Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Match Prediction TEX 56 % Chance of Winning SEA 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Texas Super Kings take on Seattle Orcas in the seventh game of the 2025 Major League Cricket at Oakland Coliseum, California. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 17 at 06:30 AM IST.

Facts: With 420 runs, Faf du Plessis was the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in the last campaign.

With 11 wickets, Cameron Gannon was the leading wicket taker for Seattle Orcas last season.

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning

Texas Super Kings were impressive last season and once again they have got off to a great start this season. In the opening game of the season they beat MI New York by three runs and in the last game they went head to head against LA Knight Riders and beat them by 57 runs. They are currently second on the table.

Seattle Orcas had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won just one game in the group stages and missed the playoffs. This season they struggled in the opening game against Washington Freedom who won the game by five wickets. As per our calculations, Texas Super Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 56%

Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 44%

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Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Devon Conway struggled for consistency prior to this tournament but he has been brilliant in both games thus far. He scored a half century in the opening game and in the last match he scored 34 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Aaron Jones struggled to make an impact last season for Seattle Orcas as he played four matches and scored just 27 runs. In the opening game this season he scored 12 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Texas Super Kings 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Mohammad Mohsin, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Smit Patel, Stephen Wing, Nandre Burger, Adam Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Milind Kumar Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Calvin Savage All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings have got off to a great start as they remain unbeaten and with two wins in two games they are second on the table.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Jasdeep Singh, Waqar Salamkheil, Obed McCoy, Sujit Nayak, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter David Warner Batter Aaron Jones Batter Steven Taylor All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Harmeet Singh Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Cameron Gannon Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Jasdeep Singh Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas struggled last season as they won just one game in the group stages. They lost the opening game this season against Washington Freedom.

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head

Seattle Orcas have had an upper hand in this fixture against Texas Super Kings 2-1. Both sides went head to head last season and Texas Super Kings won the game.

Head to Head

Texas Super Kings: 01

Seattle Orcas: 02

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas

Texas Super Kings and Seattle Orcas head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Seattle Orcas headed into this season after an underwhelming performance last season where they had one win in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. This season they went head to head against Washington Freedom in the opening game and lost the game by five wickets. On the other hand, Texas Super Kings have once again showcased their consistency as they have got off to a great start this season. They are one of the two unbeaten teams so far and with two wins in two games they are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in both matches so far Texas Super Kings have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas T20 Oakland Coliseum, null Texas Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Seattle Orcas Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis struggled in the last game against LA Knight Riders regardless we are going to back him as he was sensational last season and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen struggled in the opening game against Washington Freedom regardless we are going to back him as he was solid in the IPL prior to this tournament and we expect him to make an impact this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was sublime last season for Texas Super Kings as he bagged nine wickets. In the last game against LA Knight Riders he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cameron Gannon to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Cameron Gannon was the standout bowler for Seattle Orcas last season as he was consistent throughout the season and with 11 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.