by 93 runs.
Much like their opponents, San Francisco Unicorns have been impressive so far in this tournament as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat MI New York with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Texas Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 55%
- San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 45%
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Faf du Plessis was sensational last season but has looked a shadow of himself in this campaign. So far he has scored 33 runs in three matches with an average of 11 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Jake Fraser-McGurk headed into this campaign after struggling to make an impact in the T20 format. He has struggled for consistency so far in this campaign. In the last game he scored one which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Texas Super Kings
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Texas Super Kings News & Player List
Texas Super Kings Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Mohammad Mohsin, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Smit Patel, Stephen Wing, Nandre Burger, Adam Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Saiteja Mukkamalla
|
Batter
|
Milind Kumar
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
Devon Conway
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder
|
Calvin Savage
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Mohsin
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Zia-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
Texas Super Kings Team Form
Texas Super Kings have been brilliant in the group stages once again as they have three wins in three games and are second on the table.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Achilles Browne
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|
Batter
|
Hassan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Head to Head
Texas Super Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against San Francisco Unicorns 2-1. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and SF Unicorns won the game.
Head to Head
Texas Super Kings: 02
San Francisco Unicorns: 01
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds
Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns
Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns head into this game after both sides have dominated the group stages thus far. Both sides have a perfect record thus far and currently hold the top two spots on the points table. Texas Super Kings have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and are well on the way to making the playoffs once again this term. They have been one of the most consistent teams and would be hoping to go all the way this term. On the other hand San Francisco Unicorns made the finals last season and so far they have been pretty perfect in all departments. San Francisco Unicorns have lost early wickets thus far and in two of the three games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Texas Super Kings will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Batters
Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter
Devon Conway headed into this tournament struggling for form but has been brilliant so far in this campaign. With 112 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter
Finn Allen struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational thus far and with 216 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Bowlers
Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad has been sensational so far in this campaign. He has been the standout bowler so far and with eight wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler
Haris Rauf continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets against MI New York. With nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Texas Super Kings
- Texas Super Kings to win - 1.96 (PariMatch)
- San Francisco Unicorns to win - 1.79 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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