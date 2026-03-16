Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match Prediction
TEX
44%
Chance of Winning
WAS
56%
T20
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
Facts:
- With 317 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.
- With 288 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.
Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Chance of Winning
Texas Super Kings have been one of the most consistent teams in the MLC as they have qualified for the playoffs once again this season and would be hoping to go all the way this season. They head into this game after five wins in seven matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat MI New York by 39 runs.
Washington Freedom are the defending champions and have qualified for the playoffs once again. After an underwhelming performance in the opening game against San Francisco, they have won six games on the bounce and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Texas Super Kings ’ chances of winning - 44%
- Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 56%
Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Smit Patel missed most of the season but has played well since his return into the starting lineup. Even though Patel struggled in the last game we believe he will make an impact and will score well in the upcoming game.
Glenn Maxwell did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the last few matches. So far he has scored 235 runs with an average of 47 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Texas Super Kings
Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match Toss Prediction
This venue has favoured teams who bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Texas Super Kings News & Player List
Texas Super Kings Player List
Smit Patel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Milind Kumar, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Saiteja Mukkamalla
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Batter
|
Calvin Savage
|
All-rounder
|
Smit Patel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder
|
Shubham Ranjane
|
All-rounder
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Zia-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
Texas Super Kings Team Form
Texas Super Kings have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have five wins in seven games and are currently third on the table.
Washington Freedom News & Player List
Washington Freedom Player List
Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Mukhtar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Obus Pienaar
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Ian Holland
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
Washington Freedom Team Form
Washington Freedom lost the opening game but since then they have won six games on the bounce and are currently second on the table.
Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Head to Head
Washington Freedom have dominated this fixture in the past as they are unbeaten against Texas Super Kings 3-0. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Washington Freedom won the game.
Head to Head
Texas Super Kings: 00
Washington Freedom: 03
Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Betting Odds
Texas Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Washington Freedom
Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom head into this game after both sides have been sensational so far in this campaign which makes this an important game for both teams as they aspire to finish top two on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Washington Freedom dominated the game. Texas Super Kings batted well and scored 220 runs but the defending champions managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. Washington Freedom lost the opening game of the season but since then they have won six games in a row and are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Washington Freedom have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three games which makes us believe Texas Super Kings will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom
T20
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, null
Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Top Batters
Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter
Faf du Plessis was sensational once again in the last match as he scored a century against MI New York. With 317 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Owen to be Washington Freedom’ top batter
Mitchell Owen scored a duck in the last game against San Francisco Unicorns regardless we are going to back him once again as with 288 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Top Bowlers
Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad was expensive in the last game against MI New York as he failed to bag a wicket and conceded 44 runs. He remained the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ian Holland to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler
Ian Holland has been incredible so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and is also one of the leading wicket takers for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Washington Freedom
- Texas Super Kings to win - 1.98 (PariMatch)
- Washington Freedom to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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