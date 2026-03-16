Facts: With 317 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.

With 288 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning

Texas Super Kings have been one of the most consistent teams in the MLC as they have qualified for the playoffs once again this season and would be hoping to go all the way this season. They head into this game after five wins in seven matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat MI New York by 39 runs.

Washington Freedom are the defending champions and have qualified for the playoffs once again. After an underwhelming performance in the opening game against San Francisco, they have won six games on the bounce and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 44%

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 56%

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Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Smit Patel missed most of the season but has played well since his return into the starting lineup. Even though Patel struggled in the last game we believe he will make an impact and will score well in the upcoming game.

Glenn Maxwell did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the last few matches. So far he has scored 235 runs with an average of 47 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Texas Super Kings 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Smit Patel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Milind Kumar, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Smit Patel Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Shubham Ranjane All-rounder Nandre Burger Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have five wins in seven games and are currently third on the table.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Jack Edwards Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Obus Pienaar All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Ian Holland Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom lost the opening game but since then they have won six games on the bounce and are currently second on the table.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Head to Head

Washington Freedom have dominated this fixture in the past as they are unbeaten against Texas Super Kings 3-0. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Washington Freedom won the game.

Head to Head

Texas Super Kings: 00

Washington Freedom: 03

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds

Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Washington Freedom

Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom head into this game after both sides have been sensational so far in this campaign which makes this an important game for both teams as they aspire to finish top two on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Washington Freedom dominated the game. Texas Super Kings batted well and scored 220 runs but the defending champions managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. Washington Freedom lost the opening game of the season but since then they have won six games in a row and are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Washington Freedom have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three games which makes us believe Texas Super Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom T20 Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, null Texas Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Washington Freedom Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis was sensational once again in the last match as he scored a century against MI New York. With 317 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Owen to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Mitchell Owen scored a duck in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns regardless we are going to back him once again as with 288 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was expensive in the last game against MI New York as he failed to bag a wicket and conceded 44 runs. He remained the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ian Holland to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Ian Holland has been incredible so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and is also one of the leading wicket takers for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.